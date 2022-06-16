 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Anti-vax doctor gets a sixty day chance to find out if her theories about Covid vaccines holds up   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Dwight D. Eisenhower, United States Capitol, Dr. Simone Gold, Criminal law, Lawyer, Washington, D.C., Plea, Pleas  
•       •       •

723 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 11:04 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd like to recommend two months in solitary confinement.

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And she still has her medical license?

Oh, the licensing board sent her a strongly-worded letter. That'll teach her.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It's the opposite of who I am," she told Cooper.

LOL no, it isn't. It's exactly who you are. That's why you just got sentenced to two months in prison, moron.

"My reputation has been utterly shredded," Gold said Thursday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The level of hubris it takes to say remark that where you were was extremely peaceful sits weird. Peace in the extreme sounds to me like someone who is very proud of their humility.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
not long enough
 
freetomato
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I almost wish I was a prison badass instead of a law-abiding citizen. I would love to terrorize that silly biatch on the cell block.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gold said she deeply regrets entering the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 and didn't intend to get involved in an event that was "so destructive to our nation."

"It's the opposite of who I am."

.

I read that in Winston Smith's voice.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: The level of hubris it takes to say remark that where you were was extremely peaceful sits weird. Peace in the extreme sounds to me like someone who is very proud of their humility.


Hey, pour me whatever you are drinking
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Under New York State law, the penalty for possession of 16 ounces of marijuana is equivalent to that for illegally selling a firearm, or for possession an explosive bomb or machine gun: a minimum jail sentence of one to three years (and a maximum of seven).

Glad we are putting the real criminals behind bars.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gold, a former emergency room physician, said she deeply regrets [getting caught] entering the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021...

Give me a farking break. None of these people regret anything except that they failed to destroy our democracy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: I'd like to recommend two months in solitary confinement.

[cdn.quotesgram.com image 600x300]


Then she won't be able to test her vaccine theory.  Gotta be in gen-pop for that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Gold said she deeply regrets entering the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 and didn't intend to get involved in an event that was "so destructive to our nation."

"It's the opposite of who I am."

.

I read that in Winston Smith's voice.


I understood that reference, have no idea why you are making the reference here
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

freetomato: I almost wish I was a prison badass instead of a law-abiding citizen. I would love to terrorize that silly biatch on the cell block.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Gold said she deeply regrets entering the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 and didn't intend to get involved in an event that was "so destructive to our nation."

"It's the opposite of who I am."

.

I read that in Winston Smith's voice.

I understood that reference, have no idea why you are making the reference here


Not trying to make any grand point, it just sounded like a forced confessional, is all.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gold founded America's Frontline Doctors

Oh, it's  that (insert word that always gets me in trouble).
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.