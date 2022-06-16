 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Billionaire, who chose to structure his assets in trusts to which he has no beneficial entitlement, terrified of being jailed for not paying his ex-wife £50m   (theguardian.com) divider line
Kuta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Make an example.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$50 mill seems not egregious when the person in question that is required to hand over said $50 mill has $6 billion.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Debtor's prison it is then.
 
guinsu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Put them all in prison
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The court heard that Barclay, who started life as a painter and decorator alongside his brother, cannot access his fortune, which is held in a complex series of trusts.

Also known as sheltering.  The rich truly don't understand that we can see the game they're playing.  It's like they don't know so many of them have played the same game before.

/probably have the same crew of accountants and lawyers doing the work
 
Froman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe J.G. Wentworth can help him out.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: $50 mill seems not egregious when the person in question that is required to hand over said $50 mill has $6 billion.


Seems like it, but you have to understand he's so rich that he went broke. Happens all the times. Even his lawyer says he has no money

Fark user imageView Full Size


His brothers have to pay the lawyer, you see. Because no money and all
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Heh, you're 87. Just leave a pile of clothes and your wallet by the sea shore.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He stands trial for non-payment of part of a £100m divorce settlement in a divorce battle with his wife of 34 years.


.
She's not even asking the equivalent 3 million for each year of marriage, so just fork it over, Diamond Jim.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like a personal problem. I'm sure he'll figure out how to access that money before he's in jail.

On the flip side, the wife can pay her half million pound legal tab out of her £50M settlement.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What b.s.  if you leave you leave the money. This isn't restaurant where you get a doggie bag of money
 
flamingboard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Summoner101: The court heard that Barclay, who started life as a painter and decorator alongside his brother, cannot access his fortune, which is held in a complex series of trusts.

Also known as sheltering.  The rich truly don't understand that we can see the game they're playing.  It's like they don't know so many of them have played the same game before.

/probably have the same crew of accountants and lawyers doing the work


They know. They don't care. There's never any real consequences so fark you.

'We know they're lying.

They know we know they are lying.

They're still lying."
 
Dadoody
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Send him to jail. He used legalese to obscure his assets. He knew damn well what he was doing.
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flamingboard: Summoner101: The court heard that Barclay, who started life as a painter and decorator alongside his brother, cannot access his fortune, which is held in a complex series of trusts.

Also known as sheltering.  The rich truly don't understand that we can see the game they're playing.  It's like they don't know so many of them have played the same game before.

/probably have the same crew of accountants and lawyers doing the work

They know. They don't care. There's never any real consequences so fark you.

'We know they're lying.

They know we know they are lying.

They're still lying."


TFA does mention another man that was jailed for non-payment though it was 9 years ago.

/probably not as rich either
 
