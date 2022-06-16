 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Includes a terrarium ready to hold Audrey II
posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 9:45 PM



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty nice for the price

/not perfect but hey what is?
// that might buy you a two bedroom apartment with one parking stall around here, if you are lucky.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the comfort and class of late 90s upscale mall.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Living in a glacier might be a touch warmer.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Interesting setup
Home gun right next to front door, and inside hot tub
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bonus points if something inside makes that clarice / hissing sound from Silence of the Lambs...
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Pretty nice for the price


I was thinking the same thing.

Unfortunately I'd also have to live in the house, which would suck.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Leave your keys in a bowl by the door
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Which Detroit Lions rotation player lived there?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do they well WIndex in 55 gallon drums?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't think that staircase is up to code.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It looks like Elon Musk threw up all over the inside.

Also holy shiat that's a cheap house.
 
bdub77
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Can we tile the staircase? No, no just the sides. Yes, I'm serious. And add carpet to each stair. Perfect. And carpet the insides of the stairs too, but as I said before, tile the outside of the stairs. Why are you laughing?"

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ what the current owner may look like
 
bdub77
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think the metal strip club entry door was a nice touch.
 
wxboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

omg bbq: It looks like Elon Musk threw up all over the inside.

Also holy shiat that's a cheap house.


It's like twice as much as surrounding houses. That's just what kind of neighborhood Macomb County is south of Metro Parkway.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's a total lifestyle place until Lieutenant Columbo stops by and figures out that you killed that guy, which I assume is how the place became available. Probably just a repeating cycle of endless single, modern, athletic guys who have to kill somebody for one reason or another who keep buying that place.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It needs a stripper pole.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I really hate counters near my cooktop! So put that way the fark over there. Near the railing in front of the steps going downstairs to pool hall dungeon."
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the floors are disgusting!  muddy shoes every room?  i can't even.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That indoor hot tub reminds me of Darth Vader's chamber from Empire where he's getting his helmet put back on.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's a corpse flower which blooms every 100 years and smells awful when it does.

Who puts shag carpeting right outside a laundry nook?
 
Evilnissan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We keep our Audrey II in the dining room.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/last years trunk or treat project
 
