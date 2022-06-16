 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MEL Magazine)   My wife says mine are spelled, "Oh my God, open the window"   (melmagazine.com) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, Flatulence, Effects unit, character fart, Logic, sound effect, Sound, Audio signal processing, Spelling  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 10:03 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x286]


Yes, that's the proper onomatopoeia in American English.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Blatooplplplplplshoooobrout!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh. God.
Brb
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some suggestions.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Parp!
 
Kiler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fernt
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My kids have banned me from eating cherries. Only takes a few and I'm a gas factory.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A proper spelling would be able to convey the characteristics of every fart possible. Like the eye watering foulness of beer, legume and  meat  farts
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Brap
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Team PBLLLLLLLLLLLT represent!

Honorable mention:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFAUsing "FART!" is nice because it leaves no room for ambiguity

Because all those other examples are confusing?
BRAAAP
"Did someone say my name?"
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is now a Don Martin thread
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: "Did someone say my name?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Scarlett Johansson Farts
Youtube 21MvdURHkv8
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That Pretty Girl Just Farted, I Think
Youtube x7s6fVh79DU
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x286]

Yes, that's the proper onomatopoeia in American English.


Disagree, in part because the linked image only contained the word "poot", and I've never heard a fart sound like that. But more importantly because there can't be one onomatopoeia for farts, they have so many different sounds. There are:
squealer
wet rip
warthog BRRRRRRTTTTTTTT
silent whisper
wet skwunch so wet you know there's a streak
pop pop pop
balloon gag
gasping wheeze
drip-pew
rip (always a good one!)
etc.

Any other favs?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.