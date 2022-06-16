 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   A small plane has gone drinking in Austin   (fox7austin.com) divider line
11
    More: News, Austin, Texas, Interstate 35, Nicholas Compton, Game Warden pilots, employee of Austin Paddle Shack, Lady Bird Johnson, Texas Parks, Paddleboarding  
•       •       •

1059 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 9:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know what happens when small planes drink?  They drone on and on.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a bird?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I just started MS Flight 20, and as soon as the instructor gives me the plane in the first training module, I right auger into the ground immediately. How you make a 152 squirrely is utterly beyond me. Plus, some stuff works and some stuff doesn't at that point, so even if Irecover I get a dead engine. It's pretty funny actually. Plus, my yoke is convinced a 1000 FPM descent is level flight. Windows swears it's calibrated, I guess I'll try the factory re calibration.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I passed through Austin about a month ago, the lake was busy with paddleboard/kayak and other
human propelled boats..Granted it was a Sunday afternoon, but I was surprised at how busy it was.


I don't think I'd want to paddle under the Congress Ave. bridge though..Probably get pooped on by bats..
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pilot was performing a test flight after the aircraft received routine maintenance. He reported having mechanical issues before crashing into the water.

Someone's about to lose their job...
 
neeNHA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/drinking in austin?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rescued by paddle-boarders.  That sounds about right. :|
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least the piano hasn't been drinking.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.