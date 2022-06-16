 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   All heat, and no cattle   (abc7.com) divider line
8
•       •       •

solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global warming is a hoax.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

solokumba: Global warming is a hoax.


Yep, those are just transexual liberals going out to those farms after grooming our kids with story time and using their space lasers to cook the cattle to death. Frankly we need to be cutting taxes on the wealthy, increasing oil use, mandating all school lunches are meat only, and spraying whatever they say is the worst spray can for the environment on a daily basis, all to send a firm message that we will not change a single thing in any way.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In related news, community barbecue suddenly announced for next weekend.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No sweat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
so, beef prices will drop in the near future then?

/Willing to drive down and collect half a butchered cow. Give 'em $500 for it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My take: farmers let their cattle die in the heat because they didn't provide for them.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Like beef prices aren't high enough already!

/ Thanks Obama!
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: My take: farmers let their cattle die in the heat because they didn't provide for them.


Probably. It's crazy hot in the beef zone aka Texas.
 
