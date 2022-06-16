 Skip to content
(13 ABC Toledo)   So the final tally on the punishment for killing a frat pledge through hazing is...a few slaps on the wrist for helping prosecutors let the biggest fish get away practically scot-free   (13abc.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Prison, Blood alcohol content, hazing death of Stone Foltz, Fraternities and sororities, Crime, official business, Criminal law, Aaron Lehane  
•       •       •

RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's insane to me frats are still a thing. If you sincerely want an organization that does charity and is a place to network have campus Lions Club or Rotary, ext.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incoming CSB: The one time I visited the frat a buddy who was pledging, one of the upper classmen tried to get me to drink an entire 1.75 L jug of whiskey. I didn't, but the entire incident left a bad taste in my mouth.

/ Frats need to die.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frats need to disappear.
If you want to live with a bunch of other people in a house, go ahead, but the school shouldn't be associated with them.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least there's one less frat bro.  So that's nice.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Incoming CSB: The one time I visited the frat a buddy who was pledging, one of the upper classmen tried to get me to drink an entire 1.75 L jug of whiskey. I didn't, but the entire incident left a bad taste in my mouth.

/ Frats need to die.


Username checks out?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Incoming CSB: The one time I visited the frat a buddy who was pledging, one of the upper classmen tried to get me to drink an entire 1.75 L jug of whiskey. I didn't, but the entire incident left a bad taste in my mouth.

/ Frats need to die.


maybe they should have suggested scotch?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Incoming CSB: The one time I visited the frat a buddy who was pledging, one of the upper classmen tried to get me to drink an entire 1.75 L jug of whiskey. I didn't, but the entire incident left a bad taste in my mouth.

/ Frats need to die.


That wasn't all whiskey you drank.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: It's insane to me frats are still a thing. If you sincerely want an organization that does charity and is a place to network have campus Lions Club or Rotary, ext.


ROTC
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, wait - if I understand this, 8 people basically killed Stone Foltz, and not one of them is going to do any time for it?!

The 2 on which the other 6 rolled over were acquitted of everything except misdemeanors - 3 for Krinn, 15 on Henricksen. They likely won't see a day of prison time, despite being charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault, and reckless homicide.

The 6 who rolled over will get mere weeks in jail - no prison time - and weeks of house arrest, with suspended prison sentences. Some received community service durations - one of them was fined $500.

Meanwhile, Stone Foltz is still farking dead. I'm sure that Foltz's family is comforted by knowing that these assholes were essentially grounded - stuck at home for up to 4 weeks, the horror! - for killing their goddamned son.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think that's a shock, take a look at what rapists in college get. Either acceptance to law school or entrance into the NFL draft.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything that I know about fraternities comes from Animal House and the much poorer films that copied it. It would seem that my knowledge isn't as far off from reality as I'd assumed.

KING FRAT - (1979) Trailer
Youtube pl-4Hm8Uaz4
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: So, wait - if I understand this, 8 people basically killed Stone Foltz, and not one of them is going to do any time for it?!

The 2 on which the other 6 rolled over were acquitted of everything except misdemeanors - 3 for Krinn, 15 on Henricksen. They likely won't see a day of prison time, despite being charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault, and reckless homicide.

The 6 who rolled over will get mere weeks in jail - no prison time - and weeks of house arrest, with suspended prison sentences. Some received community service durations - one of them was fined $500.

Meanwhile, Stone Foltz is still farking dead. I'm sure that Foltz's family is comforted by knowing that these assholes were essentially grounded - stuck at home for up to 4 weeks, the horror! - for killing their goddamned son.


That's how frats work.

Plus rape.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be a sentence enhancer for tragically cutting short the inevitable porn career of a guy named "Stone Foltz".
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: It's insane to me frats are still a thing. If you sincerely want an organization that does charity and is a place to network have campus Lions Club or Rotary, ext.


in theory, the concept (beyond charity work) is to help freshmen adjust to university life, especially those living away from home for the first time.

CSB:
I went back to school in my mid 20s after already having had professional jobs and having had my own apt for a few years and decided to live in a dorm for the experience.

there were a few freshmen on the floor who just didn't handle living under their own rules for the first time, and subsequently lost their scholarships and flunked out.

they might have had a better transition if they had some experienced volunteers to "show them how it's done" (aka the theory of a frat/sorority)

I knew them, but didn't know their situations until after they moved out.

:CSB
 
dbaggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So you're saying if I want to indulge in a habit of murdering college freshman I should join a fraternity?   Kill 4 or 5 pledges before I'm caught, then get a sweet deal, then...I guess go back to it?

Talk about a great on-ramp to becoming a serial killer.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: It's insane to me frats are still a thing. If you sincerely want an organization that does charity and is a place to network have campus Lions Club or Rotary, ext.


It isn't even close to the same thing.

I'm over 50 and I am still very close to many of my brothers. I have multiple godchildren from others in my frat  However my experience may have been different in the 80s/90s. We drank, but not to excess. We didn't haze (but you better believe that pledges did a lot of work around the house). We had 'sober chauffeurs" during and after parties to make sure people got home safe. Getting good grades were an expectation and if you struggled with a class there was always someone to help. People who want to be an asshole in college will do so whether they are in a fraternity or not. I'm not saying that Greek orgs should be left off the hook. Just the opposite. We should be expecting the very best behavior because these groups are possibly the most effective tools to policing negative behavior when it first starts cropping up.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Killing? Did they hog-tie him and pour it down his throat, or at any time could he have said "no", "I'm done" or "you know what, fark you guys" and walked away?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Excitable boy, they all said.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby forgets that this is America. Those who took deals will be forever marked and unemployable aside from menial minimum wage jobs for the rest of their lives. Better to get a life sentence and no possibility of parole, it's an easier existence, if you can hack prison life that is
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Killing? Did they hog-tie him and pour it down his throat, or at any time could he have said "no", "I'm done" or "you know what, fark you guys" and walked away?


The type of people who join fraternities are weak minded. They can't resist peer pressure and have been programmed by sport's programs throughout their childhood to be part of the team.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a ridiculous law. If you don't want to be in a Frat, don't go to a frat. And if you don't want to play the drinking games with them, don't play. Or leave.

There would have to be a serious epidemic to justify this kind of law.

Incidentally, the CDC report on binge drinking said that 113 people between the ages of 15 and 24 die annually from alcohol poisoning. If we also assume that one-third are college students, that's about 35 a year

Meh.

Kidnapping is already illegal. Forcing someone to drink it illegal. Illegally detaining someone is already illegal.

Laws against hazing are weirdly pointless.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: RepoManTSM: It's insane to me frats are still a thing. If you sincerely want an organization that does charity and is a place to network have campus Lions Club or Rotary, ext.

in theory, the concept (beyond charity work) is to help freshmen adjust to university life, especially those living away from home for the first time.

CSB:
I went back to school in my mid 20s after already having had professional jobs and having had my own apt for a few years and decided to live in a dorm for the experience.

there were a few freshmen on the floor who just didn't handle living under their own rules for the first time, and subsequently lost their scholarships and flunked out.

they might have had a better transition if they had some experienced volunteers to "show them how it's done" (aka the theory of a frat/sorority)

I knew them, but didn't know their situations until after they moved out.

:CSB


I went back to college in my 40s, and still had to go through a college success class to advocated mentorship and campus resources.

While I totally agree with you that many freshmen would greatly benefit from mentorship, frats are NOT a viable option for that need. They're too far gone having been corrupted by their own culture.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Incoming CSB: The one time I visited the frat a buddy who was pledging, one of the upper classmen tried to get me to drink an entire 1.75 L jug of whiskey. I didn't, but the entire incident left a bad taste in my mouth.

/ Frats need to die.


Couldn't agree more. Concentrated crapfest of stupid young (ie. impulsive and inexperienced) folks with some sort of power over naive "wanna be accepted by the cool kids" mentality is a toxic mix.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: iheartscotch: Incoming CSB: The one time I visited the frat a buddy who was pledging, one of the upper classmen tried to get me to drink an entire 1.75 L jug of whiskey. I didn't, but the entire incident left a bad taste in my mouth.

/ Frats need to die.

Couldn't agree more. Concentrated crapfest of stupid young (ie. impulsive and inexperienced) folks with some sort of power over naive "wanna be accepted by the cool kids" mentality is a toxic mix.


They are incubators for toxic masculinity.

Canada banned them for a while.
 
mononymous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One one hand, frat bros are assholes. On the other hand, one less frat bro. So, in summary, Fark Frat Bros.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Started college a couple years after "Animal House" at a college that didn't have frats or sororities.  That "type" (wannabe Belushi) was still ever-present in the dorms, though (had to live on campus freshman year).  Funny thing, though, saw hardly any of them my sophomore year.  I had a roommate that only made it one term - answered a call from the dean one morning toward the end of the term - they weren't even going to offer academic probation.  Two Fs, two Ds, and an 'Incomplete' He must've had a couple instructors that didn't like to flunk people.. It was his first time away from home, and he liked booze and weed too much.  She gave me a heads-up that he wouldn't be there after the break.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark all you Fraternity haters.  Best days of my life and still my best friends 30 years later.
 
Pincy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby, you just don't understand bro culture. Male bonding only happens when you get drunk, touch penises, and someone dies.
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was part of a frat that had been ruled a professional society so it was co-ed and dedicated to engineering. This is the way to go, because it keeps down the nonsense down and ups the sex quotient quite a bit because you can literally fark your brothers.

Of course, this was back when having a paper library of past engineering exams from tenured professors at your university was useful. These days? Maybe not so much. A house to study in was a nice bonus, and probably worth the dues.

I was/am socially anxious, so I'll thank that frat for getting me to socialize during college, otherwise I would have been isolated and likely would have dropped out. Did I have to pay for it? Yes. But I learned how to interact on a personal level with other people. It's something I wasn't good at and I wasn't going to get good at left to my own devices. Most of the people weren't evil, either. We were all looking for the test library.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Killing? Did they hog-tie him and pour it down his throat, or at any time could he have said "no", "I'm done" or "you know what, fark you guys" and walked away?


Had similar ponderings. Thread seems to have farkers that couldn't get into fraternities. Frats should still be trying to support new members not risk their health.
 
mononymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

8 inches: Fark all you Fraternity haters.  Best days of my life and still my best friends 30 years later.


It's really unfair when people call frat bros date-rapists. Only most of you are.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

madgonad: RepoManTSM: It's insane to me frats are still a thing. If you sincerely want an organization that does charity and is a place to network have campus Lions Club or Rotary, ext.

It isn't even close to the same thing.

I'm over 50 and I am still very close to many of my brothers. I have multiple godchildren from others in my frat  However my experience may have been different in the 80s/90s. We drank, but not to excess. We didn't haze (but you better believe that pledges did a lot of work around the house). We had 'sober chauffeurs" during and after parties to make sure people got home safe. Getting good grades were an expectation and if you struggled with a class there was always someone to help. People who want to be an asshole in college will do so whether they are in a fraternity or not. I'm not saying that Greek orgs should be left off the hook. Just the opposite. We should be expecting the very best behavior because these groups are possibly the most effective tools to policing negative behavior when it first starts cropping up.


Then wrong frat. Sigma Nu was notorious on our campus in the 90's for some ridiculous shiat.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But think of the impact it might have had on DudeBro's future if he had spent 20 years in prison for murder?  Think of his future!
 
flamingboard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Frats are for people that like Gladiator movies and hanging around in gymnasiums.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mononymous: 8 inches: Fark all you Fraternity haters.  Best days of my life and still my best friends 30 years later.

It's really unfair when people call frat bros date-rapists. Only most of you are.


It's really unfair when people call Farkers incels.  Only most of you are.
 
Daer21
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I was part of a frat that had been ruled a professional society so it was co-ed and dedicated to engineering. This is the way to go, because it keeps down the nonsense down and ups the sex quotient quite a bit because you can literally fark your brothers.

Of course, this was back when having a paper library of past engineering exams from tenured professors at your university was useful. These days? Maybe not so much. A house to study in was a nice bonus, and probably worth the dues.

I was/am socially anxious, so I'll thank that frat for getting me to socialize during college, otherwise I would have been isolated and likely would have dropped out. Did I have to pay for it? Yes. But I learned how to interact on a personal level with other people. It's something I wasn't good at and I wasn't going to get good at left to my own devices. Most of the people weren't evil, either. We were all looking for the test library.


Theta Tau.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
my fraternity times were right when animal house came out, and we were the animal house...great times, plenty of drinking, all sorts of stuff to do to improve our house and our way of life, and do the work to earn our degrees.
most of us had come from the structured environment and many rules of the dorms, so to have no rigid rules was great. trick was to not go overboard with the newfound freedom we had...

i will say that while we did our fair share of drinking, pounding liquor was absolutely not a requirement for pledging, we'd always get a keg and go that route, its hard to overdrink on a keg. we looked out for each other, getting home safely was never a problem. and exactly none of us flunked out, the people who were gonna flunk out did so in their first year in the dorms.

im still in touch with the ones i was closest to, we do a yearly sailing trip for a few days and the occasional concert, and look back on how the world has changed, they were much simpler times...

would i do it again if i could relive those years? hell yes.
would i go back to that way of life now? oh hell no!
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: What a ridiculous law. If you don't want to be in a Frat, don't go to a frat. And if you don't want to play the drinking games with them, don't play. Or leave.

There would have to be a serious epidemic to justify this kind of law.

Incidentally, the CDC report on binge drinking said that 113 people between the ages of 15 and 24 die annually from alcohol poisoning. If we also assume that one-third are college students, that's about 35 a year

Meh.

Kidnapping is already illegal. Forcing someone to drink it illegal. Illegally detaining someone is already illegal.

Laws against hazing are weirdly pointless.


That's interesting they set the age down to 15.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: So, wait - if I understand this, 8 people basically killed Stone Foltz, and not one of them is going to do any time for it?!

The 2 on which the other 6 rolled over were acquitted of everything except misdemeanors - 3 for Krinn, 15 on Henricksen. They likely won't see a day of prison time, despite being charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault, and reckless homicide.

The 6 who rolled over will get mere weeks in jail - no prison time - and weeks of house arrest, with suspended prison sentences. Some received community service durations - one of them was fined $500.

Meanwhile, Stone Foltz is still farking dead. I'm sure that Foltz's family is comforted by knowing that these assholes were essentially grounded - stuck at home for up to 4 weeks, the horror! - for killing their goddamned son.


Stone Foltz brought about his own death.  These guys were accessories to it but they didn't force him to do it.  There are lots of people who are accessories in the deaths of those who die of overdoses and alcohol related death and very few go to prison.  Why have eight people who likely aren't dangers to society serve long prison sentences?  We need a lot less people in prison, not more, and putting people who are only accessories to death in jail would put a hell of a lot of people in prisons.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some people just can't handle their booze.

/aisle seat please
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Imagine paying money to make friends. Lmao. Anyone who is stupid enough to be part of a frat or a sorority should be executed on sight.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Frats are too ingrained and have too much power to just disappear.

If I had to do it over again I'd have hung out more with the geeks instead of the "Greeks", but I wanted to be like the kids in Animal House who had such wild adventures.

I never pledged a frat, but I could have.  I was close enough friends with a couple of frat bros that  I got to drink free beer at one frat's parties for four years without ever paying dues or being hazed or having any of the other  responsibilities whatever those are.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  

flamingboard: Frats are for people that like Gladiator movies and hanging around in gymnasiums.


I movie gym fight scene
Youtube QDpIHcgXawg
 
