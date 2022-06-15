 Skip to content
(Some Big Sky Guy)   If you gotta be stranded by the epic flooding in Yellowstone, then tiny Gardiner, Montana is a pretty good place to do so   (cowboystatedaily.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, Yellowstone National Park, Montana, Bozeman, Montana, Mandy Callahan, Wyoming, people of Gardiner, Florida family, large VRBO property  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, this is awesome, and just the kind of thing we all need to hear about these days. Thanks, smitty! 🙂
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*click*
*RTFA*

Jesus. Just how white were these people?
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dental floss ranchers are the salt of the earth.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: *click*
*RTFA*

Jesus. Just how white were these people?


Uh, it's Montana...we are chock full of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My dad lived there a few years after he retired.  Loved to be able to walk to the river and fly fish.

But Livingston was cheaper and closer to a hospital.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I worked for Enterprise way back in the 1980s. Branch Managers, and even the front line rental agents, had a fair amount of flexibility to try to make things right for customers. There was some BS we wouldn't put up with*, but if the customer was having a bad experience, we tried to make it right. We once had a corporate VP visiting our branch and we got slammed with customers. He went out back to vacuum turned in cars so we could get the customers going. 

*We specialized in insurance replacement rentals. People with wrecked Mercedes would sometimes gripe that we weren't putting them in a Mercedes. We told them to take it up with the insurance company. People with wrecked ragged out '68 Fords would gripe that they weren't getting a Mercedes. We told them to take it up with the insurance company.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least they didn't plan their trip to Death Valley with no regard to how much gas they'd need.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
White peoples gonna act like white peoples....

Think for a minute as to why this is being reported as some type of outlier event.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: *click*
*RTFA*

Jesus. Just how white were these people?


Fully white, we're allowed to be white these days
 
Siskabush
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That was a great read. A reminder that there are amazing and great people out there.

We do focus too much on the bad things. Good find subby!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: White peoples gonna act like white peoples....

Think for a minute as to why this is being reported as some type of outlier event.


I wondered how long it would take for this post to be posted.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was going to make post some snark about the locals seeing their Let's Go Brandon shirts and treated them like family but it seems like the locals are being more than hospitable in a crazy situation.

I was in Big Sur in 1997 or 98 when US 1 was washed out North and South. They brought in those military helicopters with the two blades and airlifted is out. They flew my friend's car to the South so we could get back to Monterey. The El Niño that year was crazy.
 
