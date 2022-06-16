 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTSP)   A former vet tech created a mobile cat adoption lounge in February. So far, she has found 33 cats a new home. She said there's nothing better than seeing a cat go home with a loving family. Welcome to Caturday   (wtsp.com) divider line
337
    More: Caturday, Cat, mobile cat adoption lounge, POLK COUNTY, Cats, former vet tech, number of stray cats, 2007 singles, little different  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 18 Jun 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



337 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mo, demanding I rub her belly...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday everybuddy!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday all! Been a weird week. Two doc appointments, change in meds..which may be making me feel weird..Endocrinologist says I may have a touch of Graves to ride along with my Hashimotos..all auto-immune..so more bloodwork in 3 months..ping pong thyroid hormones are no fun.

Eli has been super snuggly today. I think because his Boy is off working. And it's HellsFrontPorch hot here..2 days of heat advisory..yesterday I think we hit 95 with a heat index of 107. Today is cooler..we only hit 90. Running the AC but at a "warmer" temp so its not running 24/7..basement is in "clammy" mode as the portable dehumidifier isn't running..issue with the hose going to the drain, and I'll be darned if I am going to empty that thing several times a day. I have books to read!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
hey almostsane...you ok weather-wise?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Hedgehogs, why don't they just share the hedge?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Back in 2020 I wasn't able to get the annual flowers I normally plant in the front garden so I bought wild flower seeds. The garden was great. I went back to the annuals again not knowing the seeds had sent their own seeds out to the lawn in front of the garden. I nowhere wild flowers in the grass that the lawn crew agreed to not mow down. I have 4 spots of them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not cat related, but looking for ideas. Our choral director is retiring. They want to do party/fund raiser. I'd like to see something that doesn't require a "couples" participation and would be appealing to the public. So that they would buy tickets...and fund us..

We did a Lake Cruise one year..dunno if we made much money, but I had a blast, as did my folks..who came up from Cinci for it..we need something like that..night at the Museum, Zoo...I dunno..but I go to their things solo, so would like to not need a partner..like dancing etc..

Ideas?? After you pet your kitteh for me..
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
valnt9: Back in 2020 I wasn't able to get the annual flowers I normally plant in the front garden so I bought wild flower seeds. The garden was great. I went back to the annuals again not knowing the seeds had sent their own seeds out to the lawn in front of the garden. I nowhere wild flowers in the grass that the lawn crew agreed to not mow down. I have 4 spots of them.[Fark user image 425x566]


My Mom sets out barriers around the wild flowers. And the handyman doesn't mow them. Much better for the "lawn"..sandy soil doesn't like grass too much..These are the wildflowers we had this Spring..
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: [Fark user image 850x1133]valnt9: Back in 2020 I wasn't able to get the annual flowers I normally plant in the front garden so I bought wild flower seeds. The garden was great. I went back to the annuals again not knowing the seeds had sent their own seeds out to the lawn in front of the garden. I nowhere wild flowers in the grass that the lawn crew agreed to not mow down. I have 4 spots of them.[Fark user image 425x566]

My Mom sets out barriers around the wild flowers. And the handyman doesn't mow them. Much better for the "lawn"..sandy soil doesn't like grass too much..These are the wildflowers we had this Spring..


I had only spotted on batch of flowers and had put a big metal pot beside it to let him know the flowers were there. he agreed to watch out and found 3 more I hadn't seen. nice kid cuts our grass and I *always* greet him with a bottle of cold water. he stops to talk and we have developed a friendship. very cool.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: hey almostsane...you ok weather-wise?


Yes, today actually warmed up and I think it's 80 now!  And very breezy so as soon as I got back from town I had lunch & started a load of laundry.  Now it's on the line, getting blow dried.  We're sort of safe in the middle: everyone to the south & north are dealing with severe flooding. 😟
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: valnt9: hey almostsane...you ok weather-wise?

Yes, today actually warmed up and I think it's 80 now!  And very breezy so as soon as I got back from town I had lunch & started a load of laundry.  Now it's on the line, getting blow dried.  We're sort of safe in the middle: everyone to the south & north are dealing with severe flooding. 😟


good to hear you're in a sweet spot between the flooding. stay safe!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: valnt9: hey almostsane...you ok weather-wise?

Yes, today actually warmed up and I think it's 80 now!  And very breezy so as soon as I got back from town I had lunch & started a load of laundry.  Now it's on the line, getting blow dried.  We're sort of safe in the middle: everyone to the south & north are dealing with severe flooding. 😟


Excellent, it's supposed to be 70° today here
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: almostsane: valnt9: hey almostsane...you ok weather-wise?

Yes, today actually warmed up and I think it's 80 now!  And very breezy so as soon as I got back from town I had lunch & started a load of laundry.  Now it's on the line, getting blow dried.  We're sort of safe in the middle: everyone to the south & north are dealing with severe flooding. 😟

Excellent, it's supposed to be 70° today here


we just dropped below 90°
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Purrsday, everbuddy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Fark that Pixel: almostsane: valnt9: hey almostsane...you ok weather-wise?

Yes, today actually warmed up and I think it's 80 now!  And very breezy so as soon as I got back from town I had lunch & started a load of laundry.  Now it's on the line, getting blow dried.  We're sort of safe in the middle: everyone to the south & north are dealing with severe flooding. 😟

Excellent, it's supposed to be 70° today here

we just dropped below 90°


We had a good, hard rainstorm at 4 AM this morning, due for another thunderstorm tonight, then should clear off enough for me to head down for my semi-annual A1C test.

That rumbling sound you may hear isn't thunder, it's the sound of my stomach from the 24 hour fast, and the sound of my liver getting upset at the rumbling stomach next door!  Ah, the neighborhood I live in!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
SOUP FOR YOU!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I haz no caption skills. Can some one plz caption this with " Com'on Mom. Time to go in. Caturday is here."
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thanks.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: valnt9: Fark that Pixel: almostsane: valnt9: hey almostsane...you ok weather-wise?

Yes, today actually warmed up and I think it's 80 now!  And very breezy so as soon as I got back from town I had lunch & started a load of laundry.  Now it's on the line, getting blow dried.  We're sort of safe in the middle: everyone to the south & north are dealing with severe flooding. 😟

Excellent, it's supposed to be 70° today here

we just dropped below 90°

We had a good, hard rainstorm at 4 AM this morning, due for another thunderstorm tonight, then should clear off enough for me to head down for my semi-annual A1C test.

That rumbling sound you may hear isn't thunder, it's the sound of my stomach from the 24 hour fast, and the sound of my liver getting upset at the rumbling stomach next door!  Ah, the neighborhood I live in!


Oh, did I mention I only have 4 hours regular shift on Furiday?  So I declared the hole morning one big appointment.  Up at 6, out the door before 7, 7:30 appointment, out of the VA by 8, and straight to the diner for a monster-sized plate of French Toast and Bacon (BACON!).

Afternoon at the Fight and Flight for a big thing of Fish and Chips, NYS Quick Draw bouncy ball game, gallons of beer, carbs by the truckload, watch the new dinosaur movie and gorge on steak and bake this Caturday, Sunday get together with Dad and the relatives for Dad's Day.

Got the hole weekend planned out!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Fark that Pixel: almostsane: valnt9: hey almostsane...you ok weather-wise?

Yes, today actually warmed up and I think it's 80 now!  And very breezy so as soon as I got back from town I had lunch & started a load of laundry.  Now it's on the line, getting blow dried.  We're sort of safe in the middle: everyone to the south & north are dealing with severe flooding. 😟

Excellent, it's supposed to be 70° today here

we just dropped below 90°


Too hot for me :-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: I haz no caption skills. Can some one plz caption this with " Com'on Mom. Time to go in. Caturday is here."
[Fark user image 425x566]
Thanks.

How's this?
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm out working my 5th wildfire of the year in New Mexico, the Black fire. My wife (also works wildfires but is home now) keeps me informed of the on-goings of our home pack by sending me pictures.  She caught Baby Girl snoozing with Dragon, with Felix getting in his Zs below the window hammock.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oa330_man: I'm out working my 5th wildfire of the year in New Mexico, the Black fire. My wife (also works wildfires but is home now) keeps me informed of the on-goings of our home pack by sending me pictures.  She caught Baby Girl snoozing with Dragon, with Felix getting in his Zs below the window hammock.

[Fark user image 850x637]


That's very sweet.....and please be careful out there!!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: valnt9: I haz no caption skills. Can some one plz caption this with " Com'on Mom. Time to go in. Caturday is here."
[Fark user image 425x566]
Thanks.
How's this?
[im.ezgif.com image 850x1133]


PURRRFECT! thank you! r-click/save
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: valnt9: Fark that Pixel: almostsane: valnt9: hey almostsane...you ok weather-wise?

Yes, today actually warmed up and I think it's 80 now!  And very breezy so as soon as I got back from town I had lunch & started a load of laundry.  Now it's on the line, getting blow dried.  We're sort of safe in the middle: everyone to the south & north are dealing with severe flooding. 😟

Excellent, it's supposed to be 70° today here

we just dropped below 90°

We had a good, hard rainstorm at 4 AM this morning, due for another thunderstorm tonight, then should clear off enough for me to head down for my semi-annual A1C test.

That rumbling sound you may hear isn't thunder, it's the sound of my stomach from the 24 hour fast, and the sound of my liver getting upset at the rumbling stomach next door!  Ah, the neighborhood I live in!

Oh, did I mention I only have 4 hours regular shift on Furiday?  So I declared the hole morning one big appointment.  Up at 6, out the door before 7, 7:30 appointment, out of the VA by 8, and straight to the diner for a monster-sized plate of French Toast and Bacon (BACON!).

Afternoon at the Fight and Flight for a big thing of Fish and Chips, NYS Quick Draw bouncy ball game, gallons of beer, carbs by the truckload, watch the new dinosaur movie and gorge on steak and bake this Caturday, Sunday get together with Dad and the relatives for Dad's Day.

Got the hole weekend planned out!


Sounds like an awesome weekend ahead of you!! 👍
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oa330_man: I'm out working my 5th wildfire of the year in New Mexico, the Black fire. My wife (also works wildfires but is home now) keeps me informed of the on-goings of our home pack by sending me pictures.  She caught Baby Girl snoozing with Dragon, with Felix getting in his Zs below the window hammock.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Stay safe out there!  I spent a summer as a wildland firefighter on a helitack crew (based out of Canoe Gulch, Libby MT):  it was one of the best summers of my life but things weren't nearly as intense back then (1986).  There was downtime between fires.
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Back in 2020 I wasn't able to get the annual flowers I normally plant in the front garden so I bought wild flower seeds. The garden was great. I went back to the annuals again not knowing the seeds had sent their own seeds out to the lawn in front of the garden. I nowhere wild flowers in the grass that the lawn crew agreed to not mow down. I have 4 spots of them.[Fark user image 425x566]


Wow, I've never heard of a lawn crew ever doing more than pretending not to have heard such a request.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dennishiding: valnt9: Back in 2020 I wasn't able to get the annual flowers I normally plant in the front garden so I bought wild flower seeds. The garden was great. I went back to the annuals again not knowing the seeds had sent their own seeds out to the lawn in front of the garden. I nowhere wild flowers in the grass that the lawn crew agreed to not mow down. I have 4 spots of them.[Fark user image 425x566]

Wow, I've never heard of a lawn crew ever doing more than pretending not to have heard such a request.


he's been on this crew for several years and is always nice to me. he even brings me lily bulbs from his home. he's a nice kid.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi all! Been a weird week as always her highness is her normal pain in the butt. The roommate had her birthday and I'm getting packed to head up to the folks this weekend for Father's day and to do a bunch of chores and no brother or sister to help figures. I accused my family of faking their ailments just to get me to work, that got a laugh from dad and mom had some choice words😁
Next weekend I do get to see the roommate and the baby and she wants to see Mango.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This has been craptacular week.

Started with the derecho. Lots of trees and power poles down. Not sure how I kept power but not complaining due to the heat and wanting my sweet sweet ac. But going to take a long time to get things cleaned up. They're hoping to have most of the grid back up and running but people have already had to throw out stuff from their fridges due to going several days.

Last week, the mom of one of my best friends passed away. It was one of those "you knew it was coming but not this quick". We're talking she went from she's slowing down to gone in like 1 hour. Anyways, she's in OH and mom wanted to be buried back home in TX. I guess they're from a couple hours north of Dallas Ft Worth. Mom was shipped out late last week to the local funeral home. Friend was supposed to fly out yesterday afternoon. only her flight was cancelled. She was put on a 9 am this am and then they're like, hey, we got a 6 am, you want that due to it being a funeral? She took it. Gets to the airport, gets boarded, and is then stuck at the airport until almost 10 am and then they go to NY where they were grounded at LaGuardia for several hours. Oh, the visitation is going on right now and she just took off from NYC a couple of hours ago. Then while this is all going on, her sister calls because the funeral home feels mom needs to be closed casket. She had a fall several weeks before passing (not related to cause of death) and suffered some facial injuries. So she was supposed to have been there by now where they could have sat down and discussed everything but now she will miss visitation because she doesn't expect to get there until after it's over.

2022 just needs to stop saying "hold my beer"
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Got back from camping today.  The dogs did great and the site was really nice
Fark user imageView Full Size

It rained like crazy last night but it cleared up long enough to get breakfast and coffee ready and pack everything up.  Now the tent is drying in the backyard.
On the way home, Juneau had an appointment with the vet for blood work.  It came back that her thyroid medication is working.  The vet wants her to stay on the dose and check her again in 6 months.
Then, since it is extremely low tide (common for this time of year), my sister and I went out to check out tide pools and saw urchins, sea stars, sea cucumbers, hermit crabs, and anemones.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sea star doing a little dance upside down on a rock (the pic is inverted)
Fark user imageView Full Size


And then I slipped on exposed kelp and crashed toenail first into a rock.  Now I'm on the couch with my foot wrapped up and my nurses are looking after me
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry for the long post, but it has been a busy day!
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: This has been craptacular week.

Started with the derecho. Lots of trees and power poles down. Not sure how I kept power but not complaining due to the heat and wanting my sweet sweet ac. But going to take a long time to get things cleaned up. They're hoping to have most of the grid back up and running but people have already had to throw out stuff from their fridges due to going several days.

Last week, the mom of one of my best friends passed away. It was one of those "you knew it was coming but not this quick". We're talking she went from she's slowing down to gone in like 1 hour. Anyways, she's in OH and mom wanted to be buried back home in TX. I guess they're from a couple hours north of Dallas Ft Worth. Mom was shipped out late last week to the local funeral home. Friend was supposed to fly out yesterday afternoon. only her flight was cancelled. She was put on a 9 am this am and then they're like, hey, we got a 6 am, you want that due to it being a funeral? She took it. Gets to the airport, gets boarded, and is then stuck at the airport until almost 10 am and then they go to NY where they were grounded at LaGuardia for several hours. Oh, the visitation is going on right now and she just took off from NYC a couple of hours ago. Then while this is all going on, her sister calls because the funeral home feels mom needs to be closed casket. She had a fall several weeks before passing (not related to cause of death) and suffered some facial injuries. So she was supposed to have been there by now where they could have sat down and discussed everything but now she will miss visitation because she doesn't expect to get there until after it's over.

2022 just needs to stop saying "hold my beer"


What a crummy week, and I'm sorry that your friend had such a terrible experience with the flights.  I hope she gets some time to say goodbye in her way.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
One weird thing today was a sinkhole opened up on the road near my home. Usually that happens on the same road but more north where there used to be stone quarries.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: This has been craptacular week.

Started with the derecho. Lots of trees and power poles down. Not sure how I kept power but not complaining due to the heat and wanting my sweet sweet ac. But going to take a long time to get things cleaned up. They're hoping to have most of the grid back up and running but people have already had to throw out stuff from their fridges due to going several days.

Last week, the mom of one of my best friends passed away. It was one of those "you knew it was coming but not this quick". We're talking she went from she's slowing down to gone in like 1 hour. Anyways, she's in OH and mom wanted to be buried back home in TX. I guess they're from a couple hours north of Dallas Ft Worth. Mom was shipped out late last week to the local funeral home. Friend was supposed to fly out yesterday afternoon. only her flight was cancelled. She was put on a 9 am this am and then they're like, hey, we got a 6 am, you want that due to it being a funeral? She took it. Gets to the airport, gets boarded, and is then stuck at the airport until almost 10 am and then they go to NY where they were grounded at LaGuardia for several hours. Oh, the visitation is going on right now and she just took off from NYC a couple of hours ago. Then while this is all going on, her sister calls because the funeral home feels mom needs to be closed casket. She had a fall several weeks before passing (not related to cause of death) and suffered some facial injuries. So she was supposed to have been there by now where they could have sat down and discussed everything but now she will miss visitation because she doesn't expect to get there until after it's over.

2022 just needs to stop saying "hold my beer"


I'm happy you didn't lose power...that sounds awful!  Your poor friend is having a horribly stressful time right now.  Give her hugs from me.  ♥
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Hi all! Been a weird week as always her highness is her normal pain in the butt. The roommate had her birthday and I'm getting packed to head up to the folks this weekend for Father's day and to do a bunch of chores and no brother or sister to help figures. I accused my family of faking their ailments just to get me to work, that got a laugh from dad and mom had some choice words😁
Next weekend I do get to see the roommate and the baby and she wants to see Mango.
[Fark user image image 346x750]


You're such a goid son!  Are you taking Mango with you or does the roommate stop by to check on her highness?
 
Displayed 50 of 337 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.