 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Good Morning America) Hero AT&T employee sinks impossible office putt after boss says if he makes it, the whole office gets the day off (w/video)   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
29
    More: Hero, Boss, workers, day, hole, putt, GMA  
•       •       •

1028 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 5:14 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great shot, but what makes him 'brave'? Would he have been fired if he missed?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Great shot, but what makes him 'brave'? Would he have been fired if he missed?


He's a childhood cancer survivor who just came out as a transgender single mother.
 
kindms
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
did some a-hole yell get in the hole ?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh cool, a video to cheer me up. I'm on hold forever with AT&T. It's like nobody is even there!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not to be a wet blanket, but if they've all got the time to gather in the hallway and watch someone attempt a golf shot it sounds like they already pretty much had the day off.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is what passes for heroism?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kindms: did some a-hole yell get in the hole ?


No, he yelled "BABA BOOEY!"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Not to be a wet blanket, but if they've all got the time to gather in the hallway and watch someone attempt a golf shot it sounds like they already pretty much had the day off.


It was a team building exercise. If he missed, he'd be forever hated by the everyone in the office as "the guy who made everyone stay in the office and work that one day". But don't worry, the PHB has other plots to unfold
 
powhound
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in civilized countries workers get a month off each year with no harrowing golfing heroics needed.
 
Pert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Boss should make them work the weekend for the vertical video
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Backup plan: if you don't sink the putt, just beat the shiat out of the boss with the club and everyone goes home anyway.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

powhound: Meanwhile in civilized countries workers get a month off each year with no harrowing golfing heroics needed.


Yeah in commie shiatholes where you're forced to pay for other peoples healthcare and education and hardly anyone is in prison and no kids pay the price of freedom in school shootings because guns don't exist there. fark those places! MURKKKA! FREEDUMS!!!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So this is corporate ATT and not a retail location right? I assume management probably gives team leaders some flex days in their schedules to do stuff like "teambuilding" or other corporate BS that isn't directly generating value for the company and this guy figured out an actually morale-boosting way to use some of it.

I couldn't listen to the audio to know if they mentioned the rationale, but I could see it actually being a somewhat effective team-bonding experience if the manager has one of these contests periodically where they all gather together to pick a shooter and watch them try.  And at the end of the year or quarter or whatever if no one wins, then they'd just get a day given to them anyways since it's already built into the workload planning and they've already done the "bonding" by having all the little competitions.

Beats the heck out of trust falls or some nonsense corporate thoughtleader exercises or whatever they do these days.
 
realmolo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

powhound: Meanwhile in civilized countries workers get a month off each year with no harrowing golfing heroics needed.


Yeah, that's true, but people in those "civilized countries" don't have to pay for healthcare, either. The poor bastards. So America wins!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

powhound: Meanwhile in civilized countries workers get a month off each year with no harrowing golfing heroics needed.


I'm in the US.
My available time off comes in at a little over four weeks.
Can't help those that go to work for crappy companies or don't stay in a job.
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ring ring ring....ring ring ring...ring ring ring...we're sorry, all available service representatives
are not available, please call again tomorrow.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tell Stephanopoulos to settle down.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What subby, you couldn't find a zillow link?
 
p51d007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

powhound: Meanwhile in civilized countries workers get a month off each year with no harrowing golfing heroics needed.


If you work a typical 5 day, 40 hour week, you get around SIXTY days off to start with.
52 weekends, plus the 6 standard holidays.  Quit complaining and get back to work LOL.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone missed the ad about the magnetic golf ball.   The new ones use 5G for remote control.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lets be real. Unpaid day off
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thus proving that a certain amount of their office hours are BS and they should probably cut down to 30 hours a week at most.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did they have to burn PTO?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Put was long but guessing perfectly flat and he just had to send it on the path.  Good putt though.
 
powhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: powhound: Meanwhile in civilized countries workers get a month off each year with no harrowing golfing heroics needed.

I'm in the US.
My available time off comes in at a little over four weeks.
Can't help those that go to work for crappy companies or don't stay in a job.


I'm in the US also and get 2.5 months every summer. But the rest of the year have to deal with teenagers so it's a wash probably.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My manager implemented 'summer hours' where we get to leave at noon on Friday unless we're on an outage or something in which case we can bank that time for the following week.   It's all well and good but I remember being in a dependent role at the same company when our group was nowhere to be found on a Friday and it's pretty annoying.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Alternate headline:

Asshole boss sets up athletic challenge to earn a perk he could just make happen regardless.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.