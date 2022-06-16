 Skip to content
(NYPost)   In his quest to become the biggest asshole on the planet, Elon Musk, during a live Town Hall for Twitter employees, suggests he will slash jobs at the company when he takes over   (nypost.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not when. If.

And probably never. It was all a way to sell Tesla stock at an artificially high price without spooking the market.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess for billionaire fraudsters weed really is a gateway drug to crystal meth.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Grovel before me! Beg for your jobs!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
when I have billions, I will buy Twitter from him and hire everyone back.

Oh wait ... I don't have billions.   Never mind.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's farking trash.
 
wedelw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He will inevitably have a secret lair on a volcanic island, with a pool of sharks. Mark my words. Put Austin Powers on stand by.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigMax: Not when. If.

And probably never. It was all a way to sell Tesla stock at an artificially high price without spooking the market.


Will be completely hilarious to see him have to pay for the privilege of walking away, or end up stuck in court for a while.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There is NO acceptable justification for allowing people to accumulate billions of dollars in wealth.  The ability to concentrate so much wealth (and thus power) in one person's hands without an election is a massive flaw in our economic system that requires addressing.
 
blackminded
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They are only workers. They are interchangeable. What matters are The Creators. All others exist to serve.

/you read this in his accent
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: when I have billions, I will buy Twitter from him and hire everyone back.

Oh wait ... I don't have billions.   Never mind.


No problem, just go to a bank with an iron-clad business plan to get Twitter to turn a net profit.  They'd be fools to not give you a loan.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blackminded: They are only workers. They are interchangeable. What matters are The Creators. All others exist to serve.

/you read this in his accent


I for the life of me cannot remember that I have heard him speak. So , no , I didn't.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh man, it looks like he's progressing exactly along the Howard Hughes trajectory.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look at the ego on discount Lex Luther!

/ He's just a troll.
 
blackminded
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Grovel before me! Beg for your jobs!


This is a guy who envies Chinese-style dormitories for plant workers so that they can work longer. You think he wouldn't institute Thunderdome for promotions and to keep the rabble in line?
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Musk told Twitter employees that he has "moderate politics" and is "pretty close to center"

Oh_wait_youre_serious_let_me_laugh_harder.jpg
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He needs to go back to Johannesburg.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
for once, an immigrant is taking your job
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't know, Gates may still be the bigger a-hole, but he doesn't seek out the limelight like Musk does.
Musk does it to manipulate the stock marked.
Gates want's his actions low key and not in the news.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was in an all-hands like this once, but I was part of the buying group. What I didn't know is our EVP planned to and did tell every employee, "you will never be successful like us, because you lack our vision", or something to that effect.  The team building dinner that night was awkwaaaaard.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

blackminded: KarmicDisaster: Grovel before me! Beg for your jobs!

This is a guy who envies Chinese-style dormitories for plant workers so that they can work longer. You think he wouldn't institute Thunderdome for promotions and to keep the rabble in line?


But he would do it geniusously.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Billionaire tantrums are fun
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
During the video question-and-answer session, Musk told Twitter employees that he has "moderate politics" and is "pretty close to center"...

Musk also reiterated that he was leaning toward supporting Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, the New York Times reported.

Add the political spectrum to the things that dumb fark doesn't have the slightest clue about.

DeSantis is a fascist.
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Oh man, it looks like he's progressing exactly along the Howard Hughes trajectory.


madghosts.comView Full Size
 
neaorin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's probably never getting Twitter... however, anyone looking at that company would (and should) try to get costs under control.

Very few people would openly admit it beforehand, though.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can we all agree it's acceptable in this once instance to yell GO BACK TO AFRICA
 
blackminded
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

alienated: I for the life of me cannot remember that I have heard him speak.


I envy you not working with or for people who worship at the altar of Musk and treat clips of him speaking as Holy Writ. I'm not searching for any but he has an Afrikaner accent which even to American ears sounds like subjugation. And he does the Jeff Bezos thing where he only laughs or smiles when someone is being hurt.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let's see if he farks up negotiations on purpose and shorts stocks.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He might not be planning to go through with the deal, but as long as it's still on he's going to milk it for opportunities to be an asshole.

/wonder if a bunch of Twitter employees hating him could somehow be a basis for paying the walk away fee and getting out of the deal
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: when I have billions, I will buy Twitter from him and hire everyone back.

Oh wait ... I don't have billions.   Never mind.


Neither does he.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meh there's probably a lot of dead weight at Twitter, just like every other corporation in the world.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can't blame him with the coming Biden recession. Times will be tough.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
electric car....great this will help the world.

going to Mars,... out of this world.

free speech at a website....ASSHOLE.

one of these things just don't belong.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And here's what he ACTUALLY said:

Asked about whether he would slash jobs at Twitter if the deal goes through, Musk gave an ominous response, reportedly saying, "Right now, costs exceed revenue. That's not a great situation."

Maybe you magical thinkers who know how to keep a company going at a perpetual loss should apply to be Musk's new advisors.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

alienated: blackminded: They are only workers. They are interchangeable. What matters are The Creators. All others exist to serve.

/you read this in his accent

I for the life of me cannot remember that I have heard him speak. So , no , I didn't.


I don't think I've ever heard him speak, either. For some reason, I just imagine he sounds like Werner Herzog except saying nothing even remotely insightful:

Overwhelming and Collective Murder
Youtube ze9-ARjL-ZA
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: He's farking trash.


You feel that strongly about Grimes?
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hatred of successful capitalists is the heart of the Left.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
During the video question-and-answer session, Musk told Twitter employees that he has "moderate politics" and is "pretty close to center"

Musk also reiterated that he was leaning toward supporting Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024

The return of the Fark Independent! What ever happened to ol' McCain Democrat and his many alts, anyway?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: .

DeSantis is a fascist.


That is not a bug
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Oh man, it looks like he's progressing exactly along the Howard Hughes trajectory.


More like the Krupp con Boehlen trajectory.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Hatred of successful capitalists is the heart of the Left.


Don't worry, buddy. You'll get your billions any day now, too. In the meantime just get down on your knees and gobble that billionaire dong like you love doing. Gotta earn your trickle down, right?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Jake Havechek: He's farking trash.

You feel that strongly about Grimes?


Grimy Grimes?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: He's farking trash.


Did you bother to read the article?
His words were "Right now, costs exceed revenue. That's not a great situation." which is correct.  You can't run a company negative forever no matter how altruistic you are.  Fact is startups run lean and work you to death then if they become a hit they tend to overhire through rapid growth phases to attain maximum reach then scale back employees to maximize profits.
When you start a billion dollar company feel free to manage it how you like.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Hatred of successful capitalists is the heart of the Left.


You worship someone who exploits others without empathy because you imagine you might become him one day.   Which means you're just as much an asshole, but without the money.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trik: I don't know, Gates may still be the bigger a-hole, but he doesn't seek out the limelight like Musk does.
Musk does it to manipulate the stock marked.
Gates want's his actions low key and not in the news.


Well Gates is actually good at it. He's a skilled and capable a-hole, the worst kind.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Hatred of successful capitalists anyone who doesn't goosestep to their drumbeat is the heart of the Left.


/ftfy
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: BigMax: Not when. If.

And probably never. It was all a way to sell Tesla stock at an artificially high price without spooking the market.

Will be completely hilarious to see him have to pay for the privilege of walking away, or end up stuck in court for a while.


So hilarious to see him be only a billionaire, it's so embarrassing.   Excuse me while I search my couch for change so I can buy dinner
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: When you start a billion dollar company feel free to manage it how you like.


Does he make your dick hard or something?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Jake Havechek: He's farking trash.

You feel that strongly about Grimes?


Nobody feels that strongly about Grimes.
 
