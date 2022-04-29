 Skip to content
HOTM Headline of the Month May 2022 voting for Main
51
    Contests  
•       •       •

Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for May 2022! 

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, June 16 and ends Tuesday, June 21, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for May 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man survives after being shot 15 times in Minneapolis. You'd think after the fourth or fifth time he'd stop going to Minneapolis


Linked article: fox9.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Intercepted calls back home from Russian soldiers fighting near Zaporizhzhia show they are terrified of all the western weapons the Ukrainians are deploying, particularly the Bayraktar drones. Wait until they find out about the Dementors


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cracker barrels into Cracker Barrel


Linked article: kpax.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Today is National Pack Rat Day, a day to celebrate the musical talents of Martin Dean, Sinatra Frank, and Davis Sammy, Jr


Linked article: nationaldaycalendar.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The first phase of the war in Ukraine was a failure for Russia. The second phase is not going very well either" Now Putin's only hope is to turn the war into a grind and hope the west gets tired of caring about the war, and. yeah that could work


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wildfire burning near old helium plant. Firefighting crews said to have moved into high pitch


Linked article: abc7amarillo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The price hasn't been slashed...yet


Linked article: zillow.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man with 9 wives and absolutely no sense of phrasing says it's "first come, first served" when it comes to who will bear his children


Linked article: mirror.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Airline passenger given prison time for repeatedly having more than tray table in upright position


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
[Open "mass shooting_article form.docx" - populate local fields and names]


Linked article: theonion.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On this day in history, in 1933, the Loch Ness Monster was sighted for the first time, terrifying a local couple with his demands for tree-fitty


Linked article: history.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In a new low for the American work ethic, the Buffalo shooter was too lazy to write his own manifesto


Linked article: jpost.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The long Canadarm of the law finally reaches the Moon


Linked article: thejakartapost.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ancient Neanderthals were tolerant of climate change. Modern Neanderthals are as well


Linked article: phys.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark dot com: American Folklife and Mythology, Drew Curtis: Philanthropist Playboy Author


Linked article: loc.gov
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
F-L-O-R-I-D-A


Linked article: wptv.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My "I didn't murder any children at the scene of that mass shooting" shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my shirt


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not saying the DA in the Arbery case is guilty, but one of his killers called and thanked her for the referral to an attorney that would run interference. OK, I'm saying she's guilty


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Russia: Behold our most advanced tank, the T-90M. Ukraine: Behold the smoldering wreck of your most advanced tank, the T-90M


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure, when scientists do it, it's for "mental health," but when subby puts mushrooms up his nose it's all "Do you need an intervention?" and "Sir, this is an Aldi"


Linked article: hightimes.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How do you make recalcitrant Europeans get vaccinated? Subby suggests a group of men dressed in red cassocks who ambush the vaccine hesitant, sticking the needle in while shouting "No one expects the Spanish vaccination"


Linked article: euronews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 31 is ephemeral, as in, I wasn't sure if the radio was just AM ephemeral


Linked article: merriam-webster.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Manitoba cheese truck catches fire. Where was the cheese from? Well, we know it wasn't from Wisconsin because there was no fondue lack


Linked article: winnipeg.ctvnews.ca
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Casey White, Vicky White captured. Snow, Vanna, still on the loose


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tomorrowland floods as extreme weather hits central Florida. This is what's known as foreshadowing


Linked article: insidethemagic.net
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A reminder that Russian tanks are simply following their migratory instincts


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Putin may soon officially declare war on Ukraine, surprising many who thought he already had


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What you mean like your troops are foinf with Ukrainian cell phones and laptops, millions of tons of Ukrainian grain, and hundreds of miles of Ukrainian territory? Yeah that would be a REAL SHAME if it happened to you too


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hinds continues to be asses about "I Need a New Butt"


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Smallpox was wiped off the face of the earth, but monkeypox appears on the other end


Linked article: nbcmiami.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thieves take $23,000 in merchandise from Normal Walmart. Bizarro Walmart unscathed


Linked article: centralillinoisproud.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Zelenskyy at Davos: "Support Ukraine, shun Russia, because it's the morally right thing." *collective yawns* "...and you can make a crapton of money helping us rebuild, accessing a market of 40 million Ukrainians & the Eurozone." *excited murmuring*


Linked article: gazette.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Recalculating route" is now the second most dreaded sound a Russian solider can hear, aside from the low rumble of a tractor in the distance


Linked article: yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A raven has 17 primary wing feathers, located at the end of its wings. They are called Pinion feathers. A crow only has 16, so the difference between a crow and a raven is only a matter of a pinion


Linked article: soranews24.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
200-year-old Michigan-Indiana border dispute might finally be settled. Both sides currently stuck on "No, you take it"


Linked article: mlive.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
$5,000 reward to any divers that discover more bodies submerged in Lake Mead. Though at the rate the lake level is falling, hikers will do too


Linked article: fox5vegas.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On this day in history, in 1970, President Nixon had "the weirdest day so far" of his presidency, which somehow did not involve attempting to buy Greenland, drawing on a weather map with a sharpie, fast food, or saluting enemy generals


Linked article: history.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
India redrawing Kashmir assembly seats to 'disempower Muslims,' at least according to a traveler of both time and space


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Some good news on the baby formula shortage


Linked article: abc7.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seven lies the Right keeps telling about abortion, corrected. Subby will add an eighth: You don't actually have to get all ten abortions during the same year to get the 11th one free at the Abortionplex


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Baltic states welcome NATO applications by Finland and Sweden, extend invitations to build cheap houses and hotels


Linked article: eng.lsm.lv
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
$3 Million State of CT summer tourism campaign 'Find Your Vibe' generating a lot of buzz, hopes to make a lot of people come


Linked article: ctmirror.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Brightline train gives away its 63rd free ride in five years


Linked article: cbsnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lincoln College gets assassinated


Linked article: engadget.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Alcohol policy adviser fulfils lifelong German fetish dream


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mali government pulls military out of regional G5 Sahel force after poor reception. In other news, this is link number 12345678


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Carpet pythons invade Australian home for breeding season, use performance enhancing rugs


Linked article: upi.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
By the power of Grayskull, where's He-Man?


Linked article: sfgate.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Retired Russian colonel gives damning assessment of Russia's war in Ukraine on state TV, should stay away from open windows, underwear, and drinking tea for the foreseeable future


Linked article: yahoo.com
 
