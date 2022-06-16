 Skip to content
Dude brought a rake to a chainsaw fight. Dumbass tag sort of applies to both
10
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
West Virginia Chainsaw Massacre
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy definitely didn't watch Mr. Rogers as a child.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A man is in custody for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw in St. Albans.

The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that Gerald Arbaugh had come to the residence and slashed the victim's truck tire with a chainsaw.

An altercation ensued, and Arbaugh allegedly got ahold of a rake and hit the victim. The complaint says that Arbaugh later drove a sedan up the victim's driveway and into a small, non-functional hot tub and then into the victim.


The victim had no weapon the entire time.  Arbaugh slashed the victim's tire with a chainsaw, then hit him with a rake, then drove a car into a broken hot tub and then the victim.  Misleading first sentence, or wrongly worded ending.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
drove a sedan up the victim's driveway and into a small, non-functional hot tub and then into the victim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dude only had white russians.

focusmicrositesprod.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nothing says Pennsylvania like a good old-fashioned Amish rake fight.

wait... this is in West Virginia?

Nothing says West Virginia like a good old-fashioned yokel rake fight.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's rare you see two tools fighting with tools.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Leaf rake or soil rake? It's important to know if we ever do a game based on these headlines.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
