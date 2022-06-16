 Skip to content
(Dallas News)   Everything is bigger in Texas. Their electricity bills for example   (dallasnews.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but are they still bragging about not paying income tax?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure ERCOT is working to address this...
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if Texas had a Republican governor.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I DRTFA, but if you're in Texas do NOT, under ANY circumstances, sign up with an elec plan that has any kind of adjustable rate.

EVER.

It may seem like a great idea, but you will get f*cked. Hard.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yes, but are they still bragging about not paying income tax?


They were too busy paying outrageous property tax.

Hell, my property tax in a very blue, allegedly high tax state, would be lower than a comparable home (same assessed value) because of how they calculate the assessment.

They make you pay one way, or another way.  But you pay in the end.  There isn't anything wrong with paying, but they need to stop lying about taxes in Texas.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Free market lel
 
MIRV888
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The free market be Ballin'
I got that good 'tricity yo. $1400 / KwH.  You gonna love it.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's a state with tons of wind and sun suppose to do to keep electric bills low?
 
Discord_And_Strife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shostie: I DRTFA, but if you're in Texas do NOT, under ANY circumstances, sign up with an elec plan that has any kind of adjustable rate.

EVER.

It may seem like a great idea, but you will get f*cked. Hard.


And, when your plan ends, they can switch you to a variable rate plan automatically.

Luckily I set a reminder and switched to another fixed rate right before last year's freeze.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this an article from last winter?  Or the winter before that?
 
jmr61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Digital Access 99 cents a week.

Fark you subby.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And all because Returdlicans in Texass wanted Texass to not be part of the national electric grid, where they could actually negotiate wholesale prices.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like classic self-inflicted extreme bullwhip effect over-correction.

/dumbasses
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"has an independent and nonpolitical Independent Market Monitor"

In Texas, bwaaaaahaaaahahaha!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One of your piece of trash elected officials, Senator Cruz, fled the state when it got cold and power was failing. Just this week he blamed January 6 on the FBI. I am so shocked he hasn't done a damn thing to help Texans out when he had to know there was grid and power issues happening. So sorry Texas, you should have realized sucking trump's dick wasn't a good qualifier for holding office and voted him out.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I couldn't read the article because of a paywall. I thought Fark wasn't linking to those anymore.

That's what I get for thinking...
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Speaking of FAIL, I thought Fark wasn't allowing links to paywalls anymore...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shhhh. Its part of God's plan. So shut up and take it.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jmr61: Digital Access 99 cents a week.

Fark you subby.


Access fee is only for Texans.
 
focusthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What's a state with tons of wind and sun suppose to do to keep electric bills low?


... and most of the United States' production of natural gas?  You know, the major reason listed in TFA as the excuse for the high rates.

https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/natural-gas/where-our-natural-gas-comes-from.php
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Site is a paywall.

Not sure if because Texas is full of greedy companies, or the state simply goes out if it's way to obfuscate any news it's believed will make it look bad.

Like Oprah and that beef lawsuit with subsequent Putin-esque laws against defaming beef. Or Uvalde police who block enquiries as to why they were cool with letting children be murdered.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yes, but are they still bragging about not paying income tax?


yes.   and they're bragging about their penis extender death toys that can kill as many human beings as possible.  because life and jeebus.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Speaking of FAIL, I thought Fark wasn't allowing links to paywalls anymore...


There are no trolls pay walls on fark
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: And all because Returdlicans in Texass wanted Texass to not be part of the national electric grid, where they could actually negotiate wholesale prices.


To be fair, they probably do negotiate wholesale prices. They just don't pass along any savings.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yes, but are they still bragging about not paying income tax?


When I moved from Houston to Georgia, my income tax was more than offset by how much less money I have to spend on car maintenance and insurance. The property tax difference is just the cherry on top.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What's a state with tons of wind and sun suppose to do to keep electric bills low?


shoot the electric bills?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Probably they'll tax solar and wind.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Speaking of FAIL, I thought Fark wasn't allowing links to paywalls anymore...


Clear your cookies once in a while, hon.

/hear ya go
//want me to read it for ya, too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh no!

Anyway.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rudemix: One of your piece of trash elected officials, Senator Cruz, fled the state when it got cold and power was failing. Just this week he blamed January 6 on the FBI. I am so shocked he hasn't done a damn thing to help Texans out when he had to know there was grid and power issues happening. So sorry Texas, you should have realized sucking trump's dick wasn't a good qualifier for holding office and voted him out.


gUnS tHo
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only there were alternatives to the instability and enviornmental horror that is a fossil-fuel based economy. Don't worry, Texas. Humans adapt, right?
 
burber
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Thankfully, the massive growth in renewable energy on the Texas grid is acting as a buffer and is keeping costs lower, to the tune of tens of millions of dollars per day, than they would otherwise have been because the price of sunlight and wind, the "free fuel" that powers renewable generation, isn't tied to global markets or affected by war."

so roll coal??
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Speaking of FAIL, I thought Fark wasn't allowing links to paywalls anymore...


there wasn't a twitter thread about it
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: stuhayes2010: What's a state with tons of wind and sun suppose to do to keep electric bills low?

shoot the electric bills?


Not sure if quality snark, or actual Texan...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rudemix: Senator Cruz, fled the state when it got cold and power was failing.


In his defense, reptiles have deep self-preservation instincts that override higher brain functions.
 
farker99
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA: We need clear and efficient markets, not manipulation and half measures masquerading as solutions
This is a republican't state: half measures masquerading as solutions is the norm.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't go there.. it's a silly place.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Elections have consequences
 
newsvertisement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BuT dErEgUlAtIoN wIlL sAvE eVeRyOnE mOneY!11

/freedom
//texas
///hook'em horns
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yes, but are they still bragging about not paying income tax?


Those property tax hikes should be enough to shut that shat up..Much less the electric supply issues.
Throw in some mass shootings and having to live in the same state as a so many diphshat fundies
and other right wing nutjobs..And your bragging about the greatness of Texas looks a little thin..

As someone that lived in Texas and who's parents lived there for decades more..It's not coming from
lack of knowledge of the place..
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not here

I have a co op and i keep expecting each bill to come to skyrocket but so far, same as any other year at these temperatures.

No blackouts, no shutting people off to save power.

( crossing my fingers)
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What's a state with tons of wind and sun suppose to do to keep electric bills low?


Texas is the top wind power producer in the country.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can't read the article (has anyone mentioned the site is paywalled?), but electricity bills are getting bigger everywhere.
 
