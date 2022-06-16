 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Subby figured it would be an acrimonious divorce, but when did Kanye get warships, planes, and thousands of soldiers?   (the-sun.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, North Korea, South Korea, Korea, Kim Jong-il, Pacific Ocean, World War II, Kim Jong-un, Korean Peninsula  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fashion police can be brutal
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine Kanye West with a nuke? Kim and Pete would be responsible for the total destruction of Staten Island.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quality headline subs, well done.
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KJU IS "claiming the West is destablising the Korean Peninsula." No, KJU, that would be the rampant COVID-19 epidemic sweeping your country. But if you want the Kardashians, you can have them!
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline checks out, stubby,

8/10

Would lol again.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the never-ending colonoscopy prep that is the 2020s!
Fark user imageView Full Size

No amount of wiping & flushing is going to stop this sh*t-show!
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The North Korean dictator hit out after the US announced it's set to lead the Rim of the Pacific exercise on its doorstep near Hawaii and Southern California.

what?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I get it to say that the Pacific alliances were training together as a show of force to Little Kim and that pisses him off... but to say it's on his doorstep is a little bit if a stretch.

And by a little bit of a stretch I mean a 3,000 + mile stretch.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sun... isn't all there...in the head. Obviously.
 
Bondith
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lil' Kim is gonna produce a map showing that the Joseon Kingdom built a door on Midway
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LOL, this is excellent, submitter.
 
JRoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now I know where Kim Jong-Un keeps his secret missile launching platform.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Interesting choice of phrasing. Do you always blame the victims for the violent actions of others?
 
danvon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
First, excellent headline.

Second, just more of Kim's "pay attention to meeeee"! bullshiat.

Is anyone fooled by this? This is all Best Korea does. If their nation were classified like produce is by the FDA, it'd be "Scrap Meat".  Are their threats even considered credible?  From what I have read, authoritarians/dictators only care about 2 things:

1. Staying in power.
2. Staying alive.

Him actually backing up his threats by waging a war against the US, and South Korea would not accomplish either of those goals.

I have a feeling in Best Korea, last year's crops didn't come in all that well, and this year's harvest looks bleak. I'd suspect that this is posturing, and he's hoping food aid will come out of it.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Heh.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Adding to all of this, the entire point of antagonizing the west is to force China to send supplies.

The DPRK is essentially a giant roadblock to protect China from invasion by way of the Korean Peninsula. So they're keeping that path to China safe. But at the sane time, it also enables Pyongyang to essentially blackmail Beijing into sending supplies whenever Besk Korea gets desperate by threatening war, and ultimately destabilization to let the west in the back door...unless China sends food abd supplies.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here.  Rim-Pac has been a regularly occuring military exercise since at least the early 80s.
His "fuming" about it has little to with the exercise itself and everything to do with his need to fume.  His people expect it.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I dunno what this is about, but I bet that biatch Carol Baskins ruined that dress.

It's not even the real dress. They made a replica and swapped it.  BASKINS still has the original!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He only acts like a dangerous, volatile headcase because we provoke him, just like Putin and Ukraine. When will we learn to just let snarling, lunging dogs lie?
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

He hoped wrong. All the food aid is going to Ukraine this year.

China can throw the Norks some scraps if they want.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We are smarter than this.

Has everyone forgot what happened during last year's RIMPAC exercise?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
