 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   DC renames street in front of Saudi embassy after Jamal Khashoggi. Ambassador shrugs, say they'll just have to get new signs for the next dismembered journalist   (bbc.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Jordan, Arabian Peninsula, Democratic nomination, Egypt, Middle East, presidential election  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 2:35 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere in my stuff is a photo of the Sakharov Plaza sign outside the Soviet embassy in D.C.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you can't make meaningful change, change a street name.   Sounds about right.  Easy to imagine how Khashoggi would feel about us making this change while we French kiss Saudi ass and beg for oil.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually thought they'd made this change a while ago.

And yeah, it's not "meaningful change" in the sense that it doesn't affect the bullshiat of us maintaining a positive relationship with a country governed by a murderous criminal syndicate. But I also wasn't aware that the DC government had much of a say in that matter. So I'll let them have this without much quibble. It makes a point that now exists to embarrass those who don't want it made.
 
chewd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can they do the same for the Chinese embassy & Tiananmen square?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I actually thought they'd made this change a while ago.

And yeah, it's not "meaningful change" in the sense that it doesn't affect the bullshiat of us maintaining a positive relationship with a country governed by a murderous criminal syndicate. But I also wasn't aware that the DC government had much of a say in that matter. So I'll let them have this without much quibble. It makes a point that now exists to embarrass those who don't want it made.


Remember when the DC police stood by and did nothing while Erdogan's armed thugs beat up American protestors on American soil?

But at least they changed a street name.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Paint the street rainbow.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's call up the embassy and ask where they are located so that the reception has to say his name all day.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Weaning the world off of oil would would be good for a lot of reasons that have nothing to do with Saudi Arabia, but damn, disempowering the House of Saud would be a pretty sweet perk.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It would send more of a message if the street was renamed something like, "Mohammad Sucks Ln", or "MBS Istheghey Way"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: It would send more of a message if the street was renamed something like, "Mohammad Sucks Ln"


Oh, brilliant strategy there, since only KSA has special feelings for the guy, right?
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now they're going to have to dismember someone with an easier-to-remember name
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.