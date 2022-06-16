 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If not skinny jeans, then what? Sure sounds like a stupid article... wait it's been removed. Link goes to reason why - turns out it's made up controversy   (digismak.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Newspaper, USA TODAY, external correction request, reporting work of Gabriela Miranda, quoted individuals, existence of other individuals, audit, Gannett Company  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That writer must have been desperate on a slow news day or something.
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kwality reporting

George Lanington
George is Digismak's reported cum editor with 13 years of experience in Journalism
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If news today relied on truth and honesty

We would be back to 3 channels again.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell does "American News the American way" mean? Just paraphrasing crap from USA Today?
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image image 236x496]


No because this idiot lied.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing you're gonna tell me Fark is not up to high journalistic standards!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reyreyrey: Kwality reporting

George Lanington
George is Digismak's reported cum editor with 13 years of experience in Journalism


If it's not reported, how would he know his services are needed?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image image 236x496]


Let's do this!

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: reyreyrey: Kwality reporting

George Lanington
George is Digismak's reported cum editor with 13 years of experience in Journalism

If it's not reported, how would he know his services are needed?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reyreyrey: Kwality reporting

George Lanington
George is Digismak's reported cum editor with 13 years of experience in Journalism


WE FOUND BENSANE GARRISON!!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you know about the new fashion honey?

All you need are looks and a whole lotta money

It's the next phase, new wave, dance craze, anyways

It's still rock and roll to me
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Herr Flick's Revenge: reyreyrey: Kwality reporting

George Lanington
George is Digismak's reported cum editor with 13 years of experience in Journalism

If it's not reported, how would he know his services are needed?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x494]


O.o
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image 236x496]


I can't wait until low rise jeans cum back!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image 236x496]

I can't wait until low rise jeans cum back!

[Fark user image image 760x1170]


I agree, high-rise mom jeans are an abomination before man and God.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image 236x496]


Those are not skinny jean, they are jeans cut to compliment an ass (apple bottom jeans?).  Skinny jeans are cut to force fat chicks into weird triangle shapes resembling ham hocks.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTA "USA TODAY removed stories from website after audit of reporter's work"  So if we can get Fox Spews audited, we can get the whole crazy bunch removed. From out planet hopefully.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Somewhere between 1998 and 2003ish, denim got really slutty and I liked that.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On the other hand the reporter is attractive so let's not be hasty about firing her.
 
hunh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fake news!
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
OP's link is a copy paste from USA today that didn't copy the list of the articles. They're here in the original.

USA TODAY removed 23 stories from website, other platforms following audit of reporter's work
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Since when did USA Today get journalistic ethics?
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image 236x496]


Sure - why not?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

moto-geek: dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image 236x496]

I can't wait until low rise jeans cum back!

[Fark user image 760x1170]


You and me both!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

moto-geek: dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image 236x496]

I can't wait until low rise jeans cum back!

[Fark user image 760x1170]


fark I miss the 2000's.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image 236x496]

Those are not skinny jean, they are jeans cut to compliment an ass (apple bottom jeans?).  Skinny jeans are cut to force fat chicks into weird triangle shapes resembling ham hocks.


Boots with the fuuuur...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

casey17: dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image 236x496]

Sure - why not?

[Fark user image 574x600]


As your resident pansexual I can already tell this thread is going to send me straight to my bunk.

NTTAWWT.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: casey17: dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image 236x496]

Sure - why not?

[Fark user image 574x600]

As your resident pansexual I can already tell this thread is going to send me straight to my bunk.

NTTAWWT.



"Fark's Resident Pansexual".......annnnnd...added to favourites.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: casey17: dbrunker: OK, but does that mean we can have a skinny jeans thread?

[Fark user image 236x496]

Sure - why not?

[Fark user image 574x600]

As your resident pansexual I can already tell this thread is going to send me straight to my bunk.

NTTAWWT.


So what's your favorite pan?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Look at McNews, pretending they have any journalistic standards. 🤭
 
