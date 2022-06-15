 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Runaway horse with carriage sideswipes Revel electric car in bloody crash. Authorities wish to interview doctors Emmett Brown and Stephen Strange   (nypost.com) divider line
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame those new horseless carriages.
 
alice_600
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Strange wasn't thinking 4th dimensionally wasn't he?
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I see the NYPost has staked out a position regarding horses on city streets. The fact that horses aren't motor vehicles is of major concern.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"NYC carriage horse slams into cars, renews calls to ban the practice."

It's legal, apparently.
 
Cashew
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kramer?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In related news, the NTSB lead by Ms "Tesla makes killer robots", opens another investigation into Tesla.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Revel?  It's only a model.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: I blame those new horseless carriages.


They're actually pretty nice, but I haven't seen one on the street yet.
counton2.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For some reason I'm reminded of an Andre the Giant story. He and Dusty Rhodes got ridiculously drunk (no mean feat for someone of his size). He couldn't find a cab in which he could fit so the two wrestlers stole a pair of horses and carriages and raced them around Manhattan.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was the chili
 
Yaw String
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I paid for college and flight training by driving a horse-drawn carriage around downtown St. Louis. Great job, tons of great memories and stories. But there will always be an inherent risk when putting even the best trained horses and drivers into a downtown environment. Accidents will occur. Putting a untrained driver or an unaccustomed horse on the streets is a certain recipe for problems.

Society has to decide if the occasional accident is worth it for the novelty and nostalgia of having carriages sharing the streets.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I paid for college and flight training by driving a horse-drawn carriage around downtown St. Louis. Great job, tons of great memories and stories. But there will always be an inherent risk when putting even the best trained horses and drivers into a downtown environment. Accidents will occur. Putting a untrained driver or an unaccustomed horse on the streets is a certain recipe for problems.

Society has to decide if the occasional accident is worth it for the novelty and nostalgia of having carriages sharing the streets.


Society has clearly decided they prefer the freedom and risk of personal automobiles over the safety of collective public transportation.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Revel?  It's only a model.


Shhh.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I paid for college and flight training by driving a horse-drawn carriage around downtown St. Louis. Great job, tons of great memories and stories. But there will always be an inherent risk when putting even the best trained horses and drivers into a downtown environment. Accidents will occur. Putting a untrained driver or an unaccustomed horse on the streets is a certain recipe for problems.

Society has to decide if the occasional accident is worth it for the novelty and nostalgia of having carriages sharing the streets.


If it wasn't for my horse... Lewis Black approves.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Horse drawn buggies in the city need to be banned. Every horse ever asked whether they liked pulling a buggy has said neigh.
 
