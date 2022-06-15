 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   That doesn't sound like Worlds of Fun   (fox4kc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I get people go nuts. I get people get enraged. I get people act on hatred.

I don't get killing children.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Court documents show Smith told the hotel employee he was upset the hotel lost his medication.

Thorazine, I presume?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"he is no held on 100,000 bond"

proofreading is a thing...
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: I get people go nuts. I get people get enraged. I get people act on hatred.

I don't get killing children.


A lot of people here hate children. Just add the crazy and you get this guy.

/Took my son to World's of Fun the day this happened
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Court documents show Smith told the hotel employee he was upset the hotel lost his medication.

Thorazine, I presume?


Nah wasn't me this time.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: I get people go nuts. I get people get enraged. I get people act on hatred.

I don't get killing children.


Probably "complete garbage person would rather be remembered as notorious villain than not at all."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: El_Dan: Court documents show Smith told the hotel employee he was upset the hotel lost his medication.

Thorazine, I presume?

Nah wasn't me this time.

THIS

time!
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Formatting fail
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: I get people go nuts. I get people get enraged. I get people act on hatred.

I don't get killing children.


💯
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He needs to ride the Zambezi Zinger while standing up.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: edmo: I get people go nuts. I get people get enraged. I get people act on hatred.

I don't get killing children.

💯


You've killed 100?
You monster!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Insert <Stripes Meme> here
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
... reading the article they might have actually stopped a massacre. Apparently he attempted to purchase a firearm unsuccessfully.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: ... reading the article they might have actually stopped a massacre. Apparently he attempted to purchase a firearm unsuccessfully.


Was his credit card declined?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

madgonad: edmo: I get people go nuts. I get people get enraged. I get people act on hatred.

I don't get killing children.

A lot of people here hate children. Just add the crazy and you get this guy.

/Took my son to World's of Fun the day this happened


Oh, there's plenty of children I....well I wouldn't exactly say hate, but I wouldn't mind if they got stung on the ass by 107 bees.

The kid who kicked the back of my seat for a solid 2 farking hours on a plane flight (whose mom wouldn't do a damn thing). The one having a meltdown at target and flinging toys off the shelf because her mom wouldn't buy her anything. The one who ran a shopping cart full speed into my ankle because her parents thought it would be cute for a 6 year old to run a cart up and down the aisles and got on my case when I yelled "ow! fark! And was limping off."

I could see smacking a few of them in the head with a box of Wheat Thins when their parents aren't looking, but anyone who would try to harm or kill children is just a goddamn monster and should be fed feet first into a wood chipper set on slow.

City repossessed your house over 2 dollars in back taxes and eminate domained your family owned business of 120 years through shady backroom dealings with a large developer, so you want to go shoot up city hall, I get that (I don't condone in anyway, but I understand how someone could be driven to do that). But you do not fark with children. No matter how badly you've been wronged, kids don't deserve that.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: I get people go nuts. I get people get enraged. I get people act on hatred.

I don't get killing children.


I'm not a fan of children but killing them seems excessive.  "Go find your parents" seems effective enough.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Raytown? I'd be impressed if he can successfully blow his nose.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: "he is no held on 100,000 bond"

proofreading is a thing...


"no held on $100,000 bond" could be emulating LA, San Fran or NYC.

"Gunman who killed El Monte police officers faced probation violation at time of shooting"

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-06-15/gunman-in-killing-of-el-monte-police-officers-was-on-probation-for-gun-charge?_amp=true

Of course the ACAB crew here just thinks 2 dead cops = settling the score.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KCinPA: skiinstructor: "he is no held on 100,000 bond"

proofreading is a thing...

"no held on $100,000 bond" could be emulating LA, San Fran or NYC.

"Gunman who killed El Monte police officers faced probation violation at time of shooting"

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-06-15/gunman-in-killing-of-el-monte-police-officers-was-on-probation-for-gun-charge?_amp=true

Of course the ACAB crew here just thinks 2 dead cops = settling the score.


What the actual hell are you on about?  They pointed out a typo and you...wait, are you near Worlds of Fun?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was their when I was 11, actually probably the best amusement park I've been too over Disney World (not really a place for coaster enthusiasts) and Hershey Park.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Quick, jam the signal.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

InfoFreako: Raytown? I'd be impressed if he can successfully blow his nose.


Better than Blue Springs
 
