(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Sugarcubes, The Stray Cats, Pixies, and Young Fresh Fellows. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #357. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yee-ha! Sugarcubes! I'm standing by.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone
Stray Cats!
Quiffs at the ready
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually awake early today. Happy Friday!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the gardening and bee thread, right?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

djslowdive: This is the gardening and bee thread, right?


yes, but you're early. check back in about....*looks at watch*...two hours fourty
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: This is the gardening and bee thread, right?

yes, but you're early. check back in about....*looks at watch*...two hours fourty


Damn. I'll be at work then.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: This is the gardening and bee thread, right?

yes, but you're early. check back in about....*looks at watch*...two hours fourty

Damn. I'll be at work then.


ohhhhh that's rough. you're gonna miss siouxsie too.

/you're not going to miss siouxsie
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh shiat, lol. "Most Glorious"
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: This is the gardening and bee thread, right?

yes, but you're early. check back in about....*looks at watch*...two hours fourty

Damn. I'll be at work then.

ohhhhh that's rough. you're gonna miss siouxsie too.

/you're not going to miss siouxsie


We'd have words. :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Oh shiat, lol. "Most Glorious"


i'm actually recutting all those this quarter. they weren't supposed to needed this long by the station but...well....stuff and things
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

djslowdive: This is the gardening and bee thread, right?


No, buzz off
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bumblebees
Youtube L8BEkRMqdiI
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: This is the gardening and bee thread, right?

yes, but you're early. check back in about....*looks at watch*...two hours fourty

Damn. I'll be at work then.

ohhhhh that's rough. you're gonna miss siouxsie too.

/you're not going to miss siouxsie


I get the impression that for this group "missing Siouxsie" is the standard setting.

/I know, I know. Bad joke. I'll show myself out.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



ok, fine, i'm wiped but let's do this
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Charles Manson cover-art on the sleeve of that Pixies Peel Sessions 7" always bugged me... still have the farker somewhere... was kinda bummed when the versions on the LP sounded worse...

When they performed Planet of Sound on the Dennis Miller Show and after the song they cut to Miller and he got up and pretended to angrily throw his chair into his desk to let off the energy of the music, I laughed pretty hard - a good enough laugh that I am still grateful for it.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, I didn't cut my lawn or trim weeds all May, and decided it was OK to even got until mid June.
I've seen some bees around, but I don't think any more than normal.
OTOH, there seems to be an increase in mice getting into the house.
So should I just cut the stuff near the house? How big a perimeter do I need? 'Cause I don't want to cut it all, and hurt the bees.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Happy almost-Friday everyone! It's going to be a slightly abbreviated stay for me today. Youngest kid (15) is experiencing his first day of work at the grocery store. Gotta pick him up at 3pm ET.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:
I get the impression that for this group "missing Siouxsie" is the standard setting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ohhhhhhh capricious. beautiful tune. good choice, me.

/studio currently at 11.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Buenos tardes , denizens!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nesher: So, I didn't cut my lawn or trim weeds all May, and decided it was OK to even got until mid June.
I've seen some bees around, but I don't think any more than normal.
OTOH, there seems to be an increase in mice getting into the house.
So should I just cut the stuff near the house? How big a perimeter do I need? 'Cause I don't want to cut it all, and hurt the bees.


Just get some kittehs. Mouse problem solved.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]


ok, fine, i'm wiped but let's do this


Do we get a review today?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Uranus: Buenos tardes , denizens!


Funny. I don't feel tardes...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LewDux: djslowdive: This is the gardening and bee thread, right?

No, buzz off


jedleland.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

perigee: Uranus: Buenos tardes , denizens!

Funny. I don't feel tardes...


corneo para profesora
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: LewDux: djslowdive: This is the gardening and bee thread, right?

No, buzz off

[jedleland.files.wordpress.com image 365x274] [View Full Size image _x_]


porpoise head was the best L&R song
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Happy almost-Friday everyone! It's going to be a slightly abbreviated stay for me today. Youngest kid (15) is experiencing his first day of work at the grocery store. Gotta pick him up at 3pm ET.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: LewDux: djslowdive: This is the gardening and bee thread, right?

No, buzz off

[jedleland.files.wordpress.com image 365x274] [View Full Size image _x_]


I've heard they're coming. Someone actually wore that outfit when I saw Daniel Ash solo years ago.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: jonathan_L: Happy almost-Friday everyone! It's going to be a slightly abbreviated stay for me today. Youngest kid (15) is experiencing his first day of work at the grocery store. Gotta pick him up at 3pm ET.

[Fark user image 293x324]


Gee, that's *old*!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: LewDux: djslowdive: This is the gardening and bee thread, right?

No, buzz off

[jedleland.files.wordpress.com image 365x274] [View Full Size image _x_]

I've heard they're coming. Someone actually wore that outfit when I saw Daniel Ash solo years ago.


Surprised they don't sell them at the merch stand
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I swear, 3 days of the week I want to watch The Big Lebowski and the 3 Amigos now.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Need more fruit for my head on this 'un...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


You spin me right round baby..........
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Quick and Dirty: jonathan_L: Happy almost-Friday everyone! It's going to be a slightly abbreviated stay for me today. Youngest kid (15) is experiencing his first day of work at the grocery store. Gotta pick him up at 3pm ET.

[Fark user image 293x324]

Gee, that's *old*!


Hey, I got that reference from my Dad, and he's 75, so...
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And yes, Dad's listening right now too!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just put on A Kiss in the Dreamhouse in it's entirety and take a 40 min nap ;)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Just put on A Kiss in the Dreamhouse in it's entirety and take a 40 min nap ;)


FCC violation. Thank you for playing, but you are not a winner.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Meep sez hai.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Just put on A Kiss in the Dreamhouse in it's entirety and take a 40 min nap ;)

FCC violation. Thank you for playing, but you are not a winner.


I'm actually aware that would be a FCC violation, oddly enough. But they are jerks.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

perigee: [i.scdn.co image 640x640]
[Fark user image 850x402]Meep sez hai.


Oh hai!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Nesher: So, I didn't cut my lawn or trim weeds all May, and decided it was OK to even got until mid June.
I've seen some bees around, but I don't think any more than normal.
OTOH, there seems to be an increase in mice getting into the house.
So should I just cut the stuff near the house? How big a perimeter do I need? 'Cause I don't want to cut it all, and hurt the bees.

Just get some kittehs. Mouse problem solved.


a HA! This IS a gardening, bees, and cat thread! Bwaaaa haaaa haaaa.
 
