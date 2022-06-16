 Skip to content
(MSN)   Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer claim an inmate on her cell block bragged to several other inmates that she's been offered money to kill Maxwell, because inmates frequently gossip with other prisoners about the capital crimes they are planning to commit   (msn.com) divider line
27
    More: Unlikely, MSN  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghis, It's almost as if being a sociopathic lover to a pedophile billionaire and helping recruit "talent" might not be the best image..

#Whoddathunkit
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't shed a tear... but I'd prefer they use her to make cases against the wealthy assholes who raped all those children.

Yeah, I know. Not going to happen.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, inmates brag quite often about the crimes they commit, which has often been used to aid in criminal investigations.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you going to do with money in prison, buy extra Moon Pies at the commissary?
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, then it certainly doesn't sound like she's safe where she is. She should immediately be put into solitary for the rest of her sentence. You know, just to keep her alive.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: What are you going to do with money in prison, buy extra Moon Pies at the commissary?


... they got Moon Pies now?
 
Spego
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Anastacya: Actually, inmates brag quite often about the crimes they commit, which has often been used to aid in criminal investigations.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yup, because people in prison are criminal masterminds.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm actually a little bit surprised she hasn't committed suicide yet.
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is she turning tricks yet?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: KarmicDisaster: What are you going to do with money in prison, buy extra Moon Pies at the commissary?

... they got Moon Pies now?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

They sure do!
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean, two packs of Ramen to shiv GhisMax? Sounds like your classic win-win situation.

/mmmmm shrimp flavoured ramen
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She is totally safe from some bragger shooting her mouth off. Ms.Maxwell needs to be wary of some quiet, friendly type.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Anastacya: Actually, inmates brag quite often about the crimes they commit, which has often been used to aid in criminal investigations.


No, the polie CLAIM tht inmates talk about their crimes to their cellmates so they can use a jailhouse snitch to bolster weak ases.   In relity that almost NEVER happens and the inmate code is "you do NOT talk about what you did to go in"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gleeman: I'm actually a little bit surprised she hasn't committed suicide yet.


I'm actually a little bit surprised she hasn't "committed suicide" yet.

FTFY
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"inmates frequently gossip with other prisoners about the capital crimes they are planning to commit"

common and not at all out of character

pretty obvious Stubby's never been in
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Anastacya: Actually, inmates brag quite often about the crimes they commit, which has often been used to aid in criminal investigations.


Yep...
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Magorn: Anastacya: Actually, inmates brag quite often about the crimes they commit, which has often been used to aid in criminal investigations.

No, the polie CLAIM tht inmates talk about their crimes to their cellmates so they can use a jailhouse snitch to bolster weak ases.   In relity that almost NEVER happens and the inmate code is "you do NOT talk about what you did to go in"


It depends on the inmate and if they have gang associations or not.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jbuist: Yup, because people in prison are criminal masterminds.


"Remember that those of us who are both civilized and prudent commit our murders only under the complicated rules which permit us to avoid personal responsibility." -- Nero Wolfe
 
I have an account now
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Magorn: No, the polie CLAIM tht inmates talk about their crimes to their cellmates so they can use a jailhouse snitch to bolster weak ases.


Your knowledge of prison life is about as defective as the C key on your keyboard.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Prison is very dangerous because it's filled with the worst people.

She should have worked harder at not being the worst.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image image 425x464]


Facebook has that image flagged
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I will always read her name as Jizzlane.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I have an account now: Magorn: No, the polie CLAIM tht inmates talk about their crimes to their cellmates so they can use a jailhouse snitch to bolster weak ases.

Your knowledge of prison life is about as defective as the C key on your keyboard.


Prisoners roll over all the time on other prisoners, in order to possibly get better conditions attached to *their* stay in prison, as well as getting on the prosecutors good side when it comes time for arguments before the parole board.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh great. Now Hillary has to hire someone for Maxwell and for the inmate who talked. Maybe she can get a twofer.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to that happening
 
