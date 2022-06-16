 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   This 5th grader disliked the lack of lettuce in his school taco, so he contacted his state rep and fixed the problem. You got 2 tacos at Taco Bell that resembled day-old vomit, ate both, spent 2 days on the toilet, and now plan to go back for more   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why is this in politics?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kid clearly has icebergers
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OTOH, There are a lot hills to die on re: your reputation at school.
Do you really want to be the Lettuce Eat kid?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are his parents lawyers? that always helps.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hot Take: Iceberg Lettuce is just water in leaf form.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And some of you think that our government doesn't work.

I hope you all learned something today.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valkore
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Hot Take: Iceberg Lettuce is just water in leaf form.


It's there for texture or to serve as a vehicle for some other ingredient (usually dressing). That's it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Semi-jest. Good on the kid.
 
