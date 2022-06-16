 Skip to content
Original  
Original Tweet:
 
Psychopusher
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shouldn't that be f*nd *arewell *riend, Subs?
 
Psychopusher
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also...

images.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 3 hours ago  
f*nd
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bringing cheer and life to the grieving.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'F--- off': Hidden message on Polk County headstone raises concerns

If only there was some two word phrase to express how I feel about your "concerns".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fnord
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cemetery staff say they've been against the headstone from the beginning. They say the profanity has no place where loved ones laid to rest for eternity.

JFC, zero profanity actually here.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

imgflip.comView Full Size


/also, unrelated, how do these people get anything done when they've lost the use of their hands because they're permanently clutched around pearls
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cemetery staff say they've been against the headstone from the beginning. They say the profanity has no place where loved ones laid to rest for eternity."

Oh, fark off and let families remember their dead how they want to without your judgment and high and mighty BS
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's a big Lonely Island fan, is that such a crime?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Cemetery staff say they've been against the headstone from the beginning. They say the profanity has no place where loved ones laid to rest for eternity."

Oh, fark off and let families remember their dead how they want to without your judgment and high and mighty BS


This. It's harming no one and brings humor to an already too cruel world. You're literally making it slightly worse by making this an issue.
 
Stephen_Falken
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Leave it to f*cking midwestern values to find a f*cking problem with acting like f*cking human beings
..................U......................................................U................................................U
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's just a cheap ploy to win Most Popular Headstone and get the most foot traffic coming over to take pictures.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
CzarChasm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
" Cemetery staff " have exactly Jack and Shiat to actually "force" the family to do anything, and Jack left town.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's literally a msg made by reading just thr first letters of the sentences, you have to go out of your way to look and be offended, Karen o'Cemetary.
 
Fireproof
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It's so tasteless, offensive, and attention-grabbing, we can't have such a thing in our cemetery!"

Five headstones away, probably:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Careful
Upkeep
Never
Tires

Made a special one for the cemetary staff.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Friendship,
Understanding,
Caring,
Kindness

Means
Everything
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm being buried in concrete with my ass in the air so my bones can be used as a bike rack.
 
nucal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This shread is a tutorial on Fark swear jar hacks
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you hadn't pointed it out to the press, hardly anyone else would have known. It's like those idjits who think they see dirty stuff in Disney movies and want keep it away from kids.

Also, I feel if you're the type of person to figure this out completely unprompted, you're probably smart enough to not be offended by it. To me this is something someone told them about and they ran to the press to tell everybody.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Friendship,
Understanding,
Caring,
Kindness

Means
Everything


*sigh* I'll go get the shovel
 
damageddude
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And i thought I was a bad ass for slapping a Brooklyn Dodgers sticker on the back of my mother's headstone where my sister wouldn't see it.

/mom was Brooklyn Dodger blue, sure she had a few words for Walter O'Malley in the great Ebbet's Field in the sky
 
eyeq360
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FARK usually creates knockout, timely, hysterical, informational, sometimes snarky, highly intelligent threads. And snide sarcasm has only lowered expectations.
 
