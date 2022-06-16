 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medical Xpress)   Oooh. I've heard this one before: A global plague started in Asia, then, through the routes of human commerce and travel, arrived in Italy, which is when people really notice the scale of the disaster   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 11:35 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean, really???  Back to back??
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, Kyrgyzstan responsible for Black Death, vowel shortage?
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If only they'd have had semi automatic rifles with 30 round clips they could have eradicated the rodents post haste!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Finally. Now I can sleep at night.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I mean, really???  Back to back??


It's important, breaking news.

It's not like today when we know immediately the source of pestilence is an orange mango moron.

Get with the program!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kyrgyzstan?  I hope we make a vowel to get to the bottom of who was patient zero.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

allthesametome: johnny_vegas: I mean, really???  Back to back??

It's important, breaking news.

It's not like today when we know immediately the source of pestilence is an orange mango moron.

Get with the program!


Of all things, I was not expecting a Black Death trifecta to be in play today.

Get submitting, FARKers.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So Peat and his brother died?
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: allthesametome: johnny_vegas: I mean, really???  Back to back??

It's important, breaking news.

It's not like today when we know immediately the source of pestilence is an orange mango moron.

Get with the program!

Of all things, I was not expecting a Black Death trifecta to be in play today.

Get submitting, FARKers.


I mean, if only this announcement wasn't 3 months old...
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meh, let me consult with my favourite historian on this subject.
Fark user imageView Full Size

PANTS? SHE WEARING PANTS?
THIS IS WORSE THAN THE BLACK DEATH & COVID COMBINED!!
And before I get accused of sexism I'd like to point out that I've worn a marching-band issued kilt to many many Xmas parades - regimental (no woolies on my bullies).

I'm sorry but I'm in such a fuss that I need to lie down for awhile.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.