(BBC)   Historically, Kyrgyzstan responsible for Black Death, vowel shortage   (bbc.co.uk)
21
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a descendant of Europeans, I demand reparations.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mamasgeeky.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kyrgyzstan is usually just how I'm able to win at Battle Royale in Geoguessr because the noobs don't know about the red in their license plate.  Good to know they have another purpose, I guess.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as bowel shortage
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now that we solved that mystery, cans they tell me what happens to one sock every time I wash them?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Um. how would Kyrgyzstan be responsible for a vowel shortage? Wouldn't it be a country with a name that has, you know, way more vowels?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sorry; if we can't call the COVID-19 the Chinese Global Death; then we can't call the Black Plague the Kyrgyzstany Death Spots!

That's Racist; don't you know!!!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kyrgyzstan loses all vowel control
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

daffy: Well now that we solved that mystery, cans they tell me what happens to one sock every time I wash them?


Wedged between the drum and the side of the washing machine.

Source: I just had to have the washer repair guy over and, when he took the drum out of the machine, there was six years' worth or previous tenants' crap wedged in there.  Socks, hairbrushes...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
...maybe I should write an article about it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [imgix.ranker.com image 750x733]


Is the rat holding a cigarette or a pregnancy test strip?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Um. how would Kyrgyzstan be responsible for a vowel shortage? Wouldn't it be a country with a name that has, you know, way more vowels?


I believe that would be the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And sometimes Y
 
ar393
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Karma Chameleon: Um. how would Kyrgyzstan be responsible for a vowel shortage? Wouldn't it be a country with a name that has, you know, way more vowels?

I believe that would be the Democratic Republic of the Congo.


Democratic People's Republic of Korea
 
KB202
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [mamasgeeky.com image 640x546]


And Asia... and the Americas...
 
KB202
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Um. how would Kyrgyzstan be responsible for a vowel shortage? Wouldn't it be a country with a name that has, you know, way more vowels?


Logicked.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KB202: Karma Chameleon: Um. how would Kyrgyzstan be responsible for a vowel shortage? Wouldn't it be a country with a name that has, you know, way more vowels?

Logicked.


Kyrgyzstan has been the victim of a band of drunken monks who invented three levels of a transliterated spelling, most likely after getting very drunk and telling jokes in Welsh. It started out as "Sally."

The lake is about 30-80 miles to the Chinese border, most like on the official silk road, which was popular until a sea route replaced it.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And then the Mongol horde brought it with them, eventually lobbing their plague bodies into Caffa, and that kickstarted the Eurasian spread westward until we eventually ended up with arguably the most interesting facet of the plague: transi tombs!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kyrgyzstan is responsible for much that was terrible, yes, but we should never let that obscure all the good that Jadzia did.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ar393: Natalie Portmanteau: Karma Chameleon: Um. how would Kyrgyzstan be responsible for a vowel shortage? Wouldn't it be a country with a name that has, you know, way more vowels?

I believe that would be the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Democratic People's Republic of Korea


I thought about that, but does anyone but them call it that? It's none of those things. We'll, it's Korea. So it's 25% of those things.
 
