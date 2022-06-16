 Skip to content
(NPR)   Southern Baptists vote to fight for sexual abuse. Er, sorry. Vote to fight sexual abuse   (npr.org) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*every* major branch of mainstream Christianity has been caught sexually abusing women and children.
All of them are guilty of rape.
All.
Of.
Them.
And we just keep pretending this is acceptable behavior, that authoritarian clergy can reform themselves without adult supervision.
F*cking stupid IMHO but whatever. Maybe when enough people have finally had enough of the abuse, they'll do something about it.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Way to close that barn door.
 
mediaho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cool. Right after you try and imprison everyone on your list of sexual assaulter within the church. Ever last goddamned one of them.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People who are so controlling about sex are that way because they think everyone is as disturbed as they are.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 No their not.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Area man with log in eye finds splinter in another man's eye.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you believe in Jesus you must not judge, forgive anything and let bygones be bygones.

//see why blanket forgiveness for anything is bad?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No wonder everyone under the age of 65 has been abandoning Christianity. These churches have nothing to offer young people other than rape and abuse.
The Catholic Church here in Pennsylvania has had to sell off property to stay fiscally solvent.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

User name checks out, etc, etc.


User name checks out, etc, etc.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
By doing nothing.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LOL they put this to a vote which means they were also completely fine with burying it all if that's what their rapist members wanted.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size

Everything you need to know about Christianity in the US.
The Catholic Church here in Pennsylvania has had to sell off property to stay fiscally solvent.


storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


Everything you need to know about Christianity in the US.
 
PreMortem
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cracks me up that they vote on anything. You'd think all their rules would already be spelled out in a book of some kind.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weaver95: *every* major branch of mainstream Christianity has been caught sexually abusing women and children.
All of them are guilty of rape.
All.
Of.
Them.
And we just keep pretending this is acceptable behavior, that authoritarian clergy can reform themselves without adult supervision.
F*cking stupid IMHO but whatever. Maybe when enough people have finally had enough of the abuse, they'll do something about it.


Butbutbut what about Drag Queen Story Hour???? Princess Pork Sliders told me I was supposed to be outraged by this and instead take kids to church where they're safe! Who am I supposed to trust?????
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So are you saying that the accusers shouldn't confront their abusers individually first? That churches can believe accusations brought by only one witness? That the salvation of the victims isn't at risk if they don't forgive their abusers completely, because the stuff that Jesus forgave them for is so much worse than the abuse they suffered?
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The guy at the desk actually wanted to murder the guy in the grey suit.
The Catholic Church here in Pennsylvania has had to sell off property to stay fiscally solvent.

[storage.googleapis.com image 850x566]

Everything you need to know about Christianity in the US.


The guy at the desk actually wanted to murder the guy in the grey suit.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The mass gathering Tuesday and Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif., entailed two days of bickering over hot-button religious topics - ordaining women, denouncing the LGBT movement, applauding abortion bans - interspersed with 15-minute blocks of worship, prayer and preaching.

"Folks, we need to look like we're doing something in regards to sexual abuse in the churches.  We can't be seen critically failing on EVERY issue this year."
 
Godscrack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sure Jan
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Their effort to "fight sexual abuse" will probably just be supporting laws like the awful "Don't Say Gay" law in Florida, not actually doing anything to hold the rapists in their churches accountable.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice to see them finally getting on that after 1200 years
 
Aquapope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's all just lip service.  Which, not coincidentally, is what they call their Saturday night youth program that nobody talks about.
 
Froman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weaver95: *every* major branch of mainstream Christianity has been caught sexually abusing women and children.
All of them are guilty of rape.
All.
Of.
Them.
And we just keep pretending this is acceptable behavior, that authoritarian clergy can reform themselves without adult supervision.
F*cking stupid IMHO but whatever. Maybe when enough people have finally had enough of the abuse, they'll do something about it.


But it's all atheists' fault, you see. The stress we cause religious people causes them to stray from Jesus. And if only these 7 year olds would stop dressing like harlots.

Or, that only happens in their church, not our church. Fake news! Slander!

Religion is more or less a system of making excuses for bad behavior. Scariest part to me honestly is the belief that faith alone, not actually being a good person but being faithful, is what gets you forgiven for your assholery and gets you into heaven. You could be a serial killer but as long as you believe in God and Jesus you're forgiven and the the atheist who devoted their life to philanthropy rots in hell...wtf?

Good religious people would be good without religion. Making people credit God for their goodness instead of their innate kindness is emotional abuse.
 
No1farker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did not read the article and know nothing about the person, but i am 100% confident in saying he will be in the news in the next couple of years for the abuse he committed or covered up.
 
anfrind
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like virtue signaling to me.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Remember when they commissioned that extensive report on the history of the SBC and it's ties to slavery?  And managed to completely ignore the modern implications of the church supporting white supremacy for well over a century?

And remember when their big idea to improve themselves was to drop the word "Southern" from the name?
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kinda funny that for all the criticism about liberal, godless California that they chose to have their conference in Anaheim. You'd think they'd choose a more godly location like Mar-a-Lago or Ft Lauderdale. Guess some of them didn't want to miss out on the Pride parades in CA.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Cracks me up that they vote on anything. You'd think all their rules would already be spelled out in a book of some kind.


This is the denomination that was actually pro-choice until Falwell decided to leverage faith towards politics.  Like most evangelicals they do not follow philosophy or theology, but rather what's expedient towards political power.

I'm sure this current pronouncement is more Q related than an actual moral stand.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In that when Southern Baptists finally do abuse children, their church requires them to pay their debt to the congregation and convert to Evangelicalism.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's still more dust on that cover.

Vote to fight for sexual abuse.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

They are. It's just that there's not one single thing in that book that says "don't fark children."


They are. It's just that there's not one single thing in that book that says "don't fark children."
 
