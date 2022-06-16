 Skip to content
(CNBC)   It's time for Putin to end this war and negotiate a settlement with Ukraine. That's what Xi said   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Vladimir Putin, Russia, NATO, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine gas disputes, Russian forces, Russia's war, eastern Ukraine  
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtext; "Listen you sawed-off little KGB weasel, every day you screw things up in Ukraine is an extra month it will take me to get Taiwan 'harmonized', and no one has that kind of time!"
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut the fark up Pooh. You are out of your element.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to the Chinese sites, and all the major outlets are pushing the same story (which is normal in Chinese State media). In short, it's a long article focusing on economic issues, with a China first and BRIC second (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). Xi sees BRIC as strictly an economic block, so not in opposition to NATO, which he feels is strictly military. He resents the devastating sanctions the West used, and feels a counter to the Western led economic leadership is needed. They go on - at length - about the cooperation between Russia and China, and the friendship between Xi and Putin, but there's one short paragraph that calls on Russia to cut a deal and move on.

To the West, this would be weak at best, but to Asian eyes it reads like a Senior partner telling a Junior partner : "It's all about the money, and you've taken your eye off the prize. Cut your losses in Ukraine, get out and get back to making money, and stop rocking the boat."
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psylence: Shut the fark up Pooh. You are out of your element.


I mean, him being mad at Putin and wanting him to end the war is not entirely a bad thing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...Russia only stands to lose more if they keep going. Xi just wants make sure his investment doesn't lose value...
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's to negotiate?  Putin has to get every single orc out of Ukraine (including Crimea), pay reparations for every single person killed, reimburse Ukraine for the cost of every single used piece of military hardware, pay for the reconstruction of every structure damaged, and establish a demilitarized zone such that no Russian military personnel are permitted to be anywhere within 250 kilometers of Ukraine for any reason whatsoever.

I suppose, they can negotiate over the color of the rope used to hang the war criminals.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Ukraine should just channel William Wallace

Battle of Stirling Scotland's terms
Youtube VsyD1Wne0Ro
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Psylence: Shut the fark up Pooh. You are out of your element.

I mean, him being mad at Putin and wanting him to end the war is not entirely a bad thing.


Yup. Also consider the invasion was delayed solely due to the Winter Olympics on Xi's say-so, clearly he has pull with Putin. This is the first overt messaging about ending the war so far from China. Add in the news of sudden willingness to negotiate from Russia and the timing becomes clear.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: Fireproof: Psylence: Shut the fark up Pooh. You are out of your element.

I mean, him being mad at Putin and wanting him to end the war is not entirely a bad thing.

Yup. Also consider the invasion was delayed solely due to the Winter Olympics on Xi's say-so, clearly he has pull with Putin. This is the first overt messaging about ending the war so far from China. Add in the news of sudden willingness to negotiate from Russia and the timing becomes clear.


Xi started back-pedalling around day 4.  Putin promised "fast & tidy", and Xi appears to have decided it was neither, early on.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only acceptable settlement is for russia to GTFO ALL of Ukraine and then negotiate the schedule for russia to pay for/build back what they broke. F*ck russia. F*ck Putin, and for good measure, f*ck Xi, too.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The negotiations better include russia paying to completely rebuild Ukraine and the total disarming of russia.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Zeroth Law: Fireproof: Psylence: Shut the fark up Pooh. You are out of your element.

I mean, him being mad at Putin and wanting him to end the war is not entirely a bad thing.

Yup. Also consider the invasion was delayed solely due to the Winter Olympics on Xi's say-so, clearly he has pull with Putin. This is the first overt messaging about ending the war so far from China. Add in the news of sudden willingness to negotiate from Russia and the timing becomes clear.

Xi started back-pedalling around day 4.  Putin promised "fast & tidy", and Xi appears to have decided it was neither, early on.


Thanks for the correction, it's been a while since I last read it. In my memory there may have been backpedaling but nothing as clear as this.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How about if Ukraine could get just a couple long-range systems that could reach out and obliterate Putin's elaborate palace on the Black Sea in sort of a Jimmy Doolittle style raid?

It sucks when someone blows up your home, doesn't it Vlad?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yes. We need to end this thing now somehow.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Xi needs clear global communication channels to bully Taiwan into a bloodless capitulation. Putin is queering the pitch with his protracted and costly land-grab.

Mussolini did the same thing to Hitler at a crucial time in the initial phases of Barbarossa.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The part where Master Strategist Vladimir Putin turns his nation into a vassal state of China.  3D chess.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Laobaojun: Zeroth Law: Fireproof: Psylence: Shut the fark up Pooh. You are out of your element.

I mean, him being mad at Putin and wanting him to end the war is not entirely a bad thing.

Yup. Also consider the invasion was delayed solely due to the Winter Olympics on Xi's say-so, clearly he has pull with Putin. This is the first overt messaging about ending the war so far from China. Add in the news of sudden willingness to negotiate from Russia and the timing becomes clear.

Xi started back-pedalling around day 4.  Putin promised "fast & tidy", and Xi appears to have decided it was neither, early on.

Thanks for the correction, it's been a while since I last read it. In my memory there may have been backpedaling but nothing as clear as this.


To be clear, not much back pedaling from China up to this point. In the beginning they offered full throated defense of the invasion, attacks on NATO, and ignored Ukraine's right to exist. After a few weeks, they transitioned to biatching about NATO and the West being mean to countries they don't like, and accused the US of arming Ukraine to prolong the war as a way of attacking Russia (claimed the US was "Willing to fight to the last drop of Ukraine's blood"). Recently, they've back burnered the whole affair, with more biatching about the West's economic sanctions.
This is the first time they've told Russia to pull out, and it's a Big shift.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The settlement is Russia gets the f*ck out of Ukraine, including Crimea.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Yes. We need to end this thing now somehow.


"We" don't really get a say
 
Psylence
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Psylence: Shut the fark up Pooh. You are out of your element.

I mean, him being mad at Putin and wanting him to end the war is not entirely a bad thing.


He's not gonna want it ended on "good" terms for Ukraine. I remain utterly skeptical.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Putin should negotiate his ass out of Ukraine -all of Ukraine.

Then he should do the honorable thing and go the Hemingway by shooting his mouth off.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: kdawg7736: Yes. We need to end this thing now somehow.

"We" don't really get a say


We just get a big chunk of the bar tab.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: kdawg7736: Yes. We need to end this thing now somehow.

"We" don't really get a say


Now, now. If too many people understand that, you'll have killed sportsball.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I won't try to dictate what the Ukrainians should do... however I will say that I will agree the government can use my tax money (which, granted, even with what I pay is probably 1 missile) to GIVE them weapons and training. I won't even ask for a lend-lease, or repayment of any kind. While I'm too old to fight, I can give them the tools to fight it their desire is to continue and try to win back their home.

I'll also support unlimited refugee, with naturalization available to all their people whom can't stay to fight. That is the same thing I support for all people fleeing violence in other parts of the world, and they deserve no less.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It will probably work as the economic noose tightens.

All Putin has to do is keep throwing his soldiers into the fire and biding his time.

Sucks for Ukraine, but they won't stop fighting. Not as long as Z remains... they will fight on. As they should.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It will probably work as the economic noose tightens.

All Putin has to do is keep throwing his soldiers into the fire and biding his time.

Sucks for Ukraine, but they won't stop fighting. Not as long as Z remains... they will fight on. As they should.


There comes a point, probably soon where they won't have enough bodies to hold back Ukraine. Artillery can only do so much.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Subtext; "Listen you sawed-off little KGB weasel, every day you screw things up in Ukraine is an extra month it will take me to get Taiwan 'harmonized', and no one has that kind of time!"


It's about the money. He's accelerated Western companies moving out of China because authoritarian governments apparently don't care about a global economy.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Macron said that Ukraine should to negotiate with Russia. Xi says Russia should negotiate with Ukraine. Even Zelenskyy has said the two countries will eventually need to negotiate.

The main difference is that Zelenskyy intends for Ukraine to negotiate on THEIR terms. And he's absolutely right. Russia started all of this. It's not fair to expect Ukraine to reward Russia to fix the problem just so they can make the rest of the world happy.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: The settlement is Russia gets the f*ck out of Ukraine, including Crimea.


This may prove to be very difficult.  Crimea is naturally very easy to defend (being an island).
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stop buying his oil and gas products if you want him to actually listen.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Laobaojun: Subtext; "Listen you sawed-off little KGB weasel, every day you screw things up in Ukraine is an extra month it will take me to get Taiwan 'harmonized', and no one has that kind of time!"

It's about the money. He's accelerated Western companies moving out of China because authoritarian governments apparently don't care about a global economy.


Alternate interpretation: it's about control. He's accelerated Western companies moving out of China because authoritarian governments loathe power that isn't theirs.
 
Decorus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Xi needs clear global communication channels to bully Taiwan into a bloodless capitulation. Putin is queering the pitch with his protracted and costly land-grab.

Mussolini did the same thing to Hitler at a crucial time in the initial phases of Barbarossa.


Pretty sure Taiwan's response would be Wanna be the Next Russia?
We already know Japan's response would be to start building Nukes.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Decorus: Fancy_Bear: Xi needs clear global communication channels to bully Taiwan into a bloodless capitulation. Putin is queering the pitch with his protracted and costly land-grab.

Mussolini did the same thing to Hitler at a crucial time in the initial phases of Barbarossa.

Pretty sure Taiwan's response would be Wanna be the Next Russia?
We already know Japan's response would be to start building Nukes.


Putin thought nothing was going to happen to Russia. It's not an accident the island is showing off weapon systems that can strike Beijing in minutes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: kdawg7736: Yes. We need to end this thing now somehow.

"We" don't really get a say


We sent 40billion dollars.  That doesnt get us a say?
 
