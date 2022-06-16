 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Record hospital profits have created an epidemic of hospital debts   (npr.org) divider line
8
    More: Sick, Health economics, Medicine, Health insurance, Health care, Credit rating, Credit score, Credit history, Credit  
•       •       •

126 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 8:35 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Worth pointing out- this article doesn't even get into prescriptions. My wife is on Enbrel as a treatment for psoriatic arthritis.  We're currently fighting with the insurance company because the out of pocket is more than she earns in a year.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're a f*cking embarrassment of a country to allow this.

But we will as long as the status quo remains.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well hey at least when the people die the hospital will have claim to harvest their bodies. What a farked up system we have.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why, yes, we do live in a shiat hole country.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Worth pointing out- this article doesn't even get into prescriptions. My wife is on Enbrel as a treatment for psoriatic arthritis.  We're currently fighting with the insurance company because the out of pocket is more than she earns in a year.


Has she tried buying more money?

/oblig
//that sucks
///threes
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But the alternative is socialism and we just simply can't have that.

/my eyes just rolled so hard I need to go see an Ophthalmologist.
.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I work for a health care company. They aren't anywhere near profitable right now. Matter of fact, I might be out of work soon if this keeps up.

/Medical debt is still shiat though. If only we could do something about that...
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Utterly disgusting. Why do we subject our own folks to this travesty of a sham of a semblance of health care?

Disgraceful.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.