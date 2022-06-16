 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Mystery pilot in small aircraft takes joyride over six NATO countries, lands and vanishes. Many airforces would like a word with him (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A rather benign response.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hmm. A Twin-engine small private plane, flying at low levels, and the suspects ran away from the police....

<sigh> So, when does filming start?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And they didn't land in Red Square?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's been done before...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wondered what Matthias Rust was up to these days.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pic of the pilot -

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
UAP?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: UAP?


UFIAP?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"triggered Army jets"

I realize people who write for the Sun are dumb as fark, but is there any modern military that still subordinates their air forces to the army?
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rudolf Hess?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It flew at low altitudes..."

Flashback: "At this height, why, they might harpoon us but they dang sure ain't gonna spot us on no radar screen."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Better find a way to register a new tail number because that plane is on every list imaginable now.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: Pic of the pilot -

[i.imgur.com image 490x262]


I was thinking more this:

static.carthrottle.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "It flew at low altitudes..."

Flashback: "At this height, why, they might harpoon us but they dang sure ain't gonna spot us on no radar screen."


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's exhaust frying chickens in the barnyard!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "It flew at low altitudes..."

Flashback: "At this height, why, they might harpoon us but they dang sure ain't gonna spot us on no radar screen."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
