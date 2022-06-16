 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ben & Jerry's announce plan to stop their cows from burping and farting by feeding them red seaweed   (nypost.com) divider line
August11
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Brominata. Unless I missed it, article doesn't say how the product works inside the cow.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

August11: Brominata. Unless I missed it, article doesn't say how the product works inside the cow.


I'm more curious about the greenhouse emissions for harvesting, transporting, and preparing the stuff.  Watercraft don't exactly go through an emissions testing station to keep registered.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There was a study done that if you alter the diet of cows you can reduce their emissions.

https://time.com/6119791/seaweed-cows-methane-emissions/

We are at the desperate times calls for throwing shiat at the wall and praying something sticks.
If we don't do something soon there won't be much of a habitable planet left for Humans. The Earth will recover eventually, but people not so much.
 
