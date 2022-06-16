 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 113 of WW3: Ukrainians killed in the war likely stand in tens of thousands. Russia targets Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, where 500 civilians are sheltering. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
219 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 7:19 AM (1 hour ago)



43 Comments
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure Mariupol alone will reach that level, subby.  Russians aren't known for being nice to civilians as they advance.  Not even their own.

Which is part of why this whole POS society needs to be broken apart and give more regions a chance to not be like that.

May this war be the beginning of the final ending for Russia.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha find out what "HIMARS" really means in today's exciting episode:

"Tears in Steel Rain," or "The Artilleryman Always Shoots Twice!"

Have a great day!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/🇺🇦
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Pretty sure Mariupol alone will reach that level, subby.  Russians aren't known for being nice to civilians as they advance.  Not even their own.

Which is part of why this whole POS society needs to be broken apart and give more regions a chance to not be like that.

May this war be the beginning of the final ending for Russia.


Unfortunately, Russia will probably end up keeping a portion of Ukraine, and the western powers will start easing sanctions after a few months.
In a few years, Russia will decide some other non NATO country needs invading.
Rinse and repeat.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russia-backed leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) says he wants to see a "referendum" held for his region to join Russia.


"A decision on a referendum on the DPR joining Russia will be made after the special military operation is completed," Denis Pushilin told Russian state media RIA Novosti. He said that he hoped the war would be complete "by the end of the year."

"Ukraine as a state may simply not exist in the foreseeable future," he said.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll take even money for Ukraine existing a fair amount longer than this guy.

DPR fighters, Pushilin said, will not stop at the borders of Donetsk, large swaths of which are still controlled by Ukrainian forces.

The same DPR "fighters" who are largely involuntary conscripts and barely-equipped cannon fodder who'll either surrender or turn on the Russians and the Donetsk quislings at the first opportunity?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're going to start seein Europe much more forcefully push for peace (concessions) as their economies hurt from this war and the overall economic destruction going on.

They will rapidly stop caring about Ukrainians fighting for freedom against the Russians. That's exactly what Putin planned for.

We've entered the most difficult time.
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News of the war: intentions to return the Crimea and the poisoning of rashists with Ukrainian cherries.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov noted that Ukraine is going to return Crimea with the help of weapons provided by the West.

French Minister for European Affairs Clemson Bon said that he considers it necessary to give Ukraine the status of a candidate for eu membership.

In Melitopol, farmers pushed the occupiers poisoned cherries, another type of guerrilla movement - the mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov.

Currently, the Defense Ministry does not consider the issue of mobilizing women, and the news about their possible involvement in the army is nothing more than a fake spread by Russian propagandists, - Deputy Defense Minister Anna Painter.

Almost 11,300 houses were destroyed by the Russian army in the Luhansk region, 3,188 of them high-rise buildings. In fact, Popasna and Rubizhne were destroyed. Russians are destroying Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Hirske, Zolote and smaller settlements, - the head of the Luhansk OVA Sergey Gayday.

The UK has added to the sanctions list Putin's Patriarch Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev), who "blessed the war."
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From July 16, all sites should switch to the Ukrainian language

Exactly in a month, part two and six of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", which regulate the use of the state language on the Internet and the language of interfaces of computer programs installed on goods, come into force.

Also, from July 16, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose a fine, the amount of which ranges from 3,400 to 8,500 UAH, if the violation is committed for the first time. For repeated violation will be fined from 8500 to 11900 UAH.
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Important meeting | What we will have from NATO?
Youtube Mx5vZmoMgco
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Azot chemical plant

Is that where they make Zotz?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: aungen: Pretty sure Mariupol alone will reach that level, subby.  Russians aren't known for being nice to civilians as they advance.  Not even their own.

Which is part of why this whole POS society needs to be broken apart and give more regions a chance to not be like that.

May this war be the beginning of the final ending for Russia.

Unfortunately, Russia will probably end up keeping a portion of Ukraine, and the western powers will start easing sanctions after a few months.
In a few years, Russia will decide some other non NATO country needs invading.
Rinse and repeat.


The less you say it, and the more you don't accept anything less than complete withdrawal Kuwaiti-style, the more chance it'll actually happen.  Fight for it.

Otherwise, wash rinse repeat,
Like you said.

With western weapons piling up and training wrapping up for the conscripts, we should see a significant shift in the war momentum soon.

If preparations go right, The next month should see a fall-back by Ukraine, and then a real problem for Russia.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fasahd: From July 16, all sites should switch to the Ukrainian language

Exactly in a month, part two and six of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", which regulate the use of the state language on the Internet and the language of interfaces of computer programs installed on goods, come into force.

Also, from July 16, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose a fine, the amount of which ranges from 3,400 to 8,500 UAH, if the violation is committed for the first time. For repeated violation will be fined from 8500 to 11900 UAH.


As a Québécois, I can assure you that this will not go well.
 
Kuta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You're going to start seein Europe much more forcefully push for peace (concessions) as their economies hurt from this war and the overall economic destruction going on.

They will rapidly stop caring about Ukrainians fighting for freedom against the Russians. That's exactly what Putin planned for.

We've entered the most difficult time.


THIS WAS NOT UNEXPECTED.

THIS WAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE THE RESULT.

HOW MUCH DEATH AND DESTRUCTION DID IT TAKE FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You're going to start seein Europe much more forcefully push for peace (concessions) as their economies hurt from this war and the overall economic destruction going on.

They will rapidly stop caring about Ukrainians fighting for freedom against the Russians. That's exactly what Putin planned for.

We've entered the most difficult time.


I expect an operational pause is in the near future as both sides seem to be having real troubles generating fresh forces. That'll give Europe the rest they need to start blaming their problems on brown people migrating again.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Has anyone said "fark the orcs" lately?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Give them airplanes and long range artillery NOW.

fark. fark. fark.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Aerial reconnaissance eliminates russians with the R18 drones.

booms
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kuta: NewportBarGuy: You're going to start seein Europe much more forcefully push for peace (concessions) as their economies hurt from this war and the overall economic destruction going on.

They will rapidly stop caring about Ukrainians fighting for freedom against the Russians. That's exactly what Putin planned for.

We've entered the most difficult time.

THIS WAS NOT UNEXPECTED.

THIS WAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE THE RESULT.

HOW MUCH DEATH AND DESTRUCTION DID IT TAKE FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND?


1) This was your wishful thinking.

2) The Result of all this is not known but it's probably not going to be what you hope for.

3) Your pals in Russia initiated the death and destruction. Violence, death and destruction is their goal and would have happened even if Ukraine had immediately surrendered. And it would keep happening to other countries.

/Get bent.
//Fark yeah, CAPS LOCK
///Ukraine won't surrender even if the Russians use caps lock.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ТРУХАEnglish
@TpyxaNews
In Luhansk region, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another enemy river crossing

boom
 
Tracianne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
🔥Russia's largest gas field is burning in the Yamalo region.
At night on the Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy section, a 1400 mm pipe ruptured between the 7-8 gas fields.
The Urengoy field is one of the largest in the world.

russia as usual is on fire
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok, but did that jackass Fark his sick wife and feed his cats?

Priorities here people.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kuta: NewportBarGuy: You're going to start seein Europe much more forcefully push for peace (concessions) as their economies hurt from this war and the overall economic destruction going on.

They will rapidly stop caring about Ukrainians fighting for freedom against the Russians. That's exactly what Putin planned for.

We've entered the most difficult time.

THIS WAS NOT UNEXPECTED.

THIS WAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE THE RESULT.

HOW MUCH DEATH AND DESTRUCTION DID IT TAKE FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND?


Don't tell us, tell Ukraine. They're so crazy that they want their entire country free of occupation.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Ukrainian children now do not dream of iPhones, toys or consoles.
They only want one thing - for their parents to stay alive

Reunion surprise
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flab: fasahd: From July 16, all sites should switch to the Ukrainian language

Exactly in a month, part two and six of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", which regulate the use of the state language on the Internet and the language of interfaces of computer programs installed on goods, come into force.

Also, from July 16, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose a fine, the amount of which ranges from 3,400 to 8,500 UAH, if the violation is committed for the first time. For repeated violation will be fined from 8500 to 11900 UAH.

As a Québécois, I can assure you that this will not go well.


Wasn't it more or less this sorta shiate that putin used as a reason to justify his invasion of 2014? Protecting the oppressed Russians there etc, using language persecution as a pretext?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kuta: NewportBarGuy: You're going to start seein Europe much more forcefully push for peace (concessions) as their economies hurt from this war and the overall economic destruction going on.

They will rapidly stop caring about Ukrainians fighting for freedom against the Russians. That's exactly what Putin planned for.

We've entered the most difficult time.

THIS WAS NOT UNEXPECTED.

THIS WAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE THE RESULT.

HOW MUCH DEATH AND DESTRUCTION DID IT TAKE FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Stugna-P/Skif in action. 🔥

booms
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well I see we got the doom and gloom out early this morning; on to the boom.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Flab: fasahd: From July 16, all sites should switch to the Ukrainian language

Exactly in a month, part two and six of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", which regulate the use of the state language on the Internet and the language of interfaces of computer programs installed on goods, come into force.

Also, from July 16, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose a fine, the amount of which ranges from 3,400 to 8,500 UAH, if the violation is committed for the first time. For repeated violation will be fined from 8500 to 11900 UAH.

As a Québécois, I can assure you that this will not go well.

Wasn't it more or less this sorta shiate that putin used as a reason to justify his invasion of 2014? Protecting the oppressed Russians there etc, using language persecution as a pretext?


Pretty much. That's why I'm saying it's not the best idea at the moment.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Stugna-P/Skif in action. 🔥

booms


I love the pieces of dismounts in the second one.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still trepidatious, but hopeful. Still wishing Ukraine all the best.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flab: Father_Jack: Flab: fasahd: From July 16, all sites should switch to the Ukrainian language

Exactly in a month, part two and six of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", which regulate the use of the state language on the Internet and the language of interfaces of computer programs installed on goods, come into force.

Also, from July 16, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose a fine, the amount of which ranges from 3,400 to 8,500 UAH, if the violation is committed for the first time. For repeated violation will be fined from 8500 to 11900 UAH.

As a Québécois, I can assure you that this will not go well.

Wasn't it more or less this sorta shiate that putin used as a reason to justify his invasion of 2014? Protecting the oppressed Russians there etc, using language persecution as a pretext?

Pretty much. That's why I'm saying it's not the best idea at the moment.


What's Putin gonna do? Invade again?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Flab: Father_Jack: Flab: fasahd: From July 16, all sites should switch to the Ukrainian language

Exactly in a month, part two and six of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", which regulate the use of the state language on the Internet and the language of interfaces of computer programs installed on goods, come into force.

Also, from July 16, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose a fine, the amount of which ranges from 3,400 to 8,500 UAH, if the violation is committed for the first time. For repeated violation will be fined from 8500 to 11900 UAH.

As a Québécois, I can assure you that this will not go well.

Wasn't it more or less this sorta shiate that putin used as a reason to justify his invasion of 2014? Protecting the oppressed Russians there etc, using language persecution as a pretext?

Pretty much. That's why I'm saying it's not the best idea at the moment.

What's Putin gonna do? Invade again?


Yes. He gets a do over. Says right here. <points to legal text>
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Ok, but did that jackass Fark his sick wife and feed his cats?

Priorities here people.


Don't be an asshole, asshole.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: MillionDollarMo: Ok, but did that jackass Fark his sick wife and feed his cats?

Priorities here people.

Don't be an asshole, asshole.


But it's all that guy's got.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Flab: Father_Jack: Flab: fasahd: From July 16, all sites should switch to the Ukrainian language

Exactly in a month, part two and six of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", which regulate the use of the state language on the Internet and the language of interfaces of computer programs installed on goods, come into force.

Also, from July 16, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose a fine, the amount of which ranges from 3,400 to 8,500 UAH, if the violation is committed for the first time. For repeated violation will be fined from 8500 to 11900 UAH.

As a Québécois, I can assure you that this will not go well.

Wasn't it more or less this sorta shiate that putin used as a reason to justify his invasion of 2014? Protecting the oppressed Russians there etc, using language persecution as a pretext?

Pretty much. That's why I'm saying it's not the best idea at the moment.

What's Putin gonna do? Invade again?


No, but it doesn't help with converting Russian speakers currently in Ukraine to Ukraine's cause, in the long term.

It also gives ammo to Russia's supporters to be able to say "Well... He's got a point."

Forcing people to renounce their identity never works.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flab: cameroncrazy1984: Flab: Father_Jack: Flab: fasahd: From July 16, all sites should switch to the Ukrainian language

Exactly in a month, part two and six of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", which regulate the use of the state language on the Internet and the language of interfaces of computer programs installed on goods, come into force.

Also, from July 16, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose a fine, the amount of which ranges from 3,400 to 8,500 UAH, if the violation is committed for the first time. For repeated violation will be fined from 8500 to 11900 UAH.

As a Québécois, I can assure you that this will not go well.

Wasn't it more or less this sorta shiate that putin used as a reason to justify his invasion of 2014? Protecting the oppressed Russians there etc, using language persecution as a pretext?

Pretty much. That's why I'm saying it's not the best idea at the moment.

What's Putin gonna do? Invade again?

No, but it doesn't help with converting Russian speakers currently in Ukraine to Ukraine's cause, in the long term.

It also gives ammo to Russia's supporters to be able to say "Well... He's got a point."

Forcing people to renounce their identity never works.


Yeah if only Russia wasn't doing exactly that with explicitly saying Ukraine is not an independent nation or culture. Horror of horrors that the people being invaded with a view towards cultural genocide take a dim view of the people literally attacking their nation.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flab: cameroncrazy1984: Flab: Father_Jack: Flab: fasahd: From July 16, all sites should switch to the Ukrainian language

Exactly in a month, part two and six of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", which regulate the use of the state language on the Internet and the language of interfaces of computer programs installed on goods, come into force.

Also, from July 16, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose a fine, the amount of which ranges from 3,400 to 8,500 UAH, if the violation is committed for the first time. For repeated violation will be fined from 8500 to 11900 UAH.

As a Québécois, I can assure you that this will not go well.

Wasn't it more or less this sorta shiate that putin used as a reason to justify his invasion of 2014? Protecting the oppressed Russians there etc, using language persecution as a pretext?

Pretty much. That's why I'm saying it's not the best idea at the moment.

What's Putin gonna do? Invade again?

No, but it doesn't help with converting Russian speakers currently in Ukraine to Ukraine's cause, in the long term.

It also gives ammo to Russia's supporters to be able to say "Well... He's got a point."

Forcing people to renounce their identity never works.


Nope, as Ukrainians themselves know. Stalin did it to them. In the absence of forced resettlement and ethnic cleansing you can't really effectively do that - and that's orc style like war crimes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flab: cameroncrazy1984: Flab: Father_Jack: Flab: fasahd: From July 16, all sites should switch to the Ukrainian language

Exactly in a month, part two and six of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", which regulate the use of the state language on the Internet and the language of interfaces of computer programs installed on goods, come into force.

Also, from July 16, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose a fine, the amount of which ranges from 3,400 to 8,500 UAH, if the violation is committed for the first time. For repeated violation will be fined from 8500 to 11900 UAH.

As a Québécois, I can assure you that this will not go well.

Wasn't it more or less this sorta shiate that putin used as a reason to justify his invasion of 2014? Protecting the oppressed Russians there etc, using language persecution as a pretext?

Pretty much. That's why I'm saying it's not the best idea at the moment.

What's Putin gonna do? Invade again?

No, but it doesn't help with converting Russian speakers currently in Ukraine to Ukraine's cause, in the long term.

It also gives ammo to Russia's supporters to be able to say "Well... He's got a point."

Forcing people to renounce their identity never works.


It's worked for them in Crimea... so far. I think that success and the world's collective "meh" (Yes, I know there were sanctions, but not very effective ones.) gave him hope that he could do the same with the Eastern (OIL RICH) eastern part of Ukraine. His biggest f*ck up was trying to take the whole country... But i think they have a case for making it work there... in their own minds. I'm in no way supportive of them taking anything...

But I think that was the delusion that drove him. The relative success of Crimea.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fortheloveof: Flab: cameroncrazy1984: Flab: Father_Jack: Flab: fasahd: From July 16, all sites should switch to the Ukrainian language

Exactly in a month, part two and six of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", which regulate the use of the state language on the Internet and the language of interfaces of computer programs installed on goods, come into force.

Also, from July 16, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language will be able to impose a fine, the amount of which ranges from 3,400 to 8,500 UAH, if the violation is committed for the first time. For repeated violation will be fined from 8500 to 11900 UAH.

As a Québécois, I can assure you that this will not go well.

Wasn't it more or less this sorta shiate that putin used as a reason to justify his invasion of 2014? Protecting the oppressed Russians there etc, using language persecution as a pretext?

Pretty much. That's why I'm saying it's not the best idea at the moment.

What's Putin gonna do? Invade again?

No, but it doesn't help with converting Russian speakers currently in Ukraine to Ukraine's cause, in the long term.

It also gives ammo to Russia's supporters to be able to say "Well... He's got a point."

Forcing people to renounce their identity never works.

Yeah if only Russia wasn't doing exactly that with explicitly saying Ukraine is not an independent nation or culture. Horror of horrors that the people being invaded with a view towards cultural genocide take a dim view of the people literally attacking their nation.


Just because Russia is doing a stupid thing doesn't excuse Ukraine (or the Baltic states, for that matter) for doing the exact same stupid thing.

There are at least one thread per month about the stupidity of Quebec's language laws.  The only difference, here, is that the Brits aren't bombing the French.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kuta: NewportBarGuy: You're going to start seein Europe much more forcefully push for peace (concessions) as their economies hurt from this war and the overall economic destruction going on.

They will rapidly stop caring about Ukrainians fighting for freedom against the Russians. That's exactly what Putin planned for.

We've entered the most difficult time.

THIS WAS NOT UNEXPECTED.

THIS WAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE THE RESULT.

HOW MUCH DEATH AND DESTRUCTION DID IT TAKE FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND?


If Ukraine is defeated, Putin isn't going to be nice to Ukrainians. They are going to suffer regardless. It's lose/lose for them. Might as well die fighting than die in transportation to Siberia.

Their only hope was that the west actually cared about human rights, freedom and democracy. Unfortunately, the west only pretends to care about human rights, freedom and democracy.
 
Tracianne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
27m
⚡Zelensky meets German, French, Italian, Romanian leaders in Kyiv.
Zelensky's meeting with Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi, and Klaus Iohannis started after the four visited Irpin, a town that had been devastated by Russia's war, on June 16.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

(looks like boxers before the match kind of stare down)


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
