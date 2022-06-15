 Skip to content
(CNN)   The Abbott baby formula plant that just re-opened after it was shut down for months because of mud and standing water in it has shut down again because of mud and standing water in it   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my vast experience with drug recalls, I can't express the nightmares... this is common when they open too quickly. They always cut corners or something happens.

I rely on Abbot for our Nutritional orders for seniors and I've been stocking up what I can. Not gonna be enough. Never enough,

Hope those parents can get what they need. Look to Canada if you can.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You mean climate change has side effects nobody saw coming?!
Obviously what's needed here is a tax cut for the rich.
🙄
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did Biden borrow Obama's weather machine?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weaver95: You mean climate change has side effects nobody saw coming?!
Obviously what's needed here is a tax cut for the rich.
🙄


Only the one?

/Only half joking
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Any guns affected?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is my experience with drug recalls across the board. It's NEVER an easy fix or a smooth return to normalcy.

I rely heavily on Abbot's Nutritional products for our Senior Veterans and have stored what I can, but there's no way I can keep up if they shut down again. We're locked into a contract and switching them all over to other products causes the same problem because everyone does the same thing and buys everything else.

Been doing this for a long time now. There's finite supply and tons of demand. Gonna be a fun summer.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: You mean climate change has side effects nobody saw coming?!
Obviously what's needed here is a tax cut for the rich.
🙄


And eliminate all those pesky government regulations!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weaver95: You mean climate change has side effects nobody saw coming?!
Obviously what's needed here is a tax cut for the rich.
🙄


Yep, there was never floods before climate change.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/checkmate libs
 
mistahtom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
American Climate Refugees.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Weaver95: You mean climate change has side effects nobody saw coming?!
Obviously what's needed here is a tax cut for the rich.
🙄

Yep, there was never floods before climate change.
[Fark user image image 850x525]

/checkmate libs


Do you put effort into being a toxic piece of willfully ignorant crap, or does it just come naturally to you?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Way to go, Biden.  His only job is mopping the baby food factory and he couldn't even do that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: TheGreatGazoo: Weaver95: You mean climate change has side effects nobody saw coming?!
Obviously what's needed here is a tax cut for the rich.
🙄

Yep, there was never floods before climate change.
[Fark user image image 850x525]

/checkmate libs

Do you put effort into being a toxic piece of willfully ignorant crap, or does it just come naturally to you?


I'm pretty sure that's sarcasm/satire
 
killershark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So they're blaming it on the city's infrastructure? If only there was a way to fix the country's crumbling infrastructure like a bill that could be passed or something.
 
Fissile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only there was some natural source of baby nourishment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to breast feeding?
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fissile: If only there was some natural source of baby nourishment.


I guarantee you no one pays for specialty formulas like EleCare if they've got another option.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The Exit Stencilist: TheGreatGazoo: Weaver95: You mean climate change has side effects nobody saw coming?!
Obviously what's needed here is a tax cut for the rich.
🙄

Yep, there was never floods before climate change.
[Fark user image image 850x525]

/checkmate libs

Do you put effort into being a toxic piece of willfully ignorant crap, or does it just come naturally to you?

I'm pretty sure that's sarcasm/satire


Problem is there are people that would post that seriously.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Weaver95: You mean climate change has side effects nobody saw coming?!
Obviously what's needed here is a tax cut for the rich.
🙄

Yep, there was never floods before climate change.
[Fark user image image 850x525]

/checkmate libs


Wait, you actually believe that fairy tail?!
Ha.
Hahaha.
Ha.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Whatever happened to breast feeding?


Fark used to have a lot of threads about it.  Apparently, seeing a woman breast feeding is the most terrifying experience a man can go through.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gee maybe years of buyouts, mergers, streamlining, downsizing, consolidation and corporate greed were bad. Good plan making 40% of the formula in the country through one place.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: MythDragon: The Exit Stencilist: TheGreatGazoo: Weaver95: You mean climate change has side effects nobody saw coming?!
Obviously what's needed here is a tax cut for the rich.
🙄

Yep, there was never floods before climate change.
[Fark user image image 850x525]

/checkmate libs

Do you put effort into being a toxic piece of willfully ignorant crap, or does it just come naturally to you?

I'm pretty sure that's sarcasm/satire

Problem is there are people that would post that seriously.


Far too many, and it's seems more and more by the day

But yeah, my sarcasm meter is always a bit off before I've had my coffee
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sleepy Joe invoked the Defense Production Act to allow infant formula manufacturers to get raw materials from their suppliers and speed up production. Producers are already seeing increased production as a result of this order.

Operation Fly Formula: President Biden directed the Department of Health and Human Services and the USDA to use Department of Defense-contracted commercial aircraft to pick up infant formula from overseas. Just yesterday, an Operation Fly Formula mission delivered 110,000 pounds of infant formula - enough for approximately 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles - from Germany to Fort Worth, Texas.

What a piece of shiat, huh.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Whatever happened to breast feeding?


Are you that dumb? Because this isn't even a weak troll post.

Explain yourself.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Tyrone Slothrop: Whatever happened to breast feeding?

Fark used to have a lot of threads about it.  Apparently, seeing a woman breast feeding is the most terrifying experience a man can go through.


Hey man, I pay extra for that. Don't kink shame me.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

killershark: So they're blaming it on the city's infrastructure? If only there was a way to fix the country's crumbling infrastructure like a bill that could be passed or something.


There was.

The news you consume doesn't want you to read about what Biden personally did about it.

Does that make you feel bad and ashamed?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weaver95: TheGreatGazoo: Weaver95: You mean climate change has side effects nobody saw coming?!
Obviously what's needed here is a tax cut for the rich.
🙄

Yep, there was never floods before climate change.
[Fark user image image 850x525]

/checkmate libs

Wait, you actually believe that fairy tail?!
Ha.
Hahaha.
Ha.


I like how a quarter of the thread is now people pointing out that it was sarcasm/satire or discussing those posts, but you...
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Way to go, Biden.  His only job is mopping the baby food factory and he couldn't even do that.


Uh huh. Keep farking that horse.
 
jayphat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Did Biden borrow Obama's weather machine?


I appreciate a Farker who gets this correct. Obama has the weather manchine, Hillary has the time machine.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Rapmaster2000: Way to go, Biden.  His only job is mopping the baby food factory and he couldn't even do that.

Uh huh. Keep farking that horse.


...so is the rest of the thread just going to be people who don't understand sarcasm?
 
killershark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: killershark: So they're blaming it on the city's infrastructure? If only there was a way to fix the country's crumbling infrastructure like a bill that could be passed or something.

There was.

The news you consume doesn't want you to read about what Biden personally did about it.

Does that make you feel bad and ashamed?


No. It just reminds me that the internet continues to fail me by not having a sarcasm font.

(In other words, I was being sarcastic. Stupid internet.)
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fireproof: White_Scarf_Syndrome: Rapmaster2000: Way to go, Biden.  His only job is mopping the baby food factory and he couldn't even do that.

Uh huh. Keep farking that horse.

...so is the rest of the thread just going to be people who don't understand sarcasm?


I'm on the toilet and no /s was used.

We use /s now Grandpa!

Don't use /s
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The boomers penchant for letting infrastructure rot to keep taxes artificially low and the climate change that has been ignored are both getting very real very fast, get used to this stuff. Good thing there is a democrat in office to blame.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

killershark: White_Scarf_Syndrome: killershark: So they're blaming it on the city's infrastructure? If only there was a way to fix the country's crumbling infrastructure like a bill that could be passed or something.

There was.

The news you consume doesn't want you to read about what Biden personally did about it.

Does that make you feel bad and ashamed?

No. It just reminds me that the internet continues to fail me by not having a sarcasm font.

(In other words, I was being sarcastic. Stupid internet.)


I'm sensitive to kids getting help etc. I think I'll start ignoring the actual trolls. I can see how it affects my Fark Experience negatively. They're not even creative anymore and have ruined snark.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People build things in stupid places, because they value money over environmental science and safety.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inconsolable.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*takes a bong rip*

What if the entire thread is just sarcasm?
 
scanman61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: In my vast experience with drug recalls, I can't express the nightmares... this is common when they open too quickly. They always cut corners or something happens.


Something like "God sends a storm to punish them"?

Just how does cutting corners lead to torrential rainstorms?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A snake wearing a sweater: The boomers penchant for letting infrastructure rot to keep taxes artificially low and the climate change that has been ignored are both getting very real very fast, get used to this stuff. Good thing there is a democrat in office to blame.


It is not because of taxes it is because people are lazy and don't want to work, brown people, and not enough jesus in school.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x424]

Inconsolable.


Seriously. Subby missed an opportunity to end the headline with "...Costello furious."
 
