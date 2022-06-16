 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Have you ever wondered how many live cats could fit into one car? Apparently the answer is 47   (news.sky.com) divider line
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like cats. I do. But I realize that there is a practical limit the governs how many cats I would own. I have a strict two cat limit because any more than that and my apartment would stink despite my most diligent of efforts. I don't understand what cat hoarding does for someone. I quess no one does, hence the whole "crazy cat person" thing.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can smell the ammonia thru my computer screen.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
NotMyAlt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If subby would read the article and could do basic math, the real answer is 61.
 
oldfool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: In a row?


No silly they're stacked on top of each other
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shown here, the vehicle's owner (file photo).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Two of my cats are rescues from this type of situation. Humane Society took in 5 cats from a family living in their car. The cats lived in their carriers for months.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
While I get that they were doing what's best for the cats and that the owner willingly accepted the "help" of the "animal welfare worker" I find it simply amazing that they are more worried about the well being of the cats that that of the owner. 
Don't get me wrong no one needs 47 / 61 cats, and at that number the care that can be given to them is minimal at best however it has to be devastating to the owner who is not only homeless but now without the cats that surely provided him with emotional support. 
I'm hoping that they let him keep at least one otherwise we may see a follow up news story about this guy taking a long walk off a short bridge. 
On the other side if he was feeding them as he should have been he will have a ton more cash to get back on his feet ... maybe. I cant see him selling the car as I'm sure it now smells like cat ass.
We really need to do better in this country looking after those people who who for whatever reason end up living in their cars or under bridges, in tents, etc. I'm thinking the sad tag would be more appropriate.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Two of my cats are rescues from this type of situation. Humane Society took in 5 cats from a family living in their car. The cats lived in their carriers for months.


Not sure that car could hold enough carriers to handle 47 cats.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So this is the downer story to balance the guy who rescued 13 kittens that ambushed him on the side of the road.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x467]


What... uh.. what exactly is going on here?  Or maybe it's best we aren't enlightened.
 
