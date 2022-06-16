 Skip to content
(YouTube) Video About as interesting a half-minute as you are likely to see on the street of Rochester NY in a long time   (youtube.com) divider line
419 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 6:33 AM



bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Notice the guy who runs out of the house with a gun, then realizes he should GTFO of there.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...at least they seem to have been wearing seat belts?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the dog handler should have let the dog have at them
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why is the cop at the end carrying the dog by its collar? Is it trying to go somewhere else?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: the dog handler should have let the dog have at them


But then he couldn't pretend he was riding it like a tiny pony. Great comedy.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chris Rock - How not to get your ass kicked by the police!
Youtube uj0mtxXEGE8


A PSA from Chris Rock
 
August11
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The gait of the K-9 cop is priceless.

This is my hundred pounds of muscle, teeth, determination, selflessness, and focus. Turned up to eleven on the freaking out right now.
 
starlost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Notice the guy who runs out of the house with a gun, then realizes he should GTFO of there.


It was a cellphone .42 second mark. Shows how easy it is for things to go sideways.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: Why is the cop at the end carrying the dog by its collar? Is it trying to go somewhere else?

[Fark user image 171x188]


just a guess but perhaps because the area is littered with glass and steel shards from the car crash?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Notice the guy who runs out of the house with a gun, then realizes he should GTFO of there.


That's a phone in his hand, not a gun.
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: Why is the cop at the end carrying the dog by its collar? Is it trying to go somewhere else?

[Fark user image 171x188]


My guess is that as soon as the cop saw that the people were climbing out of the car and running, he brought out the dog. But it looked like the other cops probably tackled the suspects, so the dog wasn't immediately needed. The dog was probably amped up and ready to go, though, so he had to hold it back, but still keep it ready in case the suspects got loose.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: the dog handler should have let the dog have at them


Nah, the humans had it under control.

If your first thought is to sic the dog on them, please don't be a cop at any point in your life.
 
buster_v
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was afraid that the tree was going to get hit.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You can tell a lot when about a neighborhood when the first resident comes out to check on the victims of a car crash with a gun pulled.
 
