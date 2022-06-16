 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Quebec: We're running out of MOOSE TURDS   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
7 Comments     (+0 »)
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let them eat pie!

Utah Phillips - Moose Turd Pie
Youtube 0zb1qsVqjwg
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was shocked when replenishing the supply for my Rolls- the size for the fold down condom/condiment table on the back of the front center seat was $4.99 last year, paid $10.99 last week.

Obviously, if you ask for some GP in traffic, not gonna share
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, it's pronounced moo-tard. So there's a shortage of stupid cows.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No wonder how much I like the ice cream; I wouldn't eat it if they called it that.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is awful news...for me to poupon!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now I want a Montreal smoked meat sandwich.
 
