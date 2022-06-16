 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Will we need to look out for bombshells dropping from above? Will it be revealed Pence knew more about the plot to stop the certification and that's why he didn't evacuate? The latest episode of the January 6th Committee hearings drops at 1 p.m. ET   (twitter.com) divider line
174
    More: Live, shot  
•       •       •

174 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
1 pm? So they're not doing it at 10 am again?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

bloobeary: 1 pm? So they're not doing it at 10 am again?


The next few hearings are scheduled for 1 p.m.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yiiiissssss.... Prime time (for me), baby!
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

tudorgurl: Yiiiissssss.... Prime time (for me), baby!


shut it nanci

<3

ill be here for it as well and look forward to seein ya then
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
With the Ginni Thomas revelation, I was wondering if that will come up In today's testimony.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Public Call Box: With the Ginni Thomas revelation, I was wondering if that will come up In today's testimony.


They seem to have been doing a good job of teasing things the day before to really ,are you want to watch, and then when the complete depositions are released we see so much more.

Like the White House lawyer telling Eastman he's going to need a criminal defense lawyer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love the smell if STFU in Trumpland
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Public Call Box: With the Ginni Thomas revelation, I was wondering if that will come up In today's testimony.


They are going to end up needing a whole hearing day just for her. There is still plenty of room in the schedule.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Public Call Box: With the Ginni Thomas revelation, I was wondering if that will come up In today's testimony.

They are going to end up needing a whole hearing day just for her. There is still plenty of room in the schedule.


I can see it being picked up for a second season.  I just hope there is a minimal break between them.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Aint Nuthin Gonna Happen.gif
 
flypusher713
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I would never vote for Mike Pence, but I will say "good on you", for actually saying "NO!" to Mango Mussolini just that one time, when it mattered the most.

/also I've re-evaluated my opinion of Dan Quayle
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Public Call Box: With the Ginni Thomas revelation, I was wondering if that will come up In today's testimony.

They are going to end up needing a whole hearing day just for her. There is still plenty of room in the schedule.


Well, they would if she was going to answer their questions.

Doesn't take too much time to just plead the 5th every time.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He didn't evacuate because he didn't dare get into the car. Have you been living under a rock, subby? He flat out said he wouldn't get in the car to evacuate because he didn't know if he would ever emerge from the car againor if he'd end up in a cell at a black site somewhere. This has been covered....
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The January 6th Committee wants to "talk" to Ginni Thomas.

I wonder how long "wanting to talk" will turn into a subpoena.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm excited to hear all of the evidence that won't make a bit of difference when the fascists win in November
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/kyledcheney/status/1537418792204115970

UNDERSTANDING EASTMAN: For the past six months, the Jan. 6 committee has battled John Eastman in court to obtain this emails. Along the way, we learned an enormous amount about his relationship with Trump and how Pence world protected itself from his tactics. A look back.

...

Then came the most important development of the investigation: Judge Carter ruled that Trump and Eastman likely entered into a criminal conspiracy to obstruct Congress and defraud the United States. The committee has repeatedly cited the ruling this month.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: He didn't evacuate because he didn't dare get into the car. Have you been living under a rock, subby? He flat out said he wouldn't get in the car to evacuate because he didn't know if he would ever emerge from the car againor if he'd end up in a cell at a black site somewhere. This has been covered....


This.

So, so much.
 
red230
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's going to be greater repercussions for the Republicans who testified truthfully under oath than for those that were directing this coup attempt. Garland isn't going to do shiat, Biden won't get involved because he thinks it will look "political" or "it's not his decision to make" and we're going to see the Republicans actually succeed in their coup this fall and in 2024.
 
eagles95
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: The January 6th Committee wants to "talk" to Ginni Thomas.

I wonder how long "wanting to talk" will turn into a subpoena.


If they listen to Cheney they give her till next Monday to come in nicely for a chat. Subpoena time after that. If they listen to farkers, they drag that tub of goo in now and start debriefing her
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: tudorgurl: Yiiiissssss.... Prime time (for me), baby!

shut it nanci

<3

ill be here for it as well and look forward to seein ya then


What is it with you and Nanci?😉
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just want to wish all your livers, good luck. We're all counting on you
 
Aquapope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: bloobeary: 1 pm? So they're not doing it at 10 am again?

The next few hearings are scheduled for 1 p.m.


They want to make sure that Trump and Giuliani are awake for it.  Rudy will still be drunk, of course.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BlousyBrown: HedlessChickn: tudorgurl: Yiiiissssss.... Prime time (for me), baby!

shut it nanci

<3

ill be here for it as well and look forward to seein ya then

What is it with you and Nanci?😉


Hi!

We're both huge fans of the band Toad the Wet Sprocket. There's a song on their album Dulcinea called "Nancy" that has the lyric "You take Nancy, for me Loretta's fine". My nickname is Nancy, Chikn is Loretta. :) 

Lame, I know. But that is the freaking greatest band in the world.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: KarmicDisaster: Public Call Box: With the Ginni Thomas revelation, I was wondering if that will come up In today's testimony.

They are going to end up needing a whole hearing day just for her. There is still plenty of room in the schedule.

I can see it being picked up for a second season.  I just hope there is a minimal break between them.


Oh my god, the cliffhanger between seasons!  Duh duh duuuuuhhhhhhhhh!  Will season 2 start with a Borg reveal or Trump stepping out of the shower saying it's all been a dream?
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Yiiiissssss.... Prime time (for me), baby!


I'm with you. Heading for the computer right now. Holding off on popcorn until the second half.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

somedude210: I just want to wish all your livers, good luck. We're all counting on you


Fark user imageView Full Size


I AM SO READY.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This must mean something huge is about to drop. I'm thinking by Friday
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1:00pm?   Come on.  I got like adult things to do.  Like take a nap.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Would it have killed you to have linked to a video link instead of a tweet?

WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee hearings - Day 3 - YouTube
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It pains me that when this is all over, America will offer a collective "Huh, that's was something ", then elect Republicans to control both bicameral houses, which will then stupidly impeach Biden
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bloobeary: 1 pm? So they're not doing it at 10 am again?


But it is also 10 am
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flypusher713: I would never vote for Mike Pence, but I will say "good on you", for actually saying "NO!" to Mango Mussolini just that one time, when it mattered the most.

/also I've re-evaluated my opinion of Dan Quayle


Quayle has to be happy he is no longer the worst VP from Indiana.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As much as I just figured this would all be a cliff notes review of the incident, a ton of new evidence is surfacing making these even more impactful.

Still waiting on that consequence train to roll over some farking fools, that will be nice to see.
 
Brat E. Pants
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am here for the fresh batch of tea. May it flow generously.

Though I can't help but wonder where all of these conservative voices were between Nov and Dec of 2019. Y'all didn't make much of a peep back then.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

somedude210: I just want to wish all your livers, good luck. We're all counting on you


Right on, nothing like a Friday afternoon day-drunk!
What?  It's what?  Thursday?
No, bullshiat, I'm not a day ahead.
I'm 6 days behind.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: As much as I just figured this would all be a cliff notes review of the incident, a ton of new evidence is surfacing making these even more impactful.

Still waiting on that consequence train to roll over some farking fools, that will be nice to see.


Some lower level flunkies will get a slap on the wrist, but it won't be satisfying.


/hope I am wrong but I am not optimistic
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: This must mean something huge is about to drop. I'm thinking by Friday


Ok seriously, get a different schtick. This is getting super repetitive and lame.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: As much as I just figured this would all be a cliff notes review of the incident, a ton of new evidence is surfacing making these even more impactful.

Still waiting on that consequence train to roll over some farking fools, that will be nice to see.


A farker much smarter than I made a great point about these hearings priming the public for a real prosecution of Babyfingers, so that it doesn't look like a political hit job to the 60-65% of the country that still lives in reality.

Here's hoping.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

flypusher713: I would never vote for Mike Pence, but I will say "good on you", for actually saying "NO!" to Mango Mussolini just that one time, when it mattered the most.

/also I've re-evaluated my opinion of Dan Quayle


Let's call the whole thing off...
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Brat E. Pants: I am here for the fresh batch of tea. May it flow generously.

Though I can't help but wonder where all of these conservative voices were between Nov and Dec of 2019. Y'all didn't make much of a peep back then.


You can often trust conservatives to pretend to do the right thing once they've exhausted all other options.
 
jst3p
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Palined Parenthood: This must mean something huge is about to drop. I'm thinking by Friday

Ok seriously, get a different schtick. This is getting super repetitive and lame.


So you are on the fence about the whole "something about to drop" meme?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Evacuate?  In our moment of Trump?

I think you overestimate their chances.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: bloobeary: 1 pm? So they're not doing it at 10 am again?

But it is also 10 am


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
