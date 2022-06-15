 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Saudi Arabia bans rainbow colored toys, hats, and pencil cases for being too gay. US Republicans seen furiously taking notes   (bbc.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory - "The Candy Man Can"
Youtube 78gt7pfjlCU
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Even if I were a crazy gay hater, I couldn't hate the rainbow.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Saudi Arabia has more than its fair share of assholes. What's up with that? Worldwide distribution problems?
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Saudi Arabia has more than its fair share of assholes. What's up with that? Worldwide distribution problems?



A religion so full of peace that there is no room for gay people.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Saudi Arabia has more than its fair share of assholes. What's up with that? Worldwide distribution problems?


Same old story. Religion causes brain damage.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The revolution can't come soon enough. I want to visit the Republic of Saudi Gayrabia.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That always works so well...

"Oh, Paddy dear and did you hear the news that's goin' round?
The shamrock is by law forbid to grow on Irish ground
Saint Patrick's Day no more we'll keep his colours can't be seen
For they're hangin' men and women for the wearin' of the green"
The Wearing of the Green with lyrics
Youtube RZku2REI-Xs
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the book of Genesis, chapter 9.

11
I establish my covenant with you: Never again will all life be cut off by the waters of a flood; never again will there be a flood to destroy the earth."
12
And God said, "This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come:
13
I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.
14
Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds,
15
I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life.
16
Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth."
17
So God said to Noah, "This is the sign of the covenant I have established between me and all life on the earth."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorry, the GOP already conquered that idea, and say the evil homogays stole it from God, and must be punished. I somehow doubt Saudis would pass up that turd nugget to justify what they do.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden wardrobe choice for his Saudi visit next month.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this before or after Biden went begging for oil?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kmkmedia.comView Full Size


Super Gay.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't run a country by a book of religion
Not by a heap or a lump or a smidgeon
Of foolish rules of ancient date
Designed to make you all feel great
While you fold, spindle, and mutilate
Those unbelievers from a neighboring state

-Zappa
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're at the point of this timeline where countries are banning the display of the broad spectrum of visible light.

I want to say we're at peak stupid, but I know I'd be kidding myself.  We still have midterms here in the US in a few months.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Even if I were a crazy gay hater, I couldn't hate the rainbow.


I Hate Rainbows
Youtube puFJ_hBTplc
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next they'll ban incandescent light bulbs to prevent people from having good ideas. 💡
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'm leaving my Mork suspenders at home on my next exciting trip to Riyadh.
 
lilbordr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're just angry because they have to import all their rainbows
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Saudi/American religious perverts are basically the same.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You also can't see the new Disney movie in SA, UAE, Malaysia, and some more:  https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/jun/13/saudi-arabia-bans-pixar-lightyear-over-same-sex-kiss

Apparently, they asked Disney to edit it out and Disney said "no."
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Catch The Rainbow
Youtube V5QukAC-jqE
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe they should ban all airplane toys, because they promote flying into buildings.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Behold, the perpetual 11th century, brain-dead misogyny of our Partners in PeaceTM, Saudi Arabia.

I just hope I live long enough to see technological advancements return them to their natural state of being a gang of incestuous, squabbling savages, clamoring for favor with local warlords and cutting of each other's heads in the desert.

I also hope to see Mohammed bin Salman get Ghaddify'd in the streets by a mob of no-longer-oppressed Saudi women.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the only legal toys will be black, white, and perhaps grey?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: So the only legal toys will be black, white, and perhaps grey?


Grey is okay. Gray is not, because that's too close to gay.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, it's the TOYS that are making kids gay.

This'll fix it for sure!
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This post is Islamophobic.  Reported.
 
jlee4677
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did you hear Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are playing on the LIV golf tour? Isn't that wonderful.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ain't nothing going to happen.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Let them pit their conviction against their $.  LGBTQA++++ should adopt oil as their mascot.  Huge oil pumps on their flags slogan of I'm gay for oil. Make being LGBTQA synonymous with oil and let's see if they ban oil
 
ditka80
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First they came for the pencil cases
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a pencil case
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life.


Pretty good evidence that suggests that the biblical flood, while it may have roots in a real historical event was not in fact a "global event" that "wiped out all life on earth".  But whatever God, you go ahead and act like you exist and have control over that shiat - some idiots will believe anything.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nomination for the official fabric pattern of LGBTQ+:

Fark user imageView Full Size



/what good are knee-jerk reactionaries if you don't make 'em kick
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...but we're still fine with buying their oil, right?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You also can't see the new Disney movie in SA, UAE, Malaysia, and some more:  https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/jun/13/saudi-arabia-bans-pixar-lightyear-over-same-sex-kiss

Apparently, they asked Disney to edit it out and Disney said "no."


The same Disney that has no problem bowing to Chinese government censorship demands.
 
Broktun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Phil Mickelson's presser tonight will be a doozie.
 
