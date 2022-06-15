 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Suddenly, trash day   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just another adrenaline junky garbage truck driver.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Almost got my car clobbered by a wheel that came off of a garbage truck. This is considerably more impressive. How fast was he going when he lost it?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Garbage Day! (high quality)
Youtube i7gIpuIVE3k
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old woman in a prison uniform at the top of the hill telling them to slow the eff down.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delsydsoftware: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/i7gIpuIVE3k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


If Paul Rudd's clip from Mac and Me is a 10, that's a solid eight.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears that the driver was trashed.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iToad: Almost got my car clobbered by a wheel that came off of a garbage truck. This is considerably more impressive. How fast was he going when he lost it?


Probably too fast.

/I ball park that at 35 mph
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No word on whether this guy was driving:

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
