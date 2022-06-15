 Skip to content
(MSN)   Adding to its highly specific and fast-growing list of what residents can't do in public, the Los Angeles City Council seems poised to ban bike repair on city streets. ♫I want to ride my bicycle I want to ride my bike♫   (msn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I wonder whom specifically this is supposed to hurt. My gut tells me there is probably one specific person this legislation is targetting.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I wonder whom specifically this is supposed to hurt. My gut tells me there is probably one specific person this legislation is targetting.


The article seems to indicate it's targeting unhoused people. For many of them, it's their main mode of transportation. I see a lot of it here in Humboldt too. I volunteer at the local Bike Kitchen and some of them bring their bikes in to work on them there. It's free if they volunteer at the Kitchen. A lot of them are very competent with a wrench and know their way around a bike.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Uchiha_Cycliste: I wonder whom specifically this is supposed to hurt. My gut tells me there is probably one specific person this legislation is targetting.

The article seems to indicate it's targeting unhoused people. For many of them, it's their main mode of transportation. I see a lot of it here in Humboldt too. I volunteer at the local Bike Kitchen and some of them bring their bikes in to work on them there. It's free if they volunteer at the Kitchen. A lot of them are very competent with a wrench and know their way around a bike.


Pre covid I made a point of helping everyone with their bike that I could. Everytime I saw a cyclist with an issue I helped fix it. I thought about it as building up good bike karma that I would need later.
I used to fix, build or rebuild everyones bikes at work too. I once saw someone at a liquor store with a broken fsr rear triangle, so we rode to my place and I gave him an old, functional fsr frame to do swapsies with.
Seeing legislation like this meant to hurt people already beaten down so far is upsetting. Another reason to be thankful I dont live in SoCal anymore.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had a bike stand, wheel truing stand and tool box in my office at Sun.

Times change.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Uchiha_Cycliste: I wonder whom specifically this is supposed to hurt. My gut tells me there is probably one specific person this legislation is targetting.

The article seems to indicate it's targeting unhoused people. For many of them, it's their main mode of transportation. I see a lot of it here in Humboldt too. I volunteer at the local Bike Kitchen and some of them bring their bikes in to work on them there. It's free if they volunteer at the Kitchen. A lot of them are very competent with a wrench and know their way around a bike.


Also a business opportunity, trying to use a marketable skill.  I don't know how it is in LA, but when I was in Hang Zhou, there were enough bicyclists that people made a living doing street-side bike repair.  It was a needed and cheaply provided service.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Its sponsor, City Councilmember and former LAPD officer Joe Buscaino, insists it's an anti-theft measure ... meant to "clean up our streets" and "improve the quality of life," which are the real tells.

Well, if you can't trust a former LAPD officer who went into politics to clean up the streets, who can you trust??
 
adamatari
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Basically, people who have almost nothing, they are trying to take away their main form of transportation? Is that what I'm getting here?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

adamatari: Basically, people who have almost nothing, they are trying to take away their main form of transportation? Is that what I'm getting here?

People are allowed to fix a bike on the street - as long as it's just one, which they can convince a police officer is theirs, and "the sole purpose of the repair" is to "restore the bicycle to its operational form" and "resume riding the bicycle."


There is no "taking away" a main form of transportation. If you want to argue that it is taking away the simple repair jobs they did, you'd have a point.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well that seems like a dick move just to make it even more illegal to be poor. But oh yeah it is an "anti theft" measure. I would like to see the mental gymnastics to prove that math.
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I dunno about LA, but in Vancouver, chop-shop-ing bikes is a thing that happens so often it's basically a well-known local joke.
 
