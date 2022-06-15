 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Local woman does not understand why people finds her shop selling historical artifacts is considered racist, and OMG they are displaying an item called n-word scalps...only they did not say n-word   (wsbtv.com) divider line
19
    More: Creepy, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia, Georgia, Illegal drug trade, 3-month-old, Internet privacy, Peachtree Center station, Privacy Policy  
•       •       •

486 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 8:30 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
From another local story on the store:

"Bless 'em. That's my response, bless 'em," said Marjorie Lyon, the new owner and manager of Wildman's. "I will not subscribe to the knee-jerk nonsense."

Today I learned 162 years of battling this bullshiat is "knee-jerk nonsense".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What. The. Actual. F*CK.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Only the BEST pepolBAARRRFFFF!
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The fact that we didn't boot stomp the holy fark out of the South during Reconstruction is our biggest mistake. And the way things are going, it will be why this country falls to the fascist designs the GOP has plotted in a decades-long strategy.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
(Black) interviewer: don't you think this is offensive to Black people?
(White) racist old woman: well offensive is a relative term, darlin'
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

clintster: 162 years of battling this bullshiat is "knee-jerk nonsense".


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Congratulations to the reporter for not beating the owner to death with the microphone as a joke.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, Mike Lindell just got MyPillow kicked out of Walmart, and he's looking for a new retail outlet...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Well, Mike Lindell just got MyPillow kicked out of Walmart, and he's looking for a new retail outlet...


They might not sell the pillows but they'll surely be willing to sell the pillowcases once the eye holes are cut out.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I grew up in Marietta, and lived in Kennesaw for a time. The locals know this place. The original owner, "Dent" Myers, had a look I can only describe as Charles Manson-esque.

He was open about his klan membership, and as disgusting a person as you think he would be.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping when the guy died, this place would die permanently with him. It's one of those things we knew about, because we'd see the place going through Kennesaw on U.S. 41 before I-75 was built and before they bypassed downtown Kennesaw with a 4 lane highway 41.

It's not a "museum" any more than a collection of racist screeds is a "library."

Looking at downtown Kennesaw on street view, they soon either won't be able to afford the property taxes or will get a developer buy-out offer they can't refuse. Though I never underestimate the obstinance and outright stupidity of white supremacists.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good ol' Tennessaw.  Or Kennessee.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of those places that would benefit from a mysterious electrical fire in middle of the night.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Klans R Us was taken? Certainly a lot of "heritage" in that store.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

clintster: From another local story on the store:

"Bless 'em. That's my response, bless 'em," said Marjorie Lyon, the new owner and manager of Wildman's. "I will not subscribe to the knee-jerk nonsense."

Today I learned 162 years of battling this bullshiat is "knee-jerk nonsense".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When people tell you who they are, believe them.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It took a long time to collect all those knick knacks. That means her community is generally amenable to this. fark 'em all.
 
crzybtch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There was an ahole who lived nearby who had a big confederate flag on his porch, along with White Lives Matter sign on the front lawn.  I got sick of looking at it and bought subscriptions to Ebony, Jet and other black magazines, then I found catalogs for black clothing, which were free, and I addressed them all to Redd Nekracist and had them sent to his house.  It must have made him paranoid because in a few months, all the signs were gone and six months later the house was up for sale.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: It took a long time to collect all those knick knacks. That means her community is generally amenable to this. fark 'em all.


While new blood and genes would probably help a lot in fixing their issues long-term, they are pretty unfarkable.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.