 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   The deadline for preordering Covid vaccine for young children has passed. Only one state didn't ask for any   (tampabay.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Vaccination, Vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines, nation's youngest children, Tampa Bay Times, Florida's pediatricians, federal government, only state  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Jun 2022 at 2:10 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm pleasantly surprised it was the only one.

I'm guessing some of the other states will try to shoot the people delivering vaccines.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hm, thought that said "prepondering" for a second.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is it incompetent or malicious. The world may never know.

Who am I kidding some d-bag is going to be bragging about "protecting" Florida's kids by the end of day.
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow.  DeathSantis must really hate FL
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

laxspanker13: Wow.  DeathSantis must really hate FL


The fact that he's still breathing only proves that liberals are the biggest pussies on the planet.
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vrax: [Fark user image 418x418]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/urgent-omg-the-pfizer-data-for-kids/comments?s=r

Anyone data people with opinions on this, I know this guy was considered anti Vax but I have seen this same interpretation posted a few places
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

laxspanker13: Wow.  DeathSantis must really hate FL


Governor DeSantis loves Florida and is not an anti-vaxxer.  He believes government has no business requiring citizens to be vaccinated.  It should be every Floridian's right to choose if vaccination right for him or her.  Just like it should be every American's right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: laxspanker13: Wow.  DeathSantis must really hate FL

The fact that he's still breathing only proves that liberals are the biggest pussies on the planet.


No. I think its all of them mouth-breathing retirees that live in places like the Villages
 
headslacker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The state shaped like a dick
 
Bungles
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Given covid will almost certainly have one last big goodbye come winter, it'll be curious how this plays out, especially given the long time since mass vaccination.
 
emtwo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bungles: Given covid will almost certainly have one last big goodbye come winter, it'll be curious how this plays out, especially given the long time since mass vaccination.


Haha "last." "Goodbye." Oh man. That's good stuff.

It would be a lot more funny without the 1 - 1.5 million dead Americans, though.
 
Bungles
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

emtwo: Bungles: Given covid will almost certainly have one last big goodbye come winter, it'll be curious how this plays out, especially given the long time since mass vaccination.

Haha "last." "Goodbye." Oh man. That's good stuff.

It would be a lot more funny without the 1 - 1.5 million dead Americans, though.



I don't mean in the sense it'll be going away obviously, I mean in the sense that there will be the possibility of lockdowns and similar due to the escalation of the outbreak and hospital capacity.

None of the models I've read (which are UK based, but the US isn't wildly dissimilar) predict a spike of that velocity in 2023, but many do come late autumn this year (most presume a 4th booster rolled out population-wide in winter though).
 
Felgraf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Christ, what a farking monster
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Republicans are simply evil.
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/urgent-omg-the-pfizer-data-for-kids/comments?s=r

Anyone data people with opinions on this, I know this guy was considered anti Vax but I have seen this same interpretation posted a few places


Sweet Farkin' Jaysus, why did you expose us to that smoldering pile of crap. Thar be crazy folk, for example:

Fark user imageView Full Size


...and it goes on from there.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Because antivaxxers think you can 'catch' the vaccine from people who've had it, and the child molesters running Florida don't want to get vaccine on their dicks.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bungles: emtwo: Bungles: Given covid will almost certainly have one last big goodbye come winter, it'll be curious how this plays out, especially given the long time since mass vaccination.

Haha "last." "Goodbye." Oh man. That's good stuff.

It would be a lot more funny without the 1 - 1.5 million dead Americans, though.


I don't mean in the sense it'll be going away obviously, I mean in the sense that there will be the possibility of lockdowns and similar due to the escalation of the outbreak and hospital capacity.

None of the models I've read (which are UK based, but the US isn't wildly dissimilar) predict a spike of that velocity in 2023, but many do come late autumn this year (most presume a 4th booster rolled out population-wide in winter though).


I don't know what models you're reading, and I have no special information of my own to disagree with them.

But I guarantee that there will be no future COVID lockdowns in the US, least of all Florida. Doesn't matter if a new strain rips through that kills a million of us a month. We've lost the will for it. The anti-maskers won.

There would be PSAs, of course, and your various local/state/national governments would "strongly urge" us to take precautions, but this dumb farking shiathole country is done trying to enforce public safety measures for the good of everyone.
 
Bungles
‘’ less than a minute ago  

emtwo: Bungles: emtwo: Bungles: Given covid will almost certainly have one last big goodbye come winter, it'll be curious how this plays out, especially given the long time since mass vaccination.

Haha "last." "Goodbye." Oh man. That's good stuff.

It would be a lot more funny without the 1 - 1.5 million dead Americans, though.


I don't mean in the sense it'll be going away obviously, I mean in the sense that there will be the possibility of lockdowns and similar due to the escalation of the outbreak and hospital capacity.

None of the models I've read (which are UK based, but the US isn't wildly dissimilar) predict a spike of that velocity in 2023, but many do come late autumn this year (most presume a 4th booster rolled out population-wide in winter though).

I don't know what models you're reading, and I have no special information of my own to disagree with them.

But I guarantee that there will be no future COVID lockdowns in the US, least of all Florida. Doesn't matter if a new strain rips through that kills a million of us a month. We've lost the will for it. The anti-maskers won.

There would be PSAs, of course, and your various local/state/national governments would "strongly urge" us to take precautions, but this dumb farking shiathole country is done trying to enforce public safety measures for the good of everyone.



Ok, of the scale and velocity where there should be a lockdown then (ie when hospitals overtop).
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.