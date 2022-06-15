 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   You find a gun. Do you A) Call the cops B) Start shooting C) Find who it belongs to and give it back   (kxan.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did the gun have a silencer?
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A gun... in a diaper bag. I mean, I know my son had some pretty evil shiats, but is that any reason to store a gun in a goddamn diaper bag? Really?
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Gun found in diaper bag near toddlers, Texas School for the Deaf says"
Are you sure that isn't from a Madlib.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You gonna arm the kids you gotta arm ALL the kids.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Anastacya: A gun... in a diaper bag. I mean, I know my son had some pretty evil shiats, but is that any reason to store a gun in a goddamn diaper bag? Really?


Its easy, they bring a poop knife, you use a poop gun.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They said "GUN FOUND IN DAIPER BAG NEAR TODDLERS"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Common sense died so many times
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Anastacya: A gun... in a diaper bag. I mean, I know my son had some pretty evil shiats, but is that any reason to store a gun in a goddamn diaper bag? Really?

Its easy, they bring a poop knife, you use a poop gun.


Wouldn't the poop gun be my son's asshole? It fires shiatty bullets.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Anastacya: Ass_Master_Flash: Anastacya: A gun... in a diaper bag. I mean, I know my son had some pretty evil shiats, but is that any reason to store a gun in a goddamn diaper bag? Really?

Its easy, they bring a poop knife, you use a poop gun.

Wouldn't the poop gun be my son's asshole? It fires shiatty bullets.


I dunno. Im an ass master, not an ass linguist or ass doctor
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
D) Mug them. I mean, they don't have their gun on them, what are they gonna do?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Anastacya: Ass_Master_Flash: Anastacya: A gun... in a diaper bag. I mean, I know my son had some pretty evil shiats, but is that any reason to store a gun in a goddamn diaper bag? Really?

Its easy, they bring a poop knife, you use a poop gun.

Wouldn't the poop gun be my son's asshole? It fires shiatty bullets.


Full-auto assault poopgun with high-capacity magazine:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love how the article implies that it would have been an overreaction to call the cops because it was just a gun. A gun that some stupid, reckless asshole left out for anyone to find. This is how kids end up in tiny coffins.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hugadarn: "Gun found in diaper bag near toddlers, Texas School for the Deaf says"
Are you sure that isn't from a Madlib.


Leaving satisfied
 
