(WFLA Tampa Bay)   If she cut the cable they might just bury it   (wfla.com) divider line
14
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Repair guy is exhausted

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've got all kinds of cables running, mostly above ground, against my fence. They're supposed to bury them...in 20 years they've never buried them.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries, lady. Now that the story is out, the local meth heads are on their way!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I've got all kinds of cables running, mostly above ground, against my fence. They're supposed to bury them...in 20 years they've never buried them.


Cut them.  If they replace them, cut them again, Eventually they'll get the hint.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawnmower.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dunedin, like most of the Florida not covered in meth labs and human trafficking is a repository for old entitled aresholes.

Hey lady, you live in a house built in 1934 that you paid 73k for in 1986 that is currently going for around 750,000. You're surrounded by art and culture and parks and beaches and someof the best dining and breweries on the west coast. But yeah, tell the local news about that irritating wire along your fence and what a bother it is. I'm sure they'll write a whole article about it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

focusthis: Lawnmower.


This cuts the cable, but also allows plausible deniability.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really like my 10 amp string trimmer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I've got all kinds of cables running, mostly above ground, against my fence. They're supposed to bury them...in 20 years they've never buried them.


The week I moved in, I found out my cable coax is about 3" under the surface of the dirt road.  The UPS guy got wedged on my steep driveway and we started digging a trench for the corner of his deck.  A few inches down, "Well, I guess that's as deep as we're going."  Wedged a pyramid of pavers under his back tire and it was just enough to get out.  Still getting my 200/10 service from that wire years later.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: No worries, lady. Now that the story is out, the local meth heads are on their way!


Even meathheads know that stealing coax is a waste of time
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hlehmann: beezeltown: I've got all kinds of cables running, mostly above ground, against my fence. They're supposed to bury them...in 20 years they've never buried them.

Cut them.  If they replace them, cut them again, Eventually they'll get the hint.


Yeah, I'm sure they give a shiat if your cable is out for a week and if they suspect you did it the service call is billable
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jman144: Dunedin, like most of the Florida not covered in meth labs and human trafficking is a repository for old entitled aresholes.

Hey lady, you live in a house built in 1934 that you paid 73k for in 1986 that is currently going for around 750,000. You're surrounded by art and culture and parks and beaches and someof the best dining and breweries on the west coast. But yeah, tell the local news about that irritating wire along your fence and what a bother it is. I'm sure they'll write a whole article about it.


You should take a geography class
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: hlehmann: beezeltown: I've got all kinds of cables running, mostly above ground, against my fence. They're supposed to bury them...in 20 years they've never buried them.

Cut them.  If they replace them, cut them again, Eventually they'll get the hint.

Yeah, I'm sure they give a shiat if your cable is out for a week and if they suspect you did it the service call is billable


Well she's not a customer of theirs so it really wouldn't be impacting her at all.  If it were me I'd definitely be taking a weed wacker to it.
 
