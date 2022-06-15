 Skip to content
(NBC News)   New data shows hotbed of hate crimes and racism can be found at the aisle of your local supermarket next to the tomato sauce   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Murica, Hate crime, Ku Klux Klan, Safeway Inc., Assault, Race, Grocery store, Hate speech, Tops Markets LLC  
466 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2022 at 1:41 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People's racial attitudes are magnified when "those" people are near their food. Animals.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought it was the paper products aisle, next to the Depends.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks Donnie.  The worst President ever.  His horrific influence will be with us decades to come.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"When he turned around and went to walk away, he called me a n----- lover."

I'm always amazed people (the speakers) think that's an insult.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"When he turned around and went to walk away, he called me a n----- lover."

thats not racism, that's just economic anxiety because Biden inflated food prices
 
Suflig
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not just the mayonnaise that's too spicy for these people.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You reach over me and take the last Maruchan Instant Lunch SELECT?

Well.

I hope you have prepared yourself to face the inevitable consequences.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And here I was, all worried about air travel!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ban the whites from grocery stores.

Problem solved.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well if she's giving away Ho Hos I'm going to complain about copyrights and ask if she had subby's mom's permission to use her nickname like that.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Republicans feel empowered thanks to FOX News and other propaganda networks growing stronger from the last 20+ years.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You gotta keep 'em separated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Q: Why do you mass murder people at grocery stores?
A: That's where the people are! *wink*
cue: APPLAUSE AND LAUGHTER
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ban the whites from grocery stores.

Problem solved.


Your solutions range from the impossible to the weird.

Then there's this one.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everything jumped starting in 2016, I wonder what changed? hmm
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AmbassadorBooze: Ban the whites from grocery stores.

Problem solved.

Your solutions range from the impossible to the weird.

Then there's this one.


Your solutions make so much more sense - you will be happy to summarize them below this line right now or shut up forever?
+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Grocery stores in general are filled with angry hostile people. They're just not conducive to making people rational somehow.
 
