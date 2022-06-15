 Skip to content
(Zillow) Open concept home in silicon valley for under a million dollars. Half off
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buy for $1mil must bring $1mil cash to finish.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fasten in some metal walls and floors and the place will be riveting.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Zillow is the new Twitter around here.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does it come with that dope ass Eclipse in the front yard?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
See, now an optimist might say it'd be a great find for obstacle course enthusiasts, or American Gladiator afficianados!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Buy for $1mil must bring $1mil cash to finish.


i mean some 4x8s of plywood and drywall isn't THAT expensive.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 Motivated seller.

House falls into river near Yellowstone Nat'l Park
Youtube GrtV0asee2I
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LineNoise: NewportBarGuy: Buy for $1mil must bring $1mil cash to finish.

i mean some 4x8s of plywood and drywall isn't THAT expensive.


Have you priced wood lately?  I was gonna build a feral cat shelter but daaaaaamn, son.  It was way cheaper to cut a hole in the end of an Igloo cooler.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seems reasonable for the neighborhood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Zillow is the new Twitter around here.


Yes.  Nobody can whine about paywalls on either.
 
ssa5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought at first this was a typo, or a real estate agent high on drugs. Then I was proven wrong. That is a $60-80k home where I live. Seriously, who the (#*@ buys this? This is run down home in a neighborhood that does not look wealthy, so why would someone with $1million buy this house when they could just as easily pay fraction of that and have a extra few minutes of driving?

I seriously do not understand how this house could be at this price, even at $200k I would think that was idiotic.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Actually I would give it a shot but then again I lived in an rest area until I got a job once. If all the crap is gone you just roof if required and plumbing and electrical. My house is a mess but I would love if it was gutted. Refabbing an old house sucks donkey swearbuckets
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, at least it's not in an HOA.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some assembly required.
 
Pew
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Two covered parking spots." I don't know. Those pics were pretty exhaustive. I didn't see any such spots.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In San Jose, you're paying for the property, not that house. And in San Jose, that is a f*cking bargain.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Seems reasonable for the neighborhood.

[Fark user image image 850x470]


Quarter of a million to live by the cemetery there. I'm surprised that doesn't go for more. I hear people are dying to get into that neighborhood.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image image 600x312]


She's got it where it counts, kid.

//Location, location, location
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: In San Jose, you're paying for the property, not that house. And in San Jose, that is a f*cking bargain.


Plus, the foundation is in, the services are hooked up, and it's already framed and (marginally) sided.

She's ready to pop!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pew: "Two covered parking spots." I don't know. Those pics were pretty exhaustive. I didn't see any such spots.


I'd go in saying that's evidence of fraud, you'll complain to the state board, seize their real estate license, etc., unless they knock that price down to, say, $600k.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pew: "Two covered parking spots." I don't know. Those pics were pretty exhaustive. I didn't see any such spots.


Permitted I'm guessing.  I think by the level of finish they are describing what the building permits call for, upon completion.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is less than a mile from me. For this area, I s**t you not, that is a good price. For $200,000 in investment in building it, speculative buyers can realize about $1.5 - $2 million for the house.

It is absolutely bats**t here. Real people having basic jobs like cashier or construction crew have no place to live except crapholes with predatory landlords who keep jacking up the rent. Or RVs. There are RVs parked on every available curb. Nuts.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How about this in the price history:
2/5/2019 Sold$ 850,000 (+11.6%) $509/sqft
9/11/2018 Sold $761,888 (+9.6%) $456/sqft

Less than 6 months for an 11% profit.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Peter von Nostrand: Zillow is the new Twitter around here.

Yes.  Nobody can whine about paywalls on either.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob4127
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Once upon a time, there were regular FARK parties at a location almost exactly two miles directly west of this home (JJ's Blues).
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Pew: "Two covered parking spots." I don't know. Those pics were pretty exhaustive. I didn't see any such spots.

Permitted I'm guessing.  I think by the level of finish they are describing what the building permits call for, upon completion.


Listing said the owner had no permits or plans.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Loris: deadsanta: Pew: "Two covered parking spots." I don't know. Those pics were pretty exhaustive. I didn't see any such spots.

Permitted I'm guessing.  I think by the level of finish they are describing what the building permits call for, upon completion.

Listing said the owner had no permits or plans.


Correction: expired permits.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: LineNoise: NewportBarGuy: Buy for $1mil must bring $1mil cash to finish.

i mean some 4x8s of plywood and drywall isn't THAT expensive.

Have you priced wood lately?  I was gonna build a feral cat shelter but daaaaaamn, son.  It was way cheaper to cut a hole in the end of an Igloo cooler.


img-comment-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ssa5: I thought at first this was a typo, or a real estate agent high on drugs. Then I was proven wrong. That is a $60-80k home where I live. Seriously, who the (#*@ buys this? This is run down home in a neighborhood that does not look wealthy, so why would someone with $1million buy this house when they could just as easily pay fraction of that and have a extra few minutes of driving?

I seriously do not understand how this house could be at this price, even at $200k I would think that was idiotic.


The land. The house is worthless. The land is probably worth close to a million.

But "worth" is one of those nebulous concepts.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Dumb-Ass-Monkey: In San Jose, you're paying for the property, not that house. And in San Jose, that is a f*cking bargain.

Plus, the foundation is in, the services are hooked up, and it's already framed and (marginally) sided.

She's ready to pop!


And did you see that biatchin' satellite dish already installed on the roof? What's not to love?!?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: LineNoise: NewportBarGuy: Buy for $1mil must bring $1mil cash to finish.

i mean some 4x8s of plywood and drywall isn't THAT expensive.

Have you priced wood lately?


$10, same as in town.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: ssa5: I thought at first this was a typo, or a real estate agent high on drugs. Then I was proven wrong. That is a $60-80k home where I live. Seriously, who the (#*@ buys this? This is run down home in a neighborhood that does not look wealthy, so why would someone with $1million buy this house when they could just as easily pay fraction of that and have a extra few minutes of driving?

I seriously do not understand how this house could be at this price, even at $200k I would think that was idiotic.

The land. The house is worthless. The land is probably worth close to a million.

But "worth" is one of those nebulous concepts.


Ding ding ding.  In the Bay Area, the structure is totally unimportant.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: Motivated seller.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GrtV0asee2I]


We rented a house about a mile south of where that photographer is standing.  That was maybe 10 years ago, and the river was flooding then, too.   We had to get to the house by going upstream a ways and then coming back through fields.   Our car got attacked by a cow on the way through.

But holy cats, it's nuts there now.

/ CSB
// Cows are assholes
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You don't want to live in that neighborhood.  A little bit north of there. North of Naglee, is better.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moose out front: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Dumb-Ass-Monkey: In San Jose, you're paying for the property, not that house. And in San Jose, that is a f*cking bargain.

Plus, the foundation is in, the services are hooked up, and it's already framed and (marginally) sided.

She's ready to pop!

And did you see that biatchin' satellite dish already installed on the roof?


One less thing.
 
