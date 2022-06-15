 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Juneau Empire)   School apparently stores milky-white floor sealer next to milk in the cafeteria, because what's the worst that could happen?   (juneauempire.com) divider line
38
    More: Sick, Juneau City and Borough, Alaska, Mendenhall Glacier, Thunder Mountain High School, served product, milk Tuesday morning, Juneau-Douglas High School, district food service, NANA Management Services staff  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 9:12 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Linoleum Colon is my B52s coverband name
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen those Three Stooges shorts.

/best one is with alum
 
Bslim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [compote.slate.com image 624x416]


They like the milk but they don't like the floor sealer!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [compote.slate.com image 624x416]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Legalize pot they said. It'll be great they said.
 
docsigma
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"It was confused for milk, which sounds hard to believe, but if you have used anything yourself it is similar," Weiss said. "It is milky, white fluid."

But do the containers look all that similar? If one isn't in a tub with clear labeling and warnings like "do not microwave," I'd be a little surprised.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Juneau what? NANA management services must employ people who are either wicked or dumber than a bag of rocks.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nullav: "It was confused for milk, which sounds hard to believe, but if you have used anything yourself it is similar," Weiss said. "It is milky, white fluid."

But do the containers look all that similar? If one isn't in a tub with clear labeling and warnings like "do not microwave," I'd be a little surprised.


It makes sense when you consider how incompetent minor functionaries are nowadays.  Remember, mistakes are how we learn.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey, if you have a better way to get kids to sit still.....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When the sealant hits the anus....well you don't wanna know.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

docsigma: [preview.redd.it image 680x680]


Ben Garrison working a second job?
 
bittermang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How in the fark?

Every milk I was (legally required by the federal government to be) served in school came in a carton.

Somebody saw a bucket of milky white liquid and said, "Eh, close enough" and got a ladle? My schools didn't have drinking cups, just food trays.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when I was working in the kitchen at a small brewpub and one of the owners left a small unmarked tub of caustic powder in the pantry. I ran out of salt and went to look for more. It looked like salt so I gave it a quick taste test.

Turns out it takes a couple of weeks for the tip of your tongue to grow back after melting it with sodium hydroxide.

/look on the owner's face was priceless when I asked what the hell did I just put in my mouth
//ended up with all the free beer I could drink for a long while
///not that I could taste it
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The also, apparently, hire people who can't read labels. I know the lunch lady isn't the most glamorous job, but I do believe it's important to hire people who aren't likely to poison children.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bittermang: How in the fark?

Every milk I was (legally required by the federal government to be) served in school came in a carton.

Somebody saw a bucket of milky white liquid and said, "Eh, close enough" and got a ladle? My schools didn't have drinking cups, just food trays.


Fark user imageView Full Size

We had bulk dispensers like this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bittermang: How in the fark?

Every milk I was (legally required by the federal government to be) served in school came in a carton.

Somebody saw a bucket of milky white liquid and said, "Eh, close enough" and got a ladle? My schools didn't have drinking cups, just food trays.


Yeah, that didn't make much sense to me either so I did some research aka Googling:

Speaking with KINY Radio News, Juneau School District Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss explained what happened.
In this particular case, it was milk that was being served through a dispenser," Weiss reportedly said. "One of the problems was that this sealant was delivered on the same pallet as milk pouches. So, if you think about a dispenser that you might see in a restaurant or a cafeteria, it was one with large pouches of milk and on the same pallet were pouches of sealant.And that's where the mix up occurred. The sealant was put into the dispenser, and then cups were filled from there," Weiss told KINY Radio News.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nullav: "It was confused for milk, which sounds hard to believe, but if you have used anything yourself it is similar," Weiss said. "It is milky, white fluid."

But do the containers look all that similar? If one isn't in a tub with clear labeling and warnings like "do not microwave," I'd be a little surprised.


Just as a guess - Bottles and labels aren't standardized, what looks like cleaner in one society looks like a drink in another.

So if it was a non-native worker it could have been an honest mistake. Who leaves floor sealant just laying around a kitchen? That would be my first question.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who serves loose milk not in cartons in a school?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: bittermang: How in the fark?

Every milk I was (legally required by the federal government to be) served in school came in a carton.

Somebody saw a bucket of milky white liquid and said, "Eh, close enough" and got a ladle? My schools didn't have drinking cups, just food trays.

[Fark user image image 398x571]
We had bulk dispensers like this.


We had those at university food service.  Those of us that worked there called the "the cows" because we were so funny.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Who serves loose milk not in cartons in a school?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The way it is feasible is it was multi-gallon buckets of powdered milk for kid slop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Who serves loose milk not in cartons in a school?


See the pic I posted above. Of course I was in Canada, where bags are traditional.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: bittermang: How in the fark?

Every milk I was (legally required by the federal government to be) served in school came in a carton.

Somebody saw a bucket of milky white liquid and said, "Eh, close enough" and got a ladle? My schools didn't have drinking cups, just food trays.

Yeah, that didn't make much sense to me either so I did some research aka Googling:

Speaking with KINY Radio News, Juneau School District Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss explained what happened.
In this particular case, it was milk that was being served through a dispenser," Weiss reportedly said. "One of the problems was that this sealant was delivered on the same pallet as milk pouches. So, if you think about a dispenser that you might see in a restaurant or a cafeteria, it was one with large pouches of milk and on the same pallet were pouches of sealant.And that's where the mix up occurred. The sealant was put into the dispenser, and then cups were filled from there," Weiss told KINY Radio News.


Whoever put sealant on the same pallet as the milk should be removed from any opportunity to repeat that mistake.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To avoid such accidents, you gotta tap it straight from the source
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: docsigma: [preview.redd.it image 680x680]

Ben Garrison working a second job?


Not enough labels.

You know:
Feather Headdress
Tomahawk
Buckskin pants
Moustache
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The way it is feasible is it was multi-gallon buckets of powdered milk for kid slop.

[Fark user image 425x565]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bittermang: How in the fark?

Every milk I was (legally required by the federal government to be) served in school came in a carton.

Somebody saw a bucket of milky white liquid and said, "Eh, close enough" and got a ladle? My schools didn't have drinking cups, just food trays.


I agree. Something doesn't seem right in this story. All the milk I ever drank at school was from a milk carton too.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Hey, if you have a better way to get kids to sit still.....


When they fart, they glue their asses to their chairs?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: bittermang: How in the fark?

Every milk I was (legally required by the federal government to be) served in school came in a carton.

Somebody saw a bucket of milky white liquid and said, "Eh, close enough" and got a ladle? My schools didn't have drinking cups, just food trays.

Yeah, that didn't make much sense to me either so I did some research aka Googling:

Speaking with KINY Radio News, Juneau School District Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss explained what happened.

In this particular case, it was milk that was being served through a dispenser," Weiss reportedly said. "One of the problems was that this sealant was delivered on the same pallet as milk pouches. So, if you think about a dispenser that you might see in a restaurant or a cafeteria, it was one with large pouches of milk and on the same pallet were pouches of sealant.And that's where the mix up occurred. The sealant was put into the dispenser, and then cups were filled from there," Weiss told KINY Radio News.


Gotcha. Thanks.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not an accident. But maybe its cheaper to cop to negligence than paying out for hiring a homicidal maniac.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bleh, stuff tastes worse than the knockoff sports drink, Fabuloso!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope they told the parents these kids likely won't get cavities for at least a year now.
 
bittermang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: bittermang: How in the fark?

Every milk I was (legally required by the federal government to be) served in school came in a carton.

Somebody saw a bucket of milky white liquid and said, "Eh, close enough" and got a ladle? My schools didn't have drinking cups, just food trays.

[Fark user image image 398x571]
We had bulk dispensers like this.


That looks like the milk comes in a bag you install. Pretty hard to mix that up with a bucket labeled "deadly child poison for children"
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.