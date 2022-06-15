 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Is there a version of Fark for Japan?   (soranews24.com)
    Government of Japan, Japan, first date, Japanese government's Cabinet Office, single date, Japanese people, number of dating partners, Japanese language  
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright. I think Im beginning to understand where the kink in japan comes from...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 Chan?
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said it before: Japan is basically what happens when the men and women in a society realize that they just plain old don't like each other all that much.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: 2 Chan?


Pretty sure it's pronounced "Jackie"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess rubbing up against schoolgirls on a train doesn't count as a "date".
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the better question, subby, is:

Do you want to *unleash* that, culturally? Are you willing to risk it?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That there is bullshiat, every documentary I've seen show that all Japanese young men live with five or six sexy women who constantly fight for his affection, sometimes they're alien/demon/undead etc...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...40 percent of men in the 20-29 age bracket having never been on a date feels like a big number.

Because when dealing in statistics, the feel of numbers is important.  Things like percentage relative to the overall population isn't important.  It's also not important if you conflate the sets, as the article does multiple times.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: RepoManTSM: 2 Chan?

Pretty sure it's pronounced "Jackie"


And Charlie
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japanese men need to get better about lying on surveys. Me and my high school chess club friends could talk for hours about our Canadian girlfriend conquests.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: I guess rubbing up against schoolgirls on a train doesn't count as a "date".


What if you finish?
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You would think the government would mandate some required "dating" starting in Jr High. Just document that a boy and girl went out together to see a movie or something. Require it 3-4 times a year, and by the time they graduate from high school, all the novelty and awkwardness of going on a date is pretty much gone.

Between no dating and Hikikomori, it's no wonder the birth rate is so low.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think most people in the US will have found someone to date them at least once by the time they turn 20.

I got married as a 25-year old virgin, and I had a steady girlfriend for several months at 19 and a lot of "It's complicated" relationships from 17-18.  A little more recently, though, I've heard from college girls that "Dating means sex," even on a first date.  So y'know, that's a little bit more pressure.

/I have no idea what's going on in Japan.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I think the better question, subby, is:

Do you want to *unleash* that, culturally? Are you willing to risk it?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I think the better question, subby, is:

Do you want to *unleash* that, culturally? Are you willing to risk it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome to Fark-a-ru!
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Preview penis
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FigPucker: [Fark user image 484x272] [View Full Size image _x_]

Welcome to Fark-a-ru!


What and/or why is Japan...?
 
JZDave
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Son-san! Come out of the basemento! Your Hot Pocketo is getting coldo!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's look at the posted numbers:

● Men in their 20s
No spouse or lover: 65.8 percent
Lover: 19.1 percent
Common law spouse: 1.5 percent
Spouse: 13.6 percent

● Women in their 20s
No spouse or lover: 51.4 percent
Lover: 27.3 percent
Common law spouse: 1.4 percent
Spouse: 19.8 percent

That says to me that one out of every two 20 to 29 year old Japanese women are undersexed, and one out of four are unavailable because they have a lover already. I haven't performed statistical analysis in a while, and placing cultural norms aside, but I'm thinking one out of eight 20 to 29 years old Japanese women is going above and beyond and is open for casual sex with multiple partners. Maybe one out of twelve for gaijin, or whatever their term for foreigner is.

Those are horrible numbers compared with many other places, but not bad for the motivated, extroverted, rejection-immune man.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bslim: That there is bullshiat, every documentary I've seen show that all Japanese young men live with five or six sexy women who constantly fight for his affection, sometimes they're alien/demon/undead etc...


That sounds more like a Korean K-drama with slide whistle sound effects  to me.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: FigPucker: [Fark user image 484x272] [View Full Size image _x_]

Welcome to Fark-a-ru!

What and/or why is Japan...?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
