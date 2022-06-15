 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Mark Rober has a new lab - and the half-mile Hot Wheels track is just one of the features   (youtube.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just make sure the box of foam bricks is in the right place *before* you jump.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is basically a 20 minute commercial.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find Rober's stuff quite entertaining but wtf does he get the funding to do these bizarre projects? Does he actually have a job? I especially enjoyed the squirrel project
Backyard Squirrel Maze 2.0- The Walnut Heist
Youtube DTvS9lvRxZ8
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: This is basically a 20 minute commercial.


And you came only for the articles. [winks]
 
Alunan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mark Rober is living his best life.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

berylman: I find Rober's stuff quite entertaining but wtf does he get the funding to do these bizarre projects? Does he actually have a job? I especially enjoyed the squirrel project
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DTvS9lvRxZ8]


22M subscribers plus all the related merch/education sales, probably 7 figures annually.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

berylman: I find Rober's stuff quite entertaining but wtf does he get the funding to do these bizarre projects? Does he actually have a job? I especially enjoyed the squirrel project
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DTvS9lvRxZ8]


Youtube pays content creators to create content. He also does his "How to be an engineer" online classes.
 
