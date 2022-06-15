 Skip to content
(Guardian)   ACLU says prisoners in US prisons making pennies an hour are producing $11 billion a year in goods and services. Slave labor? You betcha   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Interesting, Prison, repair work, prison jobs, vast majority of prison work, federal prisons, Penology, work release program, extensive public records requests  
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Keeping people in prison should be ruinously expensive.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My wife used to work with prisoners out-on-a-work-program, where they made cold sales calls.

Afterward, they went back to jail for the night.

Corporate slavery is around the corner.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Indentured servitude.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fun fact, one of the first prisons, I want to say Baltimore (I'm hurting too much to go and check my sources), decided to have prisoners create items. The cost, the sexism, all of it, produced goods for the community that cost more to craft than it was in raw materials. Eventually it was decided that profiting from inmate labor was immoral and ceased the practice. Then we entered the toxicity of neoliberal capitalism and cranked that shiat back up full force!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
QI covered this a few years ago.

QI | Where are 1% Of Americans?
Youtube sHz2Hmq7soo


It's a comedy factual show, but you can hear the comedians get quieter and quieter before trying to make jokes again.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hoblit: My wife used to work with prisoners out-on-a-work-program, where they made cold sales calls.

Afterward, they went back to jail for the night.

Corporate slavery is around the corner.


And once they're out of prison, no one will hire them, so they commit more crimes and go right back into slavery.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We got a part from an American supplier and it came with cable bundles for installation. Each cable came in their own plastic bag with a label marked with a federal prison name and some code.

The cables were garbage and we ended up reteriminating a few of them.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And sadly, its legality is enshrined in the 13th amendment.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Private for profit prisons are why drugs are still illegal in the US. Drug charges are the number 1 way they put heads in their prison beds and slaves in their shops.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Three previous comments covered everything:
* 13th amendment
* Profit outweighs expense
* Industry springs up to lobby for never changing a f*cking thing about it
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like work release options for things like park beautification, or roadside cleanup, things that *should* be done but aren't, and aren't making people money (I'm referencing what are locally publicly-owned correctional facilities), and would be a good option for non-risk prisoners to get out of the yard.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, yeah, that's sadly not the game anymore.

/and you lost
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mind if we didn't have so many people in prison who shouldn't be there .
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For wealthy republicans, that's a feature not a bug.

If it were up to them, the entire country would be a company town.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And?  Take a read of the 13th amendment and get back to the class.

Even if it wasn't there, no amendment is absolute - right?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they also get room and board and free healthcare
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buh itz in da conzditution.

13th Amendment. Read it, love it or leave it.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fat boy: Well, they also get room and board and free healthcare


Ah yes, free. Free as in at least $40k per head/year of taxpayer dollars. 
That justifies the slave labor.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: I like work release options for things like park beautification, or roadside cleanup, things that *should* be done but aren't, and aren't making people money (I'm referencing what are locally publicly-owned correctional facilities), and would be a good option for non-risk prisoners to get out of the yard.


20-30 years ago, that was who worked in jails and prisons. Volunteers who did so to get earned time off their sentence. 
shiat has changed a lot in those years.
 
alex10294
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow. A whole 0.1% of GDP.  It's like we're bringing back slavery or something and propping up the capatalist system on the backs of whatever whatever.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've been saying this for years.

Prison labor === Slave labor

We have the largest prison population in the world, and its filled with brown skinned, non-violent offenders.

It's all a joke. One big joke. On US.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abiigdog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Private for profit prisons are why drugs are still illegal in the US. Drug charges are the number 1 way they put heads in their prison beds and slaves in their shops.


They made them deal drugs, the judges are all in on it and getting kickbacks, the juries as well, go get some tinfoil boy.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

alex10294: Wow. A whole 0.1% of GDP.  It's like we're bringing back slavery or something and propping up the capatalist system on the backs of whatever whatever.


Yes and the percentage of the population working in these jobs is lower than it was in the slave era.

It's still FUBAR.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shawshank Redemption - Rooftop Scene
Youtube njJ41irPjTc
 
hlehmann
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

alex10294: Wow. A whole 0.1% of GDP.  It's like we're bringing back slavery or something and propping up the capatalist system on the backs of whatever whatever.


Shut the fark up you redneck piece of shiat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Slaves never got paid anything, so we can stop drawing that line. It costs money to house, feed and guard these people, if they aren't working we should hand them a bill on the way out. Don't like it? Don't do shiat that gets you put in jail. This is all very simple.
 
calufrax
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

alex10294: Wow. A whole 0.1% of GDP.  It's like we're bringing back slavery or something and propping up the capatalist system on the backs of whatever whatever.


What would you say is the limit to an acceptable percentage?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Slavery, especially if the slaves are Black, makes MAGATS turgid
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of my first professional jobs was in manufacturing. Every part went through a series of steps, for example automated assembly, hand assembly, soldering, coating, testing, packaging, shipping, etc. Anyhow, I noticed a few parts went through "prison industries." I asked where that was since each step had a work center assignment and that one had a strange code. Turns out it was exactly what it said on the tin. Some parts were built up to a certain point, sent to the prison where they did a step, I think it was painting, then shipped it on up.

The company stopped using them a few years later, although I am not sure why, probably poor quality versus cost and/or unreliable scheduling.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Also
[Fark user image 425x425] [View Full Size image _x_]


I broke the law about 5 times just driving home today. We have way too many people in prison for a ton of bullshiat.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

puffy999: alex10294: Wow. A whole 0.1% of GDP.  It's like we're bringing back slavery or something and propping up the capatalist system on the backs of whatever whatever.

Yes and the percentage of the population working in these jobs is lower than it was in the slave era.

It's still FUBAR.


It might have been Jon Oliver, or one of the similar shows that showed a prison warden lamenting the fact that one of his top prison labor cooks or something was being released back into society, and he said it on on camera.

It had a very "Shawshank Redemption" vibe, like if that warden could have found any reason to keep in Gen Pop, he'd have done it.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Also
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Masturbation is a punishable crime in many places.

Why aren't you in jail?
Why do you keep breaking the laws?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: It had a very "Shawshank Redemption" vibe, like if that warden could have found any reason to keep in Gen Pop, he'd have done it.


And of course, hiring him as an actual employee was off the table because of his criminal past I am sure.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: We got a part from an American supplier and it came with cable bundles for installation. Each cable came in their own plastic bag with a label marked with a federal prison name and some code.


It is illegal to import slave labor stuff to most countries.  If I imported what you described to Australia, I could go to jail for 10 years.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

anuran: Slavery, especially if the slaves are Black, makes MAGATS turgid


oh it's only a lickle percent!  libs should calm down, maybe stop being outraged by absolutely everything.  people are tired of hearing about it, and you trying to make them feel bad.  maybe back off, and they wouldn't turn to the GOP.  [shrug]
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alex10294: Wow. A whole 0.1% of GDP.  It's like we're bringing back slavery or something and propping up the capatalist system on the backs of whatever whatever.


So because it's not as big as some other problem you haven't specified, it's not important? If a drunk air force pilot accidentally bombed  your neighborhood overnight, I could make that same argument.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkerMcFarkface: One of my first professional jobs was in manufacturing. Every part went through a series of steps, for example automated assembly, hand assembly, soldering, coating, testing, packaging, shipping, etc. Anyhow, I noticed a few parts went through "prison industries." I asked where that was since each step had a work center assignment and that one had a strange code. Turns out it was exactly what it said on the tin. Some parts were built up to a certain point, sent to the prison where they did a step, I think it was painting, then shipped it on up.

The company stopped using them a few years later, although I am not sure why, probably poor quality versus cost and/or unreliable scheduling.


Maybe they realized that spreading the manufacturing to multiple sites is stupid
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: puffy999: I like work release options for things like park beautification, or roadside cleanup, things that *should* be done but aren't, and aren't making people money (I'm referencing what are locally publicly-owned correctional facilities), and would be a good option for non-risk prisoners to get out of the yard.

20-30 years ago, that was who worked in jails and prisons. Volunteers who did so to get earned time off their sentence.
shiat has changed a lot in those years.


Things have changed, but the (racist) exploitation of prisoners for private purposes has a looooong history.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/and gullible dipshiats who blame the prisoners have a long history too
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aungen: chitownmike: Also
[Fark user image image 425x425]

Masturbation is a punishable crime in many places.

Why aren't you in jail?
Why do you keep breaking the laws?


I quit doing that in public a few years ago
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Private_Citizen: Private for profit prisons are why drugs are still illegal in the US. Drug charges are the number 1 way they put heads in their prison beds and slaves in their shops.

They made them deal drugs, the judges are all in on it and getting kickbacks, the juries as well, go get some tinfoil boy.


Your argument is confoundingly self defeating.
If drugs were legal, there would be no judges, juries, or jails involved.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Someone stole his violin
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, my US state managed to expunge prison slave labor from its constitution.

It's still a long haul, the moneymakers love their slaves and the courts are shy of ruffling their feathers.

But it's a step.

How's your state doing on abolition of slavery?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Plantations? In my Confederacy? Why I DO declare!
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I will never wrap my head around how the concept of for-profit prisons and elected judges/justice system figures is accepted as normal. Then again, that's how school shootings are seen.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Tr0mBoNe: We got a part from an American supplier and it came with cable bundles for installation. Each cable came in their own plastic bag with a label marked with a federal prison name and some code.

It is illegal to import slave labor stuff to most countries.  If I imported what you described to Australia, I could go to jail for 10 years.


Because Australia doesn't want the competition?
https://www.corrections.sa.gov.au/prison-industries
https://www.csi.nsw.gov.au
https://www.corrections.vic.gov.au/prisons/going-to-prison/work-education-and-training
 
Dryad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: fat boy: Well, they also get room and board and free healthcare

Ah yes, free. Free as in at least $40k per head/year of taxpayer dollars. 
That justifies the slave labor.


I remember reading old mid-century school textbooks about southern slavery being justified using the EXACT same argument.
All those poor southern slave owners, being forced to house and feed all those slaves meant that the slave labor was owed to the slave holders. It was only fair, after all.
/Place is full of goddamn wypipo smarting that racist bullshiat
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Slaves never got paid anything, so we can stop drawing that line. It costs money to house, feed and guard these people, if they aren't working we should hand them a bill on the way out. Don't like it? Don't do shiat that gets you put in jail. This is all very simple.


Janissaries were paid a salary. They were still slaves.
 
Dryad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image 275x183]
Someone stole his violin


Farkied as pro-slavery
 
