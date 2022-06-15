 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's gettin' hot in here   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone might have warned you all about that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People in the Seattle area DGAF.

/Worst June ever.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: People in the Seattle area DGAF.

/Worst June ever.


I would be thrilled if it stayed like today all summer
 
scalpod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's the "new normal", so get used to it and quit complaining.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The roof, the roof is on fire...
Youtube cN_EKXnl7TQ
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...so take of all your clothes? Nelly and nudists must be exuberant with this heat wave
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So take off all your clothes?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: ...so take of all your clothes? Nelly and nudists must be exuberant with this heat wave


Tiny fist, etc.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I had to put two blankets on my bed this winter, so you see climate change is really just a hoax.
 
stevecore
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If only we had some warning the last couple decades. Only answer I see is to burn more coal so we can get some shade from the sun.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was 102° in Omaha day before yesterday, and humidity was probably 85%. I was finishing up a deck for a client, and from 7:30-8:30, I went through 2 shirts and a gallon of water. Reminded me of Atlanta in July.
 
